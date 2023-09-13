The Federal Government Might Relax Cannabis Laws Soon: This Free Webinar Breaks Down Its Implications

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) has recommended that marijuana be moved from Schedule I to Schedule III under federal law. This decision has widespread implications for the cannabis market's trajectory in 2024, touching on diverse areas ranging from policy and business to the very science underpinning such classifications.

The change in classification is not just a regulatory adjustment. For stakeholders in the cannabis industry, this decision signifies an acknowledgment of the drug's potential benefits and a reduction in the perceived risks associated with its consumption.

Benzinga Virtual Events is hosting a comprehensive discussion on September 14 at 11am ET/8am PT, diving deep into the multifaceted implications of this recommendation. With participation from several industry leaders, this virtual event aims to shed light on the science, policy, and business ramifications of the HHS's groundbreaking recommendation. You can sign up for free here.

David Traylor, Sr. Managing Director at Golden Eagle Partners, will give attendees a brief overview of the UN Single Convention, Controlled Substances Act (CSA), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the nuances of drug scheduling. Complementing this will be Hunter Land, Ph.D., focusing on the scientific considerations that underlie DEA's scheduling.

Eric Berlin, Partner and Co-Head of the Cannabis Group at Dentons, alongside David Mangone, Director of Policy at The Liaison Group, and Pablo Zuanic, Managing Partner at Zuanic & Associates, will delve into the policy dimensions of DEA scheduling. Together, they aim to furnish insights into the policy landscape that the HHS recommendation is poised to reshape.

Every participating expert will also offer their perspective on the HHS's announcement, considering its unprecedented nature and how it stacks up against classifications for other substances. Crucial questions like the involvement of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the President's stance on this issue will also be dissected during the discussion.

A primary concern for many is the timeline post the HHS recommendation: When, if at all, can the DEA act on it?

This event will offer a clear timeline of events and what industry stakeholders can expect moving forward. Moreover, the repercussions of rescheduling on the Secure And Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act and the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) role will be spotlighted.

In wrapping up, all speakers will proffer additional comments, summarizing the paramount shifts that the cannabis market might witness in 2024 and beyond.

