U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.89
    -39.80 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,001.25
    -146.51 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,342.94
    -181.86 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.73
    -9.41 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.95
    -2.05 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.10
    -17.90 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9753
    -0.0066 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1160
    -0.0232 (-2.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2240
    +0.5220 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,246.82
    +94.57 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.02
    -3.65 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Federal Fall Economic Statement a missed opportunity to help small businesses deal with immediate inflationary pressures

·3 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is disappointed the federal government's 2022 Fall Economic Statement did not include any immediate measures to support small businesses on their long road to economic recovery. But the statement did provide reasons for optimism, including a plan to return to balanced budgets and a stronger commitment to reduce credit card processing fees for small business.

Tax hikes making small business problems worse, not better

"Small firms need help right now in dealing with the crippling labour shortage and rapidly rising costs," said CFIB president Dan Kelly. "Unfortunately, Ottawa is making their problem even bigger with significant hikes in Employment Insurance and Canada Pension Plan premiums on January 1, and carbon and excise tax hikes in the spring of 2023. There are zero measures in this document that will lower the tax pressures facing Canada's small firms."

Progress on credit card processing fees

"It is good news that the federal government is finally getting serious about delivering on its many earlier promises to lower credit card merchant fees," Kelly said. Over three-quarters (78%) of business owners report credit card processing fees are unaffordable for their business, a situation that has been made worse by consumers shifting to digital payment methods and away from cash during the pandemic.

"While I'm concerned credit card fee relief may be too slow to help deal with the immediate inflationary cost pressures facing small business, the direction is positive and should encourage negotiations with card networks and banks towards an early deal. CFIB is especially pleased to see government plans to ensure businesses have a seat at the table in negotiating lower transaction fees specifically focused on small businesses," Kelly added.

Balanced budget by 2027-28

CFIB is also pleased the federal government introduced a pathway to a balanced budget. "Small business owners know that today's deficits are tomorrow's taxes, so getting us back to balance in the medium-term is important," Kelly said.

CEBA loans/pandemic debt

"Sadly, there was no progress in addressing the crippling legacy of the pandemic debt carried by small business owners," Kelly said.  The average small business has taken on $144,000 in COVID-related debt, with most carrying a government-backed Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loan. CFIB will continue its call to increase the forgivable portion of all CEBA loans to at least 50%, provide an additional year to repay the loan in full and allow the 50,000 businesses recently deemed ineligible to appeal the decision.

"With less than half of small businesses back to normal sales and nearly all of them facing significant cost, tax, inflation, interest rate and labour challenges, governments should be focused on making things easier, not harder for Canada's entrepreneurs. And while credit card fee relief and balanced budgets are positive future steps, the Fall Economic Statement does not deliver the immediate relief small businesses need," Kelly concluded.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 95,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c8275.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • PayPal earnings forecast heads higher, but the stock is heading lower yet again

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s cost-savings story began to play out in the latest quarter as the company beat expectations and raised its full-year forecast on the bottom line, though PayPal also reduced its 2022 revenue forecast in light of the economic climate.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock rises despite a hefty earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down quarterly earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery, restructuring costs, and the company's guidance.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Don't Worry, Cleveland-Cliffs Should Bounce Back in Q4

    The domestic steelmaker had a particularly bad third quarter, but management believes the fourth quarter will be better.

  • Coinbase stock dips as the crypto platform reports an earnings, revenue miss

    Crypto reporter David Hollerith examines Coinbase shares following its recent earnings miss.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 often track each other fairly closely over long periods of time, individual years can see their performance diverge by considerable amounts. Whereas the S&P 500 is in bear market territory with a 20% loss in 2022, the Dow 30 stocks have lost just half that amount. While it's called the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it's been a long time since it tracked just the pulse of the U.S's biggest industrial companies.

  • Why Fortinet Stock Crashed Today

    Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shareholders were heading for the exits this morning after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. Instead, Fortinet's top and bottom lines both beat analysts' consensus estimates.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance was affected by revenue decline across all segments.

  • Why General Electric Stock Soared More Than 25% in October

    Shares in industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) soared a whopping 25.7% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its healthcare business has suffered revenue shortfalls due to ongoing supply chain dfficulties (management now expects $2.6 billion in GE Healthcare profit compared to initial expectations for $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion). GE Renewable Energy is set to lose $2 billion this year as the wind power industry continues to suffer supply chain challenges, declining demand (due to political uncertainty), and ultra-competitive pricing.

  • The Fed just hiked interest rates by 0.75% for the 4th straight time — escalating fears of a global recession. But here's why soon-to-be retirees shouldn't panic

    Don't wallow in fear — take advantage of it.