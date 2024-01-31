Advertisement
Federal Reserve further expands investing restrictions to more of its top staff

Michael S. Derby
·1 min read
Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday further expanded the number of policy makers covered by its new ethics regime.

In a press release from its latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the Fed said it will now subject more of its top central bank staff to tight limitations on how they can trade and invest for their personal accounts, "and will tighten restrictions on all staff with access to confidential FOMC information."

The Fed also said "the updated policy supports a new compliance regime where staff with access to the most sensitive FOMC information may be directed to submit brokerage statements or other securities transaction statements to verify the accuracy of their financial disclosures."

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby)

