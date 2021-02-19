U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,912.22
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,548.84
    +55.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,884.69
    +19.34 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.92
    +46.54 (+2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.91
    -1.61 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.10
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    27.31
    +0.23 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3450
    +0.0580 (+4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4014
    +0.0045 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.4270
    -0.2630 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,026.55
    +3,089.67 (+5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.82
    +71.71 (+6.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,624.02
    +6.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,017.92
    -218.17 (-0.72%)
     

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter And Annual Results, Declares Dividend

·19 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston announced its preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter and annual financial results for 2020, reporting net income of $22.2 million for the quarter and $120.3 million for the year. The Bank expects to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission next month.

As previously announced, the board has been reevaluating the Bank's dividend strategy in light of the pending cessation of LIBOR as the Bank's dividend benchmark rate, as well as the ongoing financial challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, near-zero interest rates and significantly lower advances balances and their impact on the Bank's current and projected earnings. Beginning with this announcement, the board has adopted the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the Bank's dividend benchmark rate.

The Bank's board of directors has declared a dividend equal to an annual yield of 1.59 percent, the approximate daily average SOFR yield for the fourth quarter of 2020 plus 150 basis points. The dividend, based on average stock outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2020, will be paid on March 2, 2021. As always, dividends remain at the discretion of the board.

"FHLBank Boston, our members, and the New England communities they serve faced unprecedented challenges in 2020. Recent U.S. government monetary policy and fiscal stimulus programs in response to the pandemic and resulting economic downturn have led to near-zero interest rates and increased liquidity on member balance sheets," said President and Chief Executive Officer Edward A. Hjerpe III. "Advance balances and net income declined as a result, and are expected to remain at reduced levels until the environment changes. Given the pending cessation of LIBOR and the challenging environment, we are changing the index to which we tie our dividend from three-month LIBOR to SOFR and reducing the spread to the new index. The Bank remains very well capitalized and maintains its steadfast commitment to fulfilling its mission."

Economy, Financial Markets, and Operational Status

The COVID-19 pandemic, which began to affect businesses and the economy in March 2020, continues, and interest rates remain historically low. The Bank's overall results of operations are influenced by the economy and financial markets and, in particular, by members' demand for advances and the Bank's ability to maintain sufficient access to funding at relatively favorable costs.

Generally, investor demand for high credit quality, fixed-income investments, including the Federal Home Loan Banks' (FHLBanks') consolidated obligations, continued to be strong relative to other investments, and the Bank continued to meet its funding needs during this time. Spreads between the yields of FHLBanks' consolidated obligations and like-term U.S. Treasury securities have tightened significantly in recent months.

The Bank's flexibility in utilizing various funding tools, in combination with a diverse investor base and its status as a government-sponsored enterprise, have helped provide reliable market access and demand for consolidated obligations throughout fluctuating market environments and regulatory changes affecting dealers of and investors in consolidated obligations. However, depository member institutions continue to report significantly elevated deposit balances, which has reduced demand for our advances and other forms of wholesale funding. This has been the primary reason for the significant decline in advances balances beginning in the second quarter of 2020. In addition, mortgage purchases by the Federal Reserve aimed at supporting the housing market through the pandemic have increased refinancing activity and, thus, prepayments of mortgage-related assets we hold and have tightened the yield spreads we earn on new mortgage acquisitions.

Our staff has been working remotely since the last week of March 2020. From March 2020 through the date of this announcement, the Bank has remained fully operational with minimal impact on services to our members and other counterparties. The Bank has a robust business continuity management program in place designed to ensure continued service to our members, and we expect that normal operations will remain in place even as employees continue to operate from remote locations.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights

Net income for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, was $22.2 million, compared with net income of $68.5 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net income for the quarter was primarily due to an increase in net unrealized losses on trading securities of $20.1 million, a decrease in gains on sales of held-to-maturity securities of $12.0 million, an increase in losses on early extinguishment of debt of $9.6 million, and a decline of $6.5 million in net interest income after provision for credit losses. These results led to a $2.5 million statutory contribution to the Bank's Affordable Housing Program for the quarter. In addition the Bank made a voluntary contribution of $1.6 million to the Affordable Housing Program at the end of the year, bringing total contributions to the 2020 Affordable Housing Program to $15.0 million.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $61.8 million, compared with $68.3 million for the same period in 2019. The $6.5 million decrease in net interest income after provision for credit losses was driven by several factors, including the following: lower returns from investing the Bank's capital and short-term investments held for liquidity management purposes in an ultra-low interest rate environment, a $10.5 billion decrease in the average balance of advances; a $2.0 billion decrease in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities; a $433.9 million decrease in the average balance of mortgage loans; and a $5.9 million decrease in accretion of significant improvement in projected cash flows resulting from sales of private-label mortgage-backed securities. These negative factors were partially offset by a $2.2 billion increase in the average balance of trading securities and the associated $11.1 million increase in interest income, a $9.4 million increase in prepayment fees on advances(1), and a $1.5 million reduction of the provision for credit losses relating to mortgage loans and private-label mortgage-backed securities primarily resulting from releasing the provision previously set aside for mortgage loans.

Net gains on derivatives and hedging activities for the three months ended December 31, 2020, totaled $2.4 million, compared with $2.5 million for the same period in 2019. The $2.4 million net gains for the current quarter mainly consisted of $11.3 million unrealized gains from changes in fair value on economic hedges, partially offset by $8.9 million of interest expense on economic hedges. Additionally, losses on trading securities totaled $19.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Together, these realized and unrealized gains and losses provided an economic offset primarily to interest income from trading securities, which totaled $21.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, losses on early retirement of debt totaled $14.8 million, which serve to offset prepayment fees earned on prepaid advances during the quarter and earlier this year, and is reflected in other income (loss). Additionally, in support of the affordable housing and economic development needs of communities that our members serve, during the three months ended December 31, 2020 the Bank recorded subsidy expense for the Jobs for New England and Helping to House New England programs totaling $10.0 million, which is reflected in other expense along with the $1.6 million voluntary contribution to the Affordable Housing Program.

December 31, 2020 Balance-Sheet Highlights

Total assets decreased $17.2 billion, or 30.9 percent, to $38.5 billion at December 31, 2020, down from $55.7 billion at year-end 2019. During the year ended December 31, 2020, advances decreased $15.8 billion, or 45.6 percent, to $18.8 billion, compared with $34.6 billion at year-end 2019.

Total investments were $13.3 billion at December 31, 2020, down from $16.1 billion at the prior year end. Investments in mortgage loans totaled $3.9 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $571.0 million from year-end 2019 driven by increased mortgage refinancing activity amid rapidly declining mortgage rates. Cash and due from banks totaled $2.1 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $2.0 billion from the prior year end.

GAAP capital at December 31, 2020, was $2.8 billion, a decrease of $363.4 million from $3.1 billion at year-end 2019. During 2020, capital stock decreased by $602.0 million, primarily attributable to the decrease in advances. Total retained earnings grew to $1.5 billion during 2020, an increase of $35.5 million, or 2.4 percent, from December 31, 2019. Of this amount, restricted retained earnings(4) totaled $368.4 million at December 31, 2020. Accumulated other comprehensive income totaled $16.1 million at December 31, 2020, an improvement of $203.1 million, or 108.6 percent, from December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of restricted retained earnings exceeds the contribution requirement by $14.0 million, primarily the result of the decline in outstanding consolidated obligations. Accordingly, no allocation of net income was made to restricted retained earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 and no further allocations of net income into restricted retained earnings are required until such time as the contribution requirement exceeds the balance of restricted retained earnings.

The Bank was in compliance with all regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2020, and in the most recent information available was classified "adequately capitalized" by its regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, based on the Bank's financial information at September 30, 2020.(2)

2020 Annual Operating Highlights

Net income for the year ending December 31, 2020, was $120.3 million, compared with net income of $190.7 million for 2019, the result of a decrease of $74.4 million in net interest income after provision for credit losses, an increase of $51.1 million in net losses on derivatives and hedging activities, and an increase of $13.2 million in net unrealized losses on trading securities. These decreases to net income were offset by an increase of $66.0 million in gains on sales of securities.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses for the year ending December 31, 2020, was $194.6 million, compared with $268.9 million for 2019. The $74.4 million decrease in net interest income after provision for credit losses was due to the compression of net interest margin as further discussed in the paragraph below, a $5.3 billion decrease in the average balance of advances, partially offset by a $3.1 billion increase in the average balance of trading securities, and the associated $61.6 million increase in interest income from trading securities.

Net interest spread was 0.32 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020, a four basis point decrease from 2019, and net interest margin was 0.39 percent, a ten basis point decrease from 2019. The decrease in net interest spread reflects a 111 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets and a 107 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-bearing liabilities. The decreases in both net interest spread and net interest margin mainly reflect several factors, including the following: lower returns from investing the Bank's capital and short-term debt in a sharply reduced interest-rate environment; accelerated net premium amortization on agency MBS and mortgage loans held due to higher projected and actual mortgage refinancing activity; an $18.2 million decrease in accretion of significant improvement in projected cash flows resulting from sales of previously impaired private-label MBS, and an $11.0 million decline in prepayment fees on advances.

Net losses on derivatives and hedging activities for the year ended December 31, 2020, totaled $49.7 million, compared with a net gain of $1.4 million for 2019. The $49.7 million net losses for the current year consisted of $15.5 million unrealized losses from changes in fair value on economic hedges and $34.2 million of interest expense on economic hedges. Additionally, losses on trading securities totaled $11.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Together, these realized and unrealized losses provided an economic offset primarily to interest income from trading securities, which totaled $83.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

During 2020, the Bank sold its remaining investments in private-label MBS, realizing a net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities totaling $30.6 million and a net gain on sale of held-to-maturity securities totaling $47.4 million. In conjunction with the sale of these securities, the Bank recovered $4.9 million through the provision for credit losses on investment securities.

About the Bank

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston is a cooperatively owned wholesale bank for housing finance in the six New England states. Its mission is to provide highly reliable wholesale funding and liquidity to its member financial institutions in New England. The Bank also develops and delivers competitively priced financial products, services, and expertise that support housing finance, community development, and economic growth, including programs targeted to lower-income households.

Contact:
Adam Coldwell
617-292-9774
adam.coldwell@fhlbboston.com

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)










12/31/2020


9/30/2020


12/31/2019

ASSETS







Cash and due from banks


$

2,050,028



$

207,401



$

69,416


Advances


18,817,002



26,961,561



34,595,363


Investments (3)


13,341,538



13,345,453



16,144,244


Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net


3,930,252



4,160,091



4,501,251


Other assets


322,215



350,835



352,537


Total assets


$

38,461,035



$

45,025,341



$

55,662,811









LIABILITIES







Consolidated obligations, net


$

34,349,900



$

40,482,076



$

51,569,662


Deposits


1,088,987



1,227,702



674,309


Other liabilities


240,195



254,476



273,528









CAPITAL







Class B capital stock


1,267,172



1,594,859



1,869,130


Retained earnings - unrestricted


1,130,222



1,121,875



1,114,337


Retained earnings - restricted (4)


368,420



368,420



348,817


Total retained earnings


1,498,642



1,490,295



1,463,154


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


16,139



(24,067)



(186,972)


Total capital


2,781,953



3,061,087



3,145,312


Total liabilities and capital


$

38,461,035



$

45,025,341



$

55,662,811









Total regulatory capital-to-assets ratio


7.2

%


6.9

%


6.0

%

Ratio of market value of equity (MVE) to par value of capital stock (5)


210

%


183

%


173

%

Income Statement Highlights

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








For the Year Ended


For the Three Months Ended



12/31/2020


12/31/2019


12/31/2020


9/30/2020


12/31/2019












Total interest income


$

753,779



$

1,445,100



$

138,084



$

148,898



324,329


Total interest expense


563,571



1,176,074



77,692



91,780



255,978


Net interest income


190,208



269,026



60,392



57,118



68,351


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


194,566



268,941



61,826



62,261



68,329


Net unrealized (losses) gains on trading securities


(11,936)



1,287



(19,703)



(19,603)



395


Net (losses) gains on derivative and hedging activities


(49,674)



1,419



2,421



1,624



2,490


Realized net gain from sale of available-for-sale securities


30,583





4,373



26,210




Realized net gain from sale of held-to-maturity securities


47,413



12,031





6,680



12,031


Litigation settlements


26,096



29,361



25,998





29,358


Other (loss) income


(1,555)



(3,114)



(11,692)



3,199



(2,299)


