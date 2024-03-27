Federal Reserve: Heat isn't just a killer, it's a drag on Phoenix economy and it will get worse

The economy of metro Phoenix is solid at the moment, but federal regulators are concerned about the area’s vulnerability to economic disruptions caused by excessive heat.

“We’re paying particular attention to this issue,” wrote officials at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco in a new blog report. “Phoenix — and Arizona more broadly — exemplifies the multiple ways extreme heat can affect the economy, including its impact on health-related losses, labor productivity and energy consumption.”

The report by Fed researchers Jason Vargo and Elizabeth Kneebone, along with Brooke Lappe, a doctoral student at Emory University, noted that Phoenix in 2023 broke records with 54 days of temperatures hitting or exceeding 110 degrees, including 31 days in a row.

The number of days with extreme heat is expected to increase, and lower-income households and people of color could be more vulnerable, the researchers added.

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco monitors economic conditions in Arizona and other Western states. Mary C. Daly, the bank's president and CEO, visited Phoenix last fall to discuss inflationary conditions.

Heat-related productivity losses, energy needs, other costs

Health losses are one area of concern. The report cited data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that estimated heat waves cost Arizona about $6 million annually, about two-thirds of that from death and injury, largely affecting areas with elevated poverty rates.

Workers in outdoor occupations without access to air conditioning make up roughly 20% of the workforce of metro Phoenix, the report said. Many of these jobs are lower-income positions.

The average Maricopa County outdoor worker could miss an average of 41 days of work by 2065, up from 13 days historically, the report projected.

The report called for protective scheduling favoring shifts during cooler hours and workload reductions. Currently, only seven states including California, Nevada and Colorado, but not Arizona, have laws protecting workers’ rights to water, shade and rest during heat waves, according to the report.

Increased energy consumption, largely for air conditioning, is another economic cost borne by Arizonans. Citing an analysis by First Street Foundation, the report estimates Maricopa County requires energy for cooling most of the year, 294 days on average, with the tally likely to rise in the years ahead.

“Increased demand can also put more pressure on the energy grid, leading to power outages,” the report said. “Heat mortality would increase by more than 700% in Phoenix if widespread power outages occurred — affecting almost 1% of the total urban population — compared to heat waves with no outages.”

In addition, extreme heat can harm infrastructure, damage crops and delay air travel, the report said.

Report advocates for more heat planning

The Federal Reserve report called for better planning and more targeted investments to deal with heat.

For example, it cited low-cost loans by MariSol Federal Credit Union of Phoenix to help lower-income residents borrow money to buy or repair air conditioning systems. The credit union also is expanding programs for energy-efficient appliances, solar panels and more, the report said.

The report also cited Phoenix for opening the nation’s first government office focused on dealing with heat waves and mitigating their impact.

“The office has been tasked with coordinating programs and policies aimed at lowering urban temperatures and building resilience, whether it be through providing heat-relief supplies or emergency utility assistance, cooling-station information, running a volunteer program aimed at preventing heat-related illnesses or planting trees to reduce urban heat-island effects,” the report said.

More help: Phoenix OKs heat safety regulation for contractors to protect outdoor workers

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

