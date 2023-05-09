FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI ADDS $12.8 MILLION TO HOUSING AND COMMUNITY INVESTMENT PROGRAMS

Funds intended to benefit rehabilitation, home ownership through down payment assistance and affordable housing development in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee

CINCINNATI , May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati's Board of Directors has approved a $12.8 million contribution to support the Bank's housing and community investment programs. These funds will increase amounts available in 2023 for the Carol M. Peterson Housing Fund (CMPHF), Welcome Home Program (WHP) and, if available, competitive Affordable Housing Program (AHP) offering.

The CMPHF will open June 1 with funding of at least $5.0 million, an increase of $3.5 million from previously announced levels. The CMPHF offers grants to fund accessibility rehabilitation and emergency repairs for low-income homeowners with special needs or persons over 60.

The WHP will open July 6 and will offer at least $7.0 million in grants, an increase of $4.0 million from previously announced levels. The WHP offers $10,000 in down payment and closing costs assistance to low- to moderate-income homebuyers and $15,000 to honorably discharged veterans, surviving spouses of military personnel, and active duty military.

Any remaining funds not used under the CMPHF and WHP will be allocated to the 2023 competitive AHP offering.

"The FHLB Board of Directors' clear commitment to affordable housing is evident through this additional $12.8 million contribution. These funds will help supplement two of our most popular programs that address the specific housing needs of the areas we serve—access to home ownership and quality of housing stock. By getting more homebuyers into homes through our Welcome Home Program and keeping them there as they age through our Carol M. Peterson Housing Fund, these funds will make a difference in communities throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee," said Andrew S. Howell, President and CEO, FHLB Cincinnati.

This allocation is in addition to the FHLB's required 10 percent of net earnings set-aside to fund the organization's AHP. Since the inception of the AHP in 1990, the FHLB has awarded over $849 million in subsidies towards the creation of more than 105,000 units of affordable housing. Details and program guides for all housing programs, including eligibility information, are available at www.fhlbcin.com.

About the FHLB

The FHLB is a AA+ rated wholesale cooperative bank owned by 614 member financial institutions, including commercial banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The FHLB provides members access to products and services (primarily Advances, which are a readily available, low-cost source of funds, purchases of certain mortgage loans from members, and issuance of Letters of Credit to members) and a competitive return through quarterly dividends on their capital investment in the FHLB. The FHLB funds these products and services by raising private-sector capital from member-stockholders and, with the other Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks) in the FHLBank System, issuing high-quality debt in the global capital markets. The FHLB also funds community investment programs that help its members create affordable housing and promote community economic development.

