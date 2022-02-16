U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,475.01
    +3.94 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,934.27
    -54.57 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.09
    -15.66 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.31
    +2.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.04
    -2.62 (-2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1375
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3680
    -0.2280 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,085.28
    -561.60 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.97
    +1.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Federal Home Loan Bank Of San Francisco
·8 min read
Federal Home Loan Bank Of San Francisco
Federal Home Loan Bank Of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (Bank) today announced its 2021 operating results. Net income for 2021 was $287 million, compared with net income of $335 million for 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $67 million, compared with net income of $94 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income of $287 million in 2021 declined $48 million relative to 2020 net income, primarily reflecting a reduction of $109 million in other income/(loss) that was partially offset by an improvement in credit losses of $32 million and an increase in net interest income of $17 million.

The $109 million reduction in other income/(loss) for 2021 was primarily a result of the Bank's receipt of disgorgement proceeds in connection with a Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action, in the amount of $85 million, in the third quarter of 2020, and an increase in net fair value losses of $22 million associated with derivatives and financial instruments carried at fair value.

The $17 million increase in net interest income for 2021 primarily reflected lower funding costs, an improvement of $46 million in retrospective adjustment of the effective yields on mortgage loans and related delivery commitments, and an increase of $30 million in net gains on designated fair value hedges. These increases in net interest income were partially offset by a decline in average interest-earning assets. Additionally, the Bank recorded a reversal of credit losses of $6 million for 2021, primarily associated with certain private-label residential mortgage-backed securities (PLRMBS) classified as available-for-sale (AFS), which largely resulted from improved credit performance and a more optimistic economic outlook. This reversal of credit losses for 2021 compares with a provision for credit losses of $26 million for 2020 associated with certain PLRMBS classified as AFS, which primarily resulted from a significant decline in fair values in the first quarter of 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income was $67 million, a decrease of $27 million relative to the prior year period. The decrease primarily reflected a decrease in net interest income of $48 million, which was mainly driven by a decline in average interest-earning assets and a decrease of $10 million in net gains on designated fair value hedges. These reductions in net income were partially offset by a $20 million improvement in other income/(loss), which primarily reflected a decrease in net fair value losses of $19 million associated with derivatives and financial instruments carried at fair value.

At December 31, 2021, total assets were $54.1 billion, a decrease of $14.5 billion from $68.6 billion at December 31, 2020. Advances decreased by $14.0 billion, to $17.0 billion at December 31, 2021, from $31.0 billion at December 31, 2020, as demand for advances remained muted in response to substantial market liquidity resulting from the ongoing economic and financial market impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including government intervention. In addition, mortgage loans held for portfolio decreased by $0.9 billion, to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2021, from $1.9 billion at December 31, 2020, because the Bank ceased purchasing new mortgage loans for its own portfolio on March 31, 2021. These decreases to total assets were partially offset by an increase in total investments of $0.6 billion, to $35.8 billion at December 31, 2021, from $35.2 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in investments primarily reflected an increase in securities purchased under agreements to resell of $8.3 billion and an increase in Federal funds sold of $3.5 billion, which were partially offset by a reduction in U.S. Treasury securities of $8.5 billion as the Bank continued to manage its liquidity. A decrease of $2.8 billion in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) also partially offset the other increases in investments balances.

Accumulated other comprehensive income increased by $101 million during 2021, to $331 million at December 31, 2021, from $230 million at December 31, 2020, primarily reflecting higher fair values of MBS classified as AFS.

As of December 31, 2021, the Bank complied with all of its regulatory capital requirements. The Bank’s total regulatory capital ratio was 10.9%, exceeding the 4.0% requirement. The Bank had $5.9 billion in permanent capital, exceeding its risk-based capital requirement of $1.1 billion. Total retained earnings as of December 31, 2021, were $3.8 billion, compared with $3.7 billion at December 31, 2020.

Today, the Bank’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the average capital stock outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2021 at an annualized rate of 6.00%. The quarterly dividend rate is consistent with the Bank's dividend philosophy of endeavoring to pay a quarterly dividend at a rate between 5% and 7% annualized. The quarterly dividend will total $35 million, and the Bank expects to pay the dividend on March 10, 2022.

Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)

Selected Balance Sheet Items
at Period End

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Total Assets

$

54,121

$

68,634

Advances

17,027

30,976

Mortgage Loans Held for Portfolio, Net

980

1,935

Investments, Net1

35,768

35,228

Consolidated Obligations:

Bonds

22,716

44,408

Discount Notes

23,987

16,213

Capital Stock – Class B – Putable

2,061

2,284

Unrestricted Retained Earnings

3,124

2,919

Restricted Retained Earnings

708

761

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

331

230

Total Capital

6,224

6,194

Selected Other Data at Period End

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Regulatory Capital Ratio2

10.89

%

8.69

%


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Selected Operating Results for the Period

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Net Interest Income

$

119

$

167

$

522

$

505

Provision for/(Reversal of) Credit Losses

2

(4

)

(6

)

26

Other Income/(Loss)

(20

)

(50

)

59

Other Expense

43

46

159

165

Affordable Housing Program Assessment

7

11

32

38

Net Income/(Loss)

$

67

$

94

$

287

$

335

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Selected Other Data for the Period

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Net Interest Margin3

0.87

%

0.94

%

0.91

%

0.54

%

Return on Average Assets

0.48

0.52

0.49

0.36

Return on Average Equity

4.08

6.04

4.46

5.32

Annualized Dividend Rate4

6.00

5.00

5.74

5.53

Average Equity to Average Assets Ratio

11.70

8.65

11.00

6.69


1. Investments consist of Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits, trading securities, available-for-sale securities, held-to-maturity securities, and securities purchased under agreements to resell.
2. The regulatory capital ratio is calculated as regulatory capital divided by total assets. Regulatory capital includes retained earnings, Class B capital stock, and mandatorily redeemable capital stock (which is classified as a liability) but excludes accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss). Total regulatory capital as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, was $5.9 billion and $6.0 billion, respectively.
3. Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income (annualized) divided by average interest-earning assets.
4. Cash dividend declared, recorded, and paid during the period, on the average capital stock outstanding during the previous quarter.

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions–commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions–foster homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the Bank’s dividend philosophy and dividend rates. These statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements may use forward-looking terms, such as “endeavoring,” “will,” and “expects,” or their negatives or other variations on these terms. The Bank cautions that by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk or uncertainty and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could affect the extent to which a particular objective, projection, estimate, or prediction is realized, including future dividends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the application of accounting standards relating to, among other things, the amortization of discounts and premiums on financial assets, financial liabilities, and certain fair value gains and losses; hedge accounting of derivatives and underlying financial instruments; the fair values of financial instruments, including investment securities and derivatives; future operating results; allowance for credit losses; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.


CONTACT: Contact: Mary Long, (415) 616-2556 longm@fhlbsf.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Going into the period, Fastly management guided for revenue to grow just 8% to 12% year over year -- down from 23% growth in Q3. Fortunately, fourth-quarter growth was better than expected, with Fastly's top line rising 13% year over year to $97.7 million, beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $92.5 million.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance strength

    Catastrophe losses came in at just $189 million in the quarter to Dec. 31 and mainly stemmed from tornadoes in southern U.S. states and wildfires. Gross premiums written for the general insurance business rose 12% to more than $8 billion. The general insurance accident year combined ratio was 89.8, an improvement of 3.1 points from a year earlier.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 4%

    One day after the stock of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) went to the moon on news that it has reopened ticket sales at a much higher price, shares of the space tourism company are losing a bit of altitude on Wednesday, down 4.3% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. As my fellow Motley Fool contributor Matthew Frankel reported yesterday, Virgin Galactic announced on Tuesday that it will reopen ticket sales to the general public today, at $450,000 per ticket. And, in a bit of new news, it will require would-be space tourists to put down a $150,000 deposit per ticket up front. Virgin Galactic also confirmed that it is aiming to start commercial service later this year, although it did not give a specific date.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Why Angi Stock Plunged More Than 21% in Morning Trading Today

    The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededJho Low’s Wild N

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergStocks Rise as Fed Minutes Bring No Real Surprises: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine Up

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.