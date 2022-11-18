U.S. markets closed

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis awards $7.24 million in Affordable Housing Program grants

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis
·3 min read
Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis
Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis

17 grant recipients selected from applicants across Indiana and Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBank Indianapolis or the Bank) announced today that $7.24 million in affordable housing grants will be awarded to 17 affordable housing developments in Indiana and Michigan through the Bank’s 2022 Affordable Housing Program (AHP). These AHP grants of up to $500,000 will support the acquisition, construction or rehabilitation of properties for use as affordable homes.

As a result of the AHP grants, more than 830 units of affordable housing will be created or rehabilitated in the neighborhoods and communities where the Bank’s member financial institutions do business.

“We are pleased to partner with our member financial institutions and community partners to increase the units of affordable housing in the communities we serve. The support and enthusiasm this program receives from our member financial institutions is what has led to its success and this has continued this year,” said MaryBeth Wott, SVP/Community Investment and Underwriting/Collateral Operations Officer. “Our applicants have prioritized stabilizing neighborhoods through preservation, infill development, developing projects within investment areas and more. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these projects have in their communities.”

Each year, FHLBank Indianapolis offers AHP grants through a competitive application process. Local non-profits, economic development groups or developers can partner with an FHLBank Indianapolis member financial institution to submit an application.

Notable highlights of this year’s award-winning projects:

  • Neighborhood’s needs are prioritized – 100% of the projects recommended for funding strive to stabilize neighborhoods through preservation, infill development, blight elimination, main street revitalization and/or developing projects within targeted investment areas.

  • Close to transit and amenities – The development of projects near transportation and amenity options reduces transit costs and improves the overall quality of life for residents. This is recognized by developers as 100% of projects recommended for funding are receiving points in the desirable sites scoring initiative.

  • First-time homebuyers assisted – Homeownership opportunities will be created for up to 17 first-time homebuyers in Indiana and Michigan.

INDIANA RECIPIENTS

Name

Subsidy

Location

Member Financial Institution

Project Sponsor

Aspen Meadows

$370,000

Salem, IN

Old National Bank

Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corp.

Boonville Senior Lofts

$350,000

Boonville, IN

Merchants Bank of Indiana

Tri-Cap

Central at 29

$420,000

Indianapolis

Merchants Bank of Indiana

The Community Builders, Inc.

Hope Court

$80,000

Elkhart, IN

1st Source Bank

Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Inc.

Isabelle Gardens

$500,000

Fort Wayne, IN

Old National Bank

Keller Development, Inc.

Lancaster Apartments

$500,000

Gary, IN

Centier Bank

Communities First

Milan Apartments Rehab

$500,000

Milan, IN

Freedom Bank

Milan Housing for the Elderly

Mullen Flats

$500,000

Terre Haute, IN

Merchants Bank of Indiana

Mental Health America of West Central Indiana

Prominence Commons II

$270,000

Portage, IN

Centier Bank

Housing Opportunities, Inc.

St. Lucas Lofts

$500,000

Indianapolis

Merchants Bank of Indiana

Englewood Community Development Corporation


MICHIGAN RECIPIENTS

Name

Subsidy

Location

Member Financial Institution

Project Sponsor

CCSEM St. Matthew

$500,000

Detroit

Independent Bank

Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan

Hartford Terrace Apartments

$500,000

Muskegon, MI

Independent Bank

Muskegon Housing Commission

Lakeshore Habitat 36th Street Phase I

$450,000

Holland, MI

Macatawa Bank

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity

Orchard Village Apartments

$500,000

Detroit

First Merchants Bank

CHN Housing Partners

Parkview Apartments

$300,000

Traverse City, MI

Independent Bank

Traverse City Housing Commission

Violet T. Lewis Village (aka Meyers Senior Apartments)

$500,000

Detroit

Merchants Bank of Indiana

Presbyterian Villages of Michigan

Walter French Apartments

$500,000

Lansing, MI

The Dart Bank

Capital Area Housing Partnership


Links for more information: 2022 AHP grant recipients and AHP grant initiative.

Media inquiries: Contact Scott Thien, Sr. Internal Communications Lead, at sthien@fhlbi.com.

Building Partnerships. Serving Communities.
FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank included in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to ensure access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and receive no Congressional appropriations. FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn and Twitter (@FHLBankIndy).


