U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,080.11
    +122.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.77
    +737.24 (+2.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.00
    +484.22 (+4.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.58
    +50.03 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +2.29 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.00
    +19.60 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    +0.96 (+4.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0410
    +0.0075 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0110 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0720
    -0.5620 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,089.73
    +613.84 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.06
    +5.37 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Board of Directors elects Chair, Vice Chair

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis
·3 min read
Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis
Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis

Karen Gregerson of Indiana, Robert Fisher of Michigan to serve 2-year terms ending in 2024

Board elects Chair, Vice Chair

The FHLBank Indianapolis Board of Directors elected Karen Gregerson and Robert Fisher as Chair and Vice Chair during the Board's Nov. 18, 2022, meeting. Karen Gregerson is President and CEO of The Farmers Bank in Frankfort, Ind. Robert Fisher is President and Vice Chair of Lake-Osceola State Bank in Baldwin, Mich. Each will serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
The FHLBank Indianapolis Board of Directors elected Karen Gregerson and Robert Fisher as Chair and Vice Chair during the Board's Nov. 18, 2022, meeting. Karen Gregerson is President and CEO of The Farmers Bank in Frankfort, Ind. Robert Fisher is President and Vice Chair of Lake-Osceola State Bank in Baldwin, Mich. Each will serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and ending Dec. 31, 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Board of Directors (“the Board”) has elected Karen F. Gregerson as Chair of the Board and Robert M. Fisher as Vice Chair of the Board, each for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and ending Dec. 31, 2024.

Since 2016, Karen Gregerson has been President and CEO of The Farmers Bank in Frankfort, Ind. She also is the President of the Farmers Bancorp, the bank’s holding company. Gregerson previously served as Senior Vice President and CFO of STAR Financial Bank in Fort Wayne, Ind. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Ind. She has served on the Board since 2013, and as Board Vice Chair from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022.

Gregerson succeeds Dan Moore, chair of the Home Bank in Martinsville, Ind., who has served as Board Chair since Jan. 1, 2019, and concludes his term Dec. 31, 2022.

Since 2005, Robert Fisher has served as the President and Vice Chair of Lake-Osceola State Bank in Baldwin, Mich. He also is the President and Secretary of Lake Financial Holding Company, the bank’s holding company. Fisher graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Leadership from Baker College in Owosso, Mich., and has completed advanced studies in management, finance and strategic planning at Wayne State University in Detroit. Fisher has served on the Board since 2019, and was recently re-elected to his second term beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Fisher succeeds Gregerson, whose term as vice chair concludes on Dec. 31, 2022.

Both were elected during the Board’s Nov. 18, 2022, meeting in Indianapolis.

More information:

Corporate Communications contact:

FHLBank Indianapolis Board contact:

Scott Thien

Lyndsay Miller

Sr. Internal Communications Lead

Assistant General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

sthien@fhlbi.com

lmiller@fhlbi.com

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities
FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to ensure access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., the FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn and Twitter (@FHLBankIndy).


Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce stock falls amid weakened Q4 guidance, CEO resignation

    Shares of Salesforce fell despite the company's Q3 earnings beat after news of co-CEO Bret Taylor resigning and weakened fourth-quarter guidance.

  • Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today

    Rushing to buy Chinese electric car stocks after an earnings miss, are investors making a big mistake?

  • Fed: ‘There’s bad news embedded in the good news’ surrounding rate hike slowdowns, strategist says

    Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess the economic trajectory surrounding the Fed's latest rate hike comments, the market outlook, and the forward forecast for the S&P 500.

  • Stocks jump as Fed Chair Powell signals slowing interest rates

    Comments from Fed Chair Jay Powell about slowing interest rate hikes pushed markets higher in the final hour of trading on Wednesday.

  • XPeng stock surges following strong earnings, production outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Xpeng shares following the EV developer's latest earnings report and production figures.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is a Surefire Winner in 2023

    Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is no stranger to investors; the company is a longtime staple in the healthcare industry. It got a lift in late 2020 and in 2021 as one of the COVID-19 vaccine suppliers, but investors seem to have grown bored with Pfizer's story, and the stock is down about 16% since the start of 2022. The thing is, investors shouldn't be so quick to write off Pfizer stock.

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were skyrocketing 27.2% higher as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after the company announced Thursday evening that it's in discussions with Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) about potentially being acquired. There were two words in Horizon's press release that investors should note: "highly preliminary."

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was rising this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that smaller interest rate hikes will begin in December. The electric vehicle stock was up by 5.3% as of 3:34 p.m. EST. Speaking at the Brookings Institution today, Powell said that the Federal Reserve will likely begin smaller increases to the federal funds rate at its December meeting.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Are Rising Today

    Several fintech stocks reversed course and moved higher this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a highly anticipated press conference, said that the Fed is preparing to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 3% higher in the final hour of trading today. Meanwhile, shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were up close to 6%.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Novavax (NVAX) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Novavax (NVAX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today

    Rivian's CEO has investors seemingly content with its current status, and looking forward to its upcoming R2 vehicle platform.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  • China EV maker Xpeng expects Q4 deliveries to decline by 50%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Xpeng following the companies quarterly earnings.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Eleven Stocks Turned $10,000 To $261,421 In 11 Months

    Most S&P 500 investors got a little gain this month. But investors willing to look off the beaten path found huge gains.