Operating expense


72,086



72,280



22,702



15,752



23,478


Other expense


29,771



25,604



15,810



5,106



10,659


AHP assessment


13,386



21,302



2,474



5,957



7,633


Net income


$

120,250



$

190,739



$

22,237



$

53,556



$

68,534













Performance Ratios: (6)











Return on average assets


0.24

%


0.35

%


0.22

%


0.50

%


0.50

%

Return on average equity (7)


4.00

%


6.29

%


3.14

%


7.39

%


9.13

%

Net interest spread


0.32

%


0.36

%


0.57

%


0.49

%


0.39

%

Net interest margin


0.39

%


0.49

%


0.60

%


0.54

%


0.50

%






















(1) Prepayment fees received from borrowers on prepaid advances are presented net of any associated basis adjustments related to hedging activities on those advances and net of deferred prepayment fees on advance prepayments considered to be loan modifications. Additionally, for certain advances products, the prepayment-fee provisions of the advance agreement could result in either a payment from the borrower or to the borrower when such an advance is prepaid, based upon market conditions at the time of prepayment (referred to as a symmetrical prepayment fee). Advances with a symmetrical prepayment-fee provision are hedged with derivatives containing offsetting terms, so that we are financially indifferent to the borrowers' decision to prepay such advances. The net amount of prepayment fees is reflected as interest income in the statement of operations.


(2) For additional information on the Bank's capital requirements, see Item 7 — Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Liquidity and Capital Resources — Capital in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 20, 2020 (the 2019 Annual Report).


(3) Investments include available-for-sale securities, held-to-maturity securities, trading securities, interest-bearing deposits, securities purchased under agreements to resell, and federal funds sold.


(4) The Bank's capital plan and a joint capital enhancement agreement among all Federal Home Loan Banks require the Bank to allocate a certain amount, generally not less than 20% of each of quarterly net income and adjustments to prior net income, to a restricted retained earnings account until a total required allocation is met. Amounts in the restricted retained earnings account are unavailable to be paid as dividends, which may be paid from current net income and unrestricted retained earnings. For additional information, see Item 5 — Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities in the 2019 Annual Report.


(5) MVE equals the difference between the theoretical market value of assets and the theoretical market value of liabilities, and the ratio of MVE to par value of Bank capital stock can be an indicator of future net income to the extent that it demonstrates the impact of prior interest-rate movements on the capacity of the current balance sheet to generate net interest income. However, this ratio does not always provide an accurate indication of future net income. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on this ratio and are encouraged to read the Bank's discussion of MVE, including discussion of the limitations of MVE as a metric, in Item 7A — Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk — Measurement of Market and Interest Rate Risk in the 2019 Annual Report.


(6) Yields for quarterly periods are annualized.


(7) Return on average equity is net income divided by the total of the average daily balance of outstanding Class B capital stock, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and total retained earnings.

****************************

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release, including the unaudited balance sheet highlights and income statement highlights, uses forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which include statements with respect to the Bank's plans, objectives, projections, estimates, or predictions. These statements are based on the Bank's expectations as of the date hereof. The words "preliminary," "expects," "will," "continue," and similar statements and their plural and negative forms are used in this notification to identify some, but not all, of such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future declarations of dividends and expectations for advances balances, mortgage-loan investments, and net income are forward-looking statements, among other forward-looking statements herein.

The Bank cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the application of accounting standards relating to, among other things, the amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts on financial assets, financial liabilities, and certain fair value gains and losses; hedge accounting of derivatives and underlying financial instruments; the fair values of financial instruments, including investment securities and derivatives; the allowance for credit losses on investment securities and mortgage loans; instability in the credit and debt markets; economic conditions (including effects on, among other things, mortgage-backed securities); changes in demand for advances or consolidated obligations of the Bank or the Federal Home Loan Bank system; changes in interest rates; volatility of market prices, rates, and indices that could affect the value of financial instruments; the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and the adverse consequences it could have for market participants, including the Bank; the diffuse spread of COVID-19 and related negative effects on economic conditions and markets; the Bank's ability to execute its business model and pay future dividends; and prepayment speeds on mortgage assets. In addition, the Bank reserves the right to change its plans for any programs for any reason, including but not limited to, legislative or regulatory changes, changes in membership, or changes at the discretion of the board of directors. Accordingly, the Bank cautions that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could impact the extent to which a particular plan, objective, projection, estimate or prediction is realized, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement herein or that may be made from time to time on behalf of the Bank.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-home-loan-bank-of-boston-announces-2020-fourth-quarter-and-annual-results-declares-dividend-301231865.html

SOURCE Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

Latest Stories

  • Dow Rallies After Yellen Touts Covid-19 Stimulus; Travel Stocks Pass Buy; Microsoft Stock Tumbles

    The Dow Jones rallied after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made the case for more coronavirus stimulus. Microsoft stock fell as Tesla stock took a dive.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Your Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will your family get?

