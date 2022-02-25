U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,256.25
    -27.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,997.00
    -159.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,831.25
    -135.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.40
    -13.10 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.49
    +2.68 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.70
    -8.60 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.28 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1221
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.32
    -0.70 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3422
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2510
    -0.2260 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,884.83
    +3,677.92 (+10.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.91
    +85.78 (+10.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,304.79
    +333.97 (+1.29%)
     

Federal Housing Minister Marks Conclusion of the 2022 National Housing Supply Summit

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The pandemic has made it clearer than ever that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery.

CMHC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
CMHC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

This is why, today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Canada's Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, in collaboration with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), hosted the virtual 2022 National Housing Supply Summit.

Over 300 attendees from across the country actively participated in the discussions addressing Canada's housing supply challenges and potential collaborative solutions. These included provincial, territorial and municipal partners, Indigenous leaders, as well as non-profit and private sectors.

Along with Minister Hussen, Keynote speakers included the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. Other key participants from the government included the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing), and Paul Chiang, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Diversity and Inclusion). FCM's President, Joanne Vanderheyden and CEO, Carole Saab also took part in the event.

Other notable speakers were the Honourable Rochelle Squires, Manitoba Minister of Families, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality, Mike Savage, Montreal Mayor, Valérie Plante, CMHC President and CEO, Romy Bowers and Kaitlin Schwan, National Director the Women's National Housing and Homelessness Network, among several other housing stakeholders and experts.

All agreed that collaboration is crucial to meet the complex challenge of housing supply and affordability in Canada.

From meeting the unique needs of marginalized and racialized communities to those of northern, urban and rural Indigenous communities; from the challenges faced when planning in rural and remote communities, to what innovations are ripe for disrupting the housing supply system, these are a few of the hard questions that were tackled by participants.

Minister Hussen reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to improving Canada's housing sector, by tackling challenges from every angle through the National Housing Strategy. This past week alone, the Minister took part in cross-country announcements, providing federal support to address varying needs in regions across the country.

From $80 million targeting supply-chain solutions in northern and remote housing through the Housing Supply Challenge, to hundreds of new affordable units through a $44.5 million National Housing Co-Investment Fund investment in Vancouver, to over 1,400 new homes for persons experiencing homelessness across the province of Québec thanks to the Rapid Housing Strategy – the National Housing Strategy is helping address unique housing needs from coast to coast to coast.

The 2022 National Housing Supply Summit was a successful open dialogue, which will lead to important collaboration over the weeks, months and years to come. As Minister Hussen provided closing remarks for the Summit, he noted the impact this collaboration will lead to on the housing sector is only just the beginning.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, and for that to happen, we need to build more homes, faster. Since 2015, our government has helped house more than 2 million Canadians through new builds, repairs, renovations, and rental subsidies. Today's Summit has provided an ideal opportunity for representatives from across the Canadian housing sector to come together to unlock barriers to creating housing supply and build on our progress so far. That's what the National Housing Strategy is all about." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The role of municipalities in tackling affordable housing supply is fundamental. Affordable housing options for every Canadian are central to driving inclusive economic growth, and progress on housing challenges and reaching our shared goal of ending chronic homelessness requires the kind of partnership today's summit embodies. FCM is proud to work with governments and partners to ensure Canadians have access to the right kind of housing supply." Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities, and Mayor of the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc, Ontario

Associated links:
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c2397.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • BP under pressure to abandon stake in Russia's Rosneft

    BP is under renewed pressure to abandon its stake in the oil giant Rosneft after Boris Johnson said Britain must reduce its reliance on Russian hydrocarbons.

  • Pressure is mounting to strip secretive Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich as owner of Chelsea Football Club

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine gives new ammunition to the argument that billionaire Roman Abramovich should be stripped of the Chelsea Football Club.

  • Macron Says He Had Frank, Quick Talk with Putin: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Western allies see Kyiv poised to fall to Russian forces soon as fighting continued after President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions on Russia, and said Europe is facing “a dangerous moment.”Most Read from BloombergMacron Says He Had Frank, Quick Talk with Putin: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thou

  • Why Boeing, GE, and Ingersoll Rand Stocks Dropped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine and a full-scale invasion is now in progress. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. In particular, three big U.S. industrial giants -- two of which are also major defense contractors -- are trading lower today as well.

  • In Private, Bankers Debate Nuclear War, Russian Trading Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- International banks are talking publicly about how the business impact of Russia’s Ukraine invasion will be limited. In private, they’re debating the chances of nuclear conflict.Most Read from BloombergMacron Says He Had Frank, Quick Talk with Putin: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Inva

  • It’s time to get rid of Social Security’s not-so-hidden tax

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may have anticipated.

  • Texas Spurs Copycats as States Punish Banks That Snub Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- State legislatures across the U.S. are drafting bills to prohibit business with finance firms that restrict ties to the oil and gas industry, following in the footsteps of Texas. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Me

  • Russian