Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis awards $7.24 million in Affordable Housing Program grants
17 grant recipients selected from applicants across Indiana and Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBank Indianapolis or the Bank) announced today that $7.24 million in affordable housing grants will be awarded to 17 affordable housing developments in Indiana and Michigan through the Bank’s 2022 Affordable Housing Program (AHP). These AHP grants of up to $500,000 will support the acquisition, construction or rehabilitation of properties for use as affordable homes.
As a result of the AHP grants, more than 830 units of affordable housing will be created or rehabilitated in the neighborhoods and communities where the Bank’s member financial institutions do business.
“We are pleased to partner with our member financial institutions and community partners to increase the units of affordable housing in the communities we serve. The support and enthusiasm this program receives from our member financial institutions is what has led to its success and this has continued this year,” said MaryBeth Wott, SVP/Community Investment and Underwriting/Collateral Operations Officer. “Our applicants have prioritized stabilizing neighborhoods through preservation, infill development, developing projects within investment areas and more. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these projects have in their communities.”
Each year, FHLBank Indianapolis offers AHP grants through a competitive application process. Local non-profits, economic development groups or developers can partner with an FHLBank Indianapolis member financial institution to submit an application.
Notable highlights of this year’s award-winning projects:
Neighborhood’s needs are prioritized – 100% of the projects recommended for funding strive to stabilize neighborhoods through preservation, infill development, blight elimination, main street revitalization and/or developing projects within targeted investment areas.
Close to transit and amenities – The development of projects near transportation and amenity options reduces transit costs and improves the overall quality of life for residents. This is recognized by developers as 100% of projects recommended for funding are receiving points in the desirable sites scoring initiative.
First-time homebuyers assisted – Homeownership opportunities will be created for up to 17 first-time homebuyers in Indiana and Michigan.
INDIANA RECIPIENTS
Name
Subsidy
Location
Member Financial Institution
Project Sponsor
Aspen Meadows
$370,000
Salem, IN
Old National Bank
Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corp.
Boonville Senior Lofts
$350,000
Boonville, IN
Merchants Bank of Indiana
Tri-Cap
Central at 29
$420,000
Indianapolis
Merchants Bank of Indiana
The Community Builders, Inc.
Hope Court
$80,000
Elkhart, IN
1st Source Bank
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Inc.
Isabelle Gardens
$500,000
Fort Wayne, IN
Old National Bank
Keller Development, Inc.
Lancaster Apartments
$500,000
Gary, IN
Centier Bank
Communities First
Milan Apartments Rehab
$500,000
Milan, IN
Freedom Bank
Milan Housing for the Elderly
Mullen Flats
$500,000
Terre Haute, IN
Merchants Bank of Indiana
Mental Health America of West Central Indiana
Prominence Commons II
$270,000
Portage, IN
Centier Bank
Housing Opportunities, Inc.
St. Lucas Lofts
$500,000
Indianapolis
Merchants Bank of Indiana
Englewood Community Development Corporation
MICHIGAN RECIPIENTS
Name
Subsidy
Location
Member Financial Institution
Project Sponsor
CCSEM St. Matthew
$500,000
Detroit
Independent Bank
Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan
Hartford Terrace Apartments
$500,000
Muskegon, MI
Independent Bank
Muskegon Housing Commission
Lakeshore Habitat 36th Street Phase I
$450,000
Holland, MI
Macatawa Bank
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity
Orchard Village Apartments
$500,000
Detroit
First Merchants Bank
CHN Housing Partners
Parkview Apartments
$300,000
Traverse City, MI
Independent Bank
Traverse City Housing Commission
Violet T. Lewis Village (aka Meyers Senior Apartments)
$500,000
Detroit
Merchants Bank of Indiana
Presbyterian Villages of Michigan
Walter French Apartments
$500,000
Lansing, MI
The Dart Bank
Capital Area Housing Partnership
Links for more information: 2022 AHP grant recipients and AHP grant initiative.
Media inquiries: Contact Scott Thien, Sr. Internal Communications Lead, at sthien@fhlbi.com.
FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank included in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to ensure access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers.