U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,588.84
    -23.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,239.19
    +36.31 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,426.19
    -115.91 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.92
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.57
    -0.78 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.80
    -13.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.34 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9714
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0985
    -0.0072 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8050
    +0.1140 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,039.67
    -110.68 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.98
    +0.67 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Federal gig worker proposal tanks Uber, Lyft and DoorDash stocks

Harri Weber
·3 min read

The stock prices of Uber, Lyft and DoorDash slid on Tuesday after the Department of Labor announced proposed changes to how workers should be classified. The prospective guidance is intended to "combat employee misclassification," the federal agency said in a statement.

Soon after, Uber's share price dropped by more than 10% to $24.61, while Lyft's tanked more than 12% to $11.22 and DoorDash's fell more than 5% to $44.98 at the time of writing.

The rule could make it easier for contractors to gain full employment status if they are “economically dependent” on a company. However, the scope of the proposal itself would be limited to areas such as minimum wage enforcement.

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash depend extensively upon gig workers, who haul people and meals around on their behalf but do not receive many hard-won benefits of employment — such as employer contributions towards their Social Security and Medicare taxes. Despite pressure from labor organizers and some lawmakers, some tech firms have fought to continue classifying their workers as independent contractors, arguing the status benefits their businesses, other local businesses and workers themselves.

Attempts to alter gig worker classification in the U.S. include a recently rejected ballot measure in Massachusetts, which could have explicitly defined such workers as independent contractors.

In California, an effort to secure benefits for gig workers — AB-5 — passed in 2019. A year later, app-based gig workers in California were excluded from the law via Proposition 22, which itself was deemed unconstitutional in the state in 2021. However, app-based gig companies have appealed that ruling and continue to operate in California under the guidance of Prop 22. (Every day is a winding road.)

In a statement, Lyft said the new Labor Department proposal had "no immediate or direct impact on the Lyft business at this time." The firm reiterated its argument that classifying gig workers as employees could deny those workers independence and flexibility. DoorDash published a similar statement on its blog today.

Uber also cited flexibility in an email to TechCrunch, and said the "proposed rule takes a measured approach, essentially returning us to the Obama era, during which our industry grew exponentially."

In stark contrast to these statements, groups such as Gig Workers Rising have long argued that independent classification denies gig workers "basic worker protections and rights," such as unionization, living wages, paid time off and other benefits.

While ride-hail and meal-delivery companies argue that worker classification changes could threaten their business models, these firms are not profitable. Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have each posted hefty net losses under the status quo.

"The Department of Labor remains committed to addressing the issue of misclassification," said Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. "Misclassification deprives workers of their federal labor protections, including their right to be paid their full, legally earned wages."

The Labor Department's proposal is subject to a public comment period, which runs from from October 13 to November 28.

Recommended Stories

  • Kraken's Jesse Powell on why he's stepping down as CEO of the crypto exchange

    Jesse Powell is stepping down from the CEO role at U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken, The Wall Street Journal reported last month. Co-founded by Powell and Thanh Luu in 2011, Kraken is now the fourth-largest crypto exchange by volume, according to CoinMarketCap. It's a critical inflection point for the company, which was valued at $10 billion earlier this summer and has been rumored to be considering going public.

  • Social Security cost-of-living adjustments to be announced

    On Thursday, the Social Security Administration is expected to announce the 2023 cost of living adjustments.

  • Get fit while you sit: The genius Cubii Jr. 2 workout machine is over $120 off

    Keep your blood pumping and your body moving while watching TV or answering emails.

  • For Biden, 10 million new jobs isn’t good enough

    Biden is overseeing the strongest job growth under any president, ever. Yet he remains unpopular. Here's why.

  • How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Social Security: When Can Your Benefits Be Garnished Due to Unpaid Debt?

    Because Social Security income is intended as a financial safety net for retirees and other qualified Americans, most benefits are exempt from garnishment, levies, attachments and other legal...

  • Finding out how long a flu shot lasts and when is the best time to get one

    How long a flu shot lasts depends on individual immune systems. Because influenza viruses mutate rapidly, it necessitates the annual flu vaccine.

  • Jets pay Tyreek Hill back for 'disrespectful' comments with Quinnen Williams stiff-arm

    Tyreek Hill said "Who? The Jets?" after the team pursued him last offseason.

  • This Medicare Change Will Help Social Security Recipients Get More Out of Their 2023 Raise

    For months on end, seniors on Social Security have been sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for news on next year's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). With living costs soaring across the board due to inflation, many seniors -- especially those who get most of their income from Social Security -- are desperate for relief. Now earlier on in 2023, some experts were calling for an upcoming Social Security COLA as high as 11%.

  • Why Applied Materials Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    As a result, the share price of chipmaking equipment specialist Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) took a more than 4% tumble across the trading day. The limits, which cover high-end products such as those used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and supercomputers, come on the heels of earlier measures aimed at curbing China's access to advanced chips. The measure is being enacted by the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

  • Fed’s Mester says there’s been no progress on inflation, so interest rates need to move higher

    With little or no progress made on bringing inflation down, the Federal Reserve needs to continue raising rates, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said.

  • BOE’s Bailey Has a Message for Funds: ‘You've Got Three Days’ to Wind Up Positions

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned fund managers they have until the end of this week to wind up positions that they can’t maintain before the central bank halts its market support, triggering a selloff in the pound and US stocks.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Lat

  • Russian Judge Linked to Top Putin Ally Allegedly Killed in Bridge Bomb

    Anadolu Agency via GettyThree days after a huge explosion tore through a key bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea in what the Kremlin deemed a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack against civilians, sources cited in Russian media say one of the victims was no ordinary civilian at all.Sergei Maslov, a judge of the Moscow Arbitration Court, is said to have died in the blast along with three other people who were in the same vehicle with him: fitness instructor Gleb Orgetkin and Eduard Chuchakin and Zo

  • Biden Rule Would Add More Gig Workers to Company Payrolls

    The move would count more workers at companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash as employees instead of independent contractors.

  • Larry Summers has a plan for financing global survival

    Bill Clinton's former Treasury Secretary believes World Bank shareholders need to pony up $30 billion in fresh investment to solve two top global priorities.

  • Russians surveyed about whether they are ready to "lose" Crimea

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 16:53 The Russian authorities are conducting a secret survey to study public opinion regarding the possible loss of control over occupied Crimea. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "Russian state organisations that "study" public opinion in the Russian Federation have received an urgent task to conduct a survey regarding the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control.

  • Supreme Court Voices Concern Over California Humane-Pork Law

    (Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court justices worried aloud about the implications of a new California humane-pork law, asking whether it might open the way for other states to try to impose their moral values beyond their borders.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both

  • 3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    Several factors can shrink your monthly Social Security benefits payment. Here are three of the most common.

  • Here’s what you need to know about this week’s Social Security COLA hike

    Story at a glance Around a quarter of the U.S. population — the majority of whom are retirees — receives Social Security benefits. A large cost-of-living adjustment, based on September’s inflation figures, is expected to be announced Thursday. Not all recipients will receive equal benefits from the adjustment. The Social Security Administration is expected to…

  • Biden’s new gig worker policy could be crushing news for Uber and Lyft, analysts say

    Wedbush's Dan Ives warns that the Biden administration's proposed changes to how independent contractors are classified are “a clear blow to the gig economy and a near-term concern for the likes of Uber and Lyft."