    Many households will get a boost, thanks to the IRS' formula.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    For an individual investor to beat the market, you need an edge. Investing strategies come in different forms and you can rely on several factors to achieve the end goal of strong returns. Be it following analyst ratings, upcoming catalysts or recognizing the latest market moving trends. There is another option: following the signal from those in the know – the corporate insiders. These are the company officers whose positions give them both access to frequently privileged information on business plans and finances and the experience necessary to translate that into smart stock trades. And better yet – they are not wholly free actors. Being responsible to shareholders and Boards of Directors for company profits, these insiders cannot use their inside knowledge for selfish purposes. Which means that following their stock trades, especially of their own companies, can be a viable investment strategy. Fortunately, federal regulations require that the insiders make their inside trades public – to keep the playing field level. To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Calix, Inc. (CALX) The first stock we're looking at is Calix, a cloud computing tech company. Calix follows a subscription model, offering cloud software, systems, platforms, services, and solutions to the communications industry. Calix’s products give the customers real-time data and data insights into their end-users, allowing them to more efficiently monetize their business and customer interactions. Calix, like many high-tech software platform companies, offers a system that can streamline operations – a vital advantage in today’s expanding remote work climate. The company’s revenues reflect the growth-oriented environment: the top line showed year-over-year growth in each quarter of 2020, with the most recent, Q4, coming in at $170 million being the best of the past two years. EPS, at 37 cents, was up 15% from Q3, and was positive for the second quarter in a row – a feat the company had been unable to achieve over the past two years. With a background like that, it’s no wonder that this stock is seeing insider buying. The most recent purchase is from Board member Donald Listwin, who bought up 20,000 shares, shelling out almost $715,000. 5-star analyst Paul Silverstein, of Cowen, notes that Calix has adopted an age-old strategy for beating the forecasts: “4Q20 fuels our view that near- and long-term earnings power and cash flow continue to be significantly greater than what Street has modeled… we respectfully note that CALX has established a clear pattern of appropriately and admirably taking a highly conservative stance as to risk assessment and, concomitantly, under-promising and over-delivering.” Silverstein clearly likes Calix’s approach, and he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). On top of this, the analyst gives the stock a $45 price target, which implies a one-year upside of 23%. (To watch Silverstein’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 3 Buys and 2 Holds add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $37.40 average price target indicates a modest upside from current levels. (See CALX stock analysis on TipRanks) DXC Technology Company (DXC) Founded in 2017, in part as a spin-off from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, DXC is a leader in the business-to-business (B2B) IT field. The company’s products allow global companies to run their critical systems and ops efficiently, with security and scalability at a variety of levels. DXC’s enterprise tech enhances performance and competitiveness, and therefore the customer experience. The company has been seeing a dropoff in revenues over the past two years. It saw $19.5 billion in revenues for calendar year 2020, but is on track come in at ~$18 billion for fiscal 2021. The most recent quarter reported, fiscal 3Q21, showed $4.29 billion at the top line, falling 14.6% year over year. However, earnings, at $4.29, were far stronger than the 80-cent and 96-cent losses reported in the previous two quarters. Despite the falling revenues, the company has maintained its dividend, paying out 21 cents per common share over the past year, for a current yield of 3.2%. Looking at the recent insider trades, we see that Board member Raul Fernandez made two purchases this month, buying up 11,443. Fernandez paid nearly $300,00 for the new shares. In a comprehensive review of DXC, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes: “We believe that FQ3/21’s results provided proof points that DXC’s transformation is progressing. In terms of customer focus, we note that revenue in the quarter increased 3.1% q/q and 1.7%... the second quarter in a row of sequential improvement…” Perlin went on to list several reasons for his bullish thesis: “1) management succeeding on its strategic plan and achieving its FY22 targets; 2) DXC evolving into an at-scale digital / new technology player, which should help offset declines in traditional solutions; and 3) valuation is attractive relative to peers, especially given potential upside to synergy targets.” Perlin uses these comments to support an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on DXC, and a $38 price target that indicates room for a robust 46% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Perlin’s track record, click here) The Wall Street analysts are taking a range of views on this stock, as shown by the 10 recent reviews – which include 4 Buys and 6 Holds. Added up, it comes out to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target, at $31, implies a 19% one-year upside from the current trading price of $26.06. (See DXC stock analysis on TipRanks) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Last but not least is Northern Oil and Gas, a highly localized hydrocarbon explorer, with assets in the states of Montana and North Dakota, specifically, the Williston Basin. NOG owns a large acreage footprint in the region, holding title to the lands on which developers will drill and complete oil and gas wells. This year, NOG has made two moves to increase its operating capital. The second move was announced on February 8 – an offering of senior notes at 8.125%, due in 2028. Proceeds are to be used to repay various outstanding debts and interest obligations, and then to help fund acquisition of new natural gas assets. The new land acquisitions targeted are in the Appalachian region, and will mark a true expansion for Northern Oil and Gas. The first capital move, however, is more interesting for this current article. On February 4, the company announced that it was putting 12.5 million shares of common stock on the market, at a price of $9.75 per share. Capital raised will be used first to fund the Appalachian Basin land buy, and then to repay debt and fund general operations – these are standard conditions on this type of capital drive. Company Board member Stuart Lasher bought 25,000 shares of NOG just a few days after the public stock offering was announced. The recent bloc of shares was picked up for $243,750. RBC’s Scott Hanold is clearly bullish on this company’s expansion to a new region, writing, “NOG's Appalachian acquisition was strategic by accelerating leverage reduction, balance sheet clean-up, and diversifying its asset and commodity footprints. The move into the Marcellus gas play underpins management's aptitude to focus on generating the best economic returns…” Hanold rates NOG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target suggests the stock has room for 37% growth this year. (To watch Hanold’s track record, click here) With 4 recent reviews, all Buys, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here is unanimous. Northern’s shares are priced at $10.99 and they have an average price target of $14.75, indicating that the stock has a 34% one-year upside potential. (See NOG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • U.S. securities regulator suspends trading in three more 'meme stocks'

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday suspended trading in more securities that have seen jumps in both prices and trading volumes since late January amid social media interest. The SEC temporarily suspended trading of Marathon Group Corp, Affinity Beverage Group Inc, and Sylios Corp beginning on Friday and ending on March 4, the SEC said in statements published on its website. The suspensions are the latest effort by the SEC to address soaring retail investor interest driven by conversation on social media platforms, most notably seen in a surge and subsequent plunge in share prices of GameStop Corp. Last week, the regulator suspended trading in a defunct stock.

  • Palantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is emerging as the new darling of the Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets. What Happened: The comment volume on the Peter Thiel co-founded company stood at 2,535 as against 1,465 on GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), according to SwaggyStocks, a website that monitors WallStreetBets trends. The data analytics firm’s shares fell to their lowest level since late January after it reported disappointing fourth-quarter results with earnings per share of 6 cents per share. On average, analysts estimated a profit of 2 cents per share. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ On Thursday, the company’s shares extended losses for the sixth straight trading day as a stock lock-up period expired, freeing up 80% or 1.8 billion shares for sale. Since declaring results, Palantir stock has fallen over 16%. Why It Matters: The selloff has attracted the attention of the online crowd who are further enthused by the loose association with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — who was a former business partner of Thiel, the Wall Street Journal reported. Previously, WallStreetBets targeted heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unlike GameStop or AMC, Palantir is not in the crosshairs of short-sellers. The GameStop short squeeze drama has now moved to Congress where on Thursday the House Financial Services Committee held a special hearing on the matter. See Also: GameStop Fame's Roaring Kitty To Congress: 'In Short, I Like The Stock' Price Action: Palantir shares closed nearly 7% lower at $25.17 on Thursday and rose 4.85% to $26.39 in the after-hours session. Photo by Tech.Co on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMusk's Dogecoin Army Recruit Gene Simmons Turns Cardano Adherent — Here's WhyDelay Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine's 2nd Inoculation To Boost Supply? Here's What Research Is Saying© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Apple (AAPL) Could Sell Off to $110

    Apple (AAPL) stock fell through the 50-day moving average this week, confirming January's failed breakout.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes major u-turn on Bitcoin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk was involved in another Twitter storm overnight, tweeting that Bitcoin is “almost as BS as fiat money” in spite of Tesla’s recent $1.5 billion investment.

  • Energous Shares Skyrocket on Apple Battery Rumors

    Energous jumps on news that Apple is working on a wireless charging attachment for the newest iPhones.

  • Vaccinex's stock soars toward record gain on record volume after deals with 'prominent' drug makers

    Shares of Vaccinex Inc. soared toward a record rally on record volume Friday, after the biotechnology company announced the signing of multiple-project deals with two "prominent" pharmaceutical companies. The collaborations will focus on the use of Vaccinex's antibody discovery and novel viral display platform, ActivMAb, for antibody discovery. The names of the drug makers and the financial terms over the deals were not disclosed. The stock soared 119.9% in midday trading, making the stock the biggest gainer on major U.S. exchanges, even after paring an earlier gain of as much as 233.1%. Trading volume skyrocketed to 215.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 711,000 shares. Both the gain and the volume were the most for the stock since it went public in August 2018. It has now more than tripled (up 221.9%) over the past three months, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has rallied 21.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 9.5%.

  • IBM Reportedly Mulls Sale of Watson Health Unit. Here’s What It Would Mean for the Stock.

    According to The Wall Street Journal, IBM is considering various options for its Watson Health business.

  • Why some SPAC investors may get burned

    SPACs raised a record $45 billion in the first two months of the year but investment advisors warn individual investors to be careful they don't get burned.

  • These ETFs can give you high dividend yields with relatively low risk

    MARKETWATCH PREMIUM How high is high, when it comes to dividend yields? For investors who need income, standards have changed. Long gone are the days when you could enjoy a 5% yield on a tax-exempt bond with a high credit rating.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Might Your 401(k) Be Unavailable After You Leave a Job?

    Here's why all or part of your 401(k) plan may not be accessible after your employment ends. In time, you may (or may not) receive all the funds.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Triggers Sell Signal

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Morgan Stanley sees ‘GM SPACtopus’ taking on EV market

    Morgan Stanley mobility analyst Adam Jonas is pretty adept at keeping his finger on the pulse of what’s hot with the investment community - and right now it’s all about SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) and EVs (Electric Vehicles).

  • Yellen Drops $1.1 Trillion Treasury Cash Pile in a Big Jolt for Money Markets

    With new liquidity about to pour in, it remains to be seen how will it affect equities, risk assets, and more importantly, money markets.

  • Elon Musk On Why Tesla Invested in Bitcoin, Not Dogecoin

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday gave an indication on why the electric vehicle maker invested in Bitcoin (BTC) and not Dogecoin (DOGE) — a meme cryptocurrency often at the center of his tweets., What Happened: The entrepreneur was responding to a tweet that contained comments by Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance where the latter said while he was “surprised that Elon's so gung-ho on Dogecoin,” it was worth noting Tesla's actual investment came in Bitcoin. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Musk said Tesla's investments are not "directly reflective of my opinion." The Tesla CEO added that Bitcoin, which he describes as "simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash," is "adventurous enough for an S&P500 company," let alone Dogecoin. To be clear, I am *not* an investor, I am an engineer. I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla. However, when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere. Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is “almost”. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2021 Reflecting on his personal stance, Musk noted he is an "engineer" and not an "investor." “I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla,” the billionaire entrepreneur wrote. The apex cryptocurrency also came under some criticism from the executive who said “Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is 'almost.'” Why It Matters: This month Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expected to accept the cryptocurrency for payments in the near future. Musk said in an appearance on the Clubhouse app that he was a “supporter of Bitcoin.” Comments on Twitter by Musk have at times fueled spikes in the price of the Shiba Inu-themed DOGE. BTC hit an all-time high of $51,335.23 on Wednesday buoyed by Tesla’s purchase of the cryptocurrency and heightened institutional interest from other investors like MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR). BTC traded 1.39% lower at $51,332.92 at press time, while DOGE traded 11.05% higher at $0.058. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.35% lower at $787.38 on Thursday and fell 0.54% in the after-hours session. See Also: Elon Musk Asks 'Major Dogecoin Holders' To Sell Most Of Their Coins Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy DODO Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 90% TodayRobinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.