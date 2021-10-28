U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,589.91
    +38.23 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,651.06
    +160.37 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,421.10
    +185.26 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.65
    +41.16 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.54
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0083 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0400 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4550
    -0.3550 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,607.38
    +668.93 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,441.97
    +22.59 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Declares Dividends, Reports Earnings

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis
·13 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis ("FHLBank Indianapolis" or "Bank") declared its third quarter 2021 dividends on Class B-2 activity-based capital stock and Class B-1 non-activity-based stock at annualized rates of 3.25% and 1.00%, respectively. The higher dividend rate on activity-based stock reflects the Board's discretion under our capital plan to reward members that use FHLBank Indianapolis in support of their liquidity needs.

The dividends will be paid in cash on October 29, 2021.

Earnings Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $19.9 million, an increase of $5.0 million compared to the corresponding quarter in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to lower but still accelerated amortization of purchase premium resulting from lower but still elevated prepayments on mortgage loans, partially offset by lower net interest income resulting from the decline in average asset balances.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $67.0 million, an increase of $9.3 million compared to the corresponding period in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to net hedging gains on qualifying fair-value hedging relationships1 and lower but still accelerated amortization of purchase premium, substantially offset by lower earnings on the portion of the Bank's assets funded by its capital2 and lower net interest income resulting from narrower interest spreads and the decline in average asset balances.

Hedging gains (losses) on qualifying fair-value hedging relationships are reported in net interest income3. As a result, net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 included net hedging losses of $2.8 million and gains of $10.2 million, respectively, compared to net hedging losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $2.4 million and $24.6 million, respectively. In general, the Bank holds the derivatives and associated hedged items to the maturity, call, or put date. As a result, we expect that nearly all of the gains and losses on these financial instruments will reverse over the remaining contractual terms of the hedged items.

1

The Bank uses interest-rate swaps to hedge the risk of changes in the fair value of certain of its advances, available-for-sale securities and consolidated obligations. These derivatives are designated as fair-value hedges. Changes in the estimated fair value of the derivative and, to the extent these relationships qualify for hedge accounting, changes in the fair value of the hedged item that are attributable to the hedged risk are recorded in earnings.

2

Because of the Bank's inherent relatively low net interest-rate spread, it has historically derived a substantial portion of its net interest income from deploying its interest-free capital in floating-rate assets.

3

FHLBank Indianapolis earns interest income on advances to and mortgage loans purchased from its Michigan and Indiana member financial institutions, as well as on long- and short-term investments. Net interest income is primarily determined by the spread between the interest earned on those assets and the interest cost of funding with consolidated obligations.

Affordable Housing Program Allocation 4

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, FHLBank Indianapolis allocated $7.7 million to its Affordable Housing Program ("AHP"), which provides grant funding to support housing for low- and moderate-income families in communities served by our Michigan and Indiana members. Full-year 2021 AHP allocations will be available to the Bank's members in 2022 to help address their communities' affordable housing needs, including construction, rehabilitation, accessibility improvements and homebuyer down-payment assistance.

Condensed Statements of Income

The following table presents unaudited condensed statements of income ($ amounts in millions):

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income (a)

$

106.6

$

151.1

$

352.9

$

711.4

Interest expense (a)

48.6

90.4

163.1

520.1

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

0.1

0.1

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

58.0

60.6

189.8

191.2

Other income (loss) (b)

(8.9

)

(16.9

)

(31.6

)

(46.8

)

Other expenses

26.9

26.9

83.5

79.4

AHP assessments

2.3

1.9

7.7

7.3

Net income

$

19.9

$

14.9

$

67.0

$

57.7


(a)

Includes hedging gains (losses) and net interest settlements on fair-value hedges.

(b)

Includes impact of purchase discount (premium) recorded through mark-to-market gains (losses) on trading securities and net interest settlements on derivatives hedging trading securities, while generally offsetting interest income on trading securities is included in interest income.

Adjusted Net Income, a Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Bank reports its results of operations in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). FHLBank Indianapolis' management believes that a non-GAAP financial measure may also be useful to shareholders and other stakeholders as a key measure of its operating performance. Such measure can also provide additional insights into period-to-period comparisons of the Bank's operating results beyond its GAAP results, which are impacted by temporary changes in fair value and other factors driven by market volatility that hinder consistent performance measurement. As a result, the Bank is reporting adjusted net income as a non-GAAP financial measure.

4

Each year Federal Home Loan Banks ("FHLBanks") allocate to the AHP 10% of earnings, defined as income before assessments, plus interest expense on mandatorily redeemable capital stock.

Adjusted net income represents GAAP net income adjusted to exclude: (i) the mark-to-market adjustments and other transitory effects from derivatives and trading/hedging activities, (ii) interest expense on mandatorily redeemable capital stock ("MRCS"), (iii) realized gains and losses on sales of investment securities, and (iv) at the discretion of management, other eligible non-routine transactions. These adjustments reflect (i) the temporary nature of fair-value and certain other hedging gains (losses) due to the Bank's practice of holding its financial instruments to maturity, (ii) the reclassification of interest on MRCS as dividends, (iii) the sale of investment securities, primarily for liquidity purposes or to reduce exposure to LIBOR-indexed instruments, the gains (losses) on which arise from accelerating the recognition of future income (expense), and (iv) any other eligible non-routine transactions that management determines can provide additional insights into period-to-period comparisons of the Bank’s operating results beyond its GAAP results.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not audited. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. While the Bank believes that adjusted net income is helpful in understanding the Bank's performance, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of earnings reported in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents unaudited reconciliations of the Bank's GAAP net income to adjusted net income ($ amounts in millions):

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Reconciliation of Net Income

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP net income

$

19.9

$

14.9

$

67.0

$

57.7

Adjustments to exclude:

Fair-value hedging (gains) losses (a)

2.8

2.4

(10.2

)

24.6

Amortization/accretion of (gains) losses on active and discontinued fair-value hedging relationships (b)

11.5

(0.6

)

24.4

(1.8

)

Trading (gains) losses, net of economic hedging gains (losses) (c)

7.7

5.6

26.9

4.9

Net unrealized losses on other economic hedges

0.4

1.9

0.8

1.2

Net realized gains on sales of investment securities

(0.5

)

(0.5

)

Interest expense on MRCS

0.3

2.0

2.3

7.8

Total adjustments

22.7

10.8

44.2

36.2

AHP assessments on adjustments

(2.2

)

(0.9

)

(4.2

)

(2.8

)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

$

40.4

$

24.8

$

107.0

$

91.1


(a)

Changes in fair value on hedged items (attributable to the risk being hedged) and associated derivatives in qualifying hedging relationships.

(b)

Gains (losses) resulting from cumulative basis adjustments on hedged items.

(c)

Includes both (i) unrealized (gains) losses on trading securities and (ii) realized (gains) losses on maturities of trading securities.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $40.4 million, an increase of $15.6 million compared to the corresponding quarter in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to lower accelerated amortization of purchase premium resulting from lower prepayments on mortgage loans, partially offset by lower net interest income resulting from the decline in average asset balances.

Adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $107.0 million, an increase of $15.9 million compared to the corresponding period in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher earnings (excluding net gains and losses) on trading securities and lower accelerated amortization of purchase premium, substantially offset by lower earnings on the portion of the Bank's assets funded by its capital and lower net interest income resulting from narrower interest spreads and the decline in average asset balances.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $62.0 billion, a net decrease of $4.0 billion, or 6%, from December 31, 2020, driven primarily by a net decrease in advances, partially offset by a net increase in the liquidity portfolio.

Advances 5

Advances outstanding at September 30, 2021, at carrying value, totaled $27.0 billion, a net decrease of $4.4 billion, or 14%, from December 31, 2020. The par value of advances outstanding decreased by 13%, which included a net decrease in short-term advances of 32% and a net decrease in long-term advances of 4%.

The par value of advances to depository institutions - comprising commercial banks, savings institutions and credit unions - and insurance companies decreased by 19% and 6%, respectively. Advances to depository institutions, as a percent of total advances outstanding at par value, were 54% at September 30, 2021, while advances to insurance companies were 46%.

Mortgage Loans Held for Portfolio 6

Purchases of mortgage loans from the Bank's members for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $1.6 billion. However, principal repayments by borrowers significantly outpaced the Bank's purchases during the period, resulting in mortgage loans held for portfolio at September 30, 2021 totaling $7.6 billion, a net decrease of $946 million, or 11%, from December 31, 2020.

Liquidity 7

The liquidity portfolio at September 30, 2021 totaled $13.2 billion, a net increase of $2.5 billion, or 23%, from December 31, 2020. Cash and short-term investments increased by $2.7 billion, or 48%, to $8.3 billion. U.S. Treasury securities, classified as trading securities, decreased by $236 million, or 5%, to $4.9 billion. As a result, cash and short-term investments represented 63% of the liquidity portfolio at September 30, 2021, while U.S. Treasury securities represented 37%.

5

Advances are secured loans that FHLBank Indianapolis provides to its member institutions.

6

FHLBank Indianapolis purchases mortgage loans from its members to support its housing mission, provide an additional source of liquidity to its members, and diversify its investments.

7

The Bank's liquidity portfolio consists of cash, interest-bearing deposits, securities purchased under agreements to resell, federal funds sold and U.S. Treasury securities. Such portfolio enables the Bank to be a reliable liquidity provider to its members.

Consolidated Obligations 8

FHLBank Indianapolis' consolidated obligations outstanding at September 30, 2021 totaled $55.9 billion, a net decrease of $4.0 billion, or 7%, from December 31, 2020, which reflected the net decrease in the Bank's total assets.

Capital 9

Total capital at September 30, 2021 was $3.6 billion, a net increase of $101 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2020.

The Bank's regulatory capital-to-assets ratio10 at September 30, 2021 was 5.57%, which exceeds all applicable regulatory capital requirements.

Condensed Statements of Condition

The following table presents unaudited condensed statements of condition ($ amounts in millions):

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Advances

$

26,958

$

31,347

Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net

7,570

8,516

Cash and short-term investments

8,329

5,627

Investment securities and other assets (a)

19,103

20,435

Total assets

$

61,960

$

65,925

Consolidated obligations

$

55,939

$

59,950

MRCS

50

251

Other liabilities

2,420

2,274

Total liabilities

58,409

62,475

Capital stock (b)

2,237

2,208

Retained earnings (c)

1,163

1,137

Accumulated other comprehensive income

151

105

Total capital

3,551

3,450

Total liabilities and capital

$

61,960

$

65,925

Total regulatory capital (d)

$

3,450

$

3,596

Regulatory capital-to-assets ratio

5.57

%

5.45

%


(a)

Includes trading, held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities.

(b)

Putable by members at par value.

(c)

Includes restricted retained earnings at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 of $282 million and $268 million, respectively.

(d)

Consists of total capital less accumulated other comprehensive income plus mandatorily redeemable capital stock.

8

The primary source of funds for FHLBank Indianapolis, and for the other FHLBanks, is the sale of FHLBanks' consolidated obligations in the capital markets. FHLBank Indianapolis is the primary obligor for the payment of the principal and interest on the consolidated obligations issued on its behalf; additionally, it is jointly and severally liable with each of the other FHLBanks for all of the FHLBanks' consolidated obligations outstanding.

9

FHLBank Indianapolis is a cooperative whose member financial institutions and former members own all of its capital stock as a condition of membership and to support outstanding credit products.

10

Total regulatory capital, which consists of capital stock, mandatorily redeemable capital stock and retained earnings, as a percentage of total assets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Any forward-looking statement contained in this document reflects FHLBank Indianapolis' current beliefs and expectations. Actual results or performance may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement contained in this document speaks only as of the date on which it was made. FHLBank Indianapolis undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Bank with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which include factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Building Partnerships. Serving Communities.
FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank included in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to ensure access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and receive no Congressional appropriations. FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com.

Contact: Carrie O'Connor

Senior Director of Communications

coconnor@fhlbi.com | 317.465.0469


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Shares of Proto Labs Are Plunging Today

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Rocketed 19% in the First Hour Today

    Shares of the online retailer took off after it reported earnings, but some key trends need to be addressed here.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Seems Overvalued and Large Players may Take Profits

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is clearly on a profit run, and the company is continuously surpassing expectations, which has led investors to pay more attention. In this article, we will examine if the stock price is too expensive in relation to the ability of AMD to produce future cash flows, and look at possible investment strategies that might occu

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • Why Teradyne Stock Surged Higher on Thursday

    The tech stock's move higher follows the company's strong earnings report earlier this week as well as a number of analyst upgrades for the stock since then. Teradyne said its third-quarter revenue increased 16% year over year to $951 million. Zooming out two years, quarterly revenue is notably up 63%.

  • Twilio Stock Sinks on Weak Forecast but Analysts Remain Bullish

    Twilio predicts an adjusted loss in the fourth quarter of 23 cents to 26 cents a share, wider than analysts' estimates for a loss of 10 cents.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Is Bouncing Back After a Sharp Drop

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) went on a wild ride this morning, crashing 10% right when the markets opened only to rebound sharply. It appears the market quickly realized its knee-jerk reaction to the coal miner's third-quarter numbers was unwarranted. None of those numbers should have come as a surprise given that Peabody Energy had already announced preliminary Q3 numbers earlier in the month and reported in line today.

  • Why Exela Technologies Stock Jumped 12% on Thursday

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) jumped on Thursday after the company announced a debt tender offer to try to refinance its debt. Yesterday, Exela put out a press release for a tender offer for some of its outstanding debt securities. A tender offer is an offer from a company to its debtholders to repurchase a set amount of bonds at a predetermined price.

  • Worried About Novavax? Here's What You Can Do to Minimize Your Risk

    COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been a volatile stock to own over the past year. If it flops and the company doesn't obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months, shares of the healthcare company could nosedive even further. Last week, Politico published an article that suggested manufacturing issues could delay the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine -- again.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Earnings roundup: Caterpillar, Ford, & eBay beat estimates - here's what this means for the stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest earnings from Caterpillar, Ford, and eBay.&nbsp;

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Abandons Pinterest Acquisition?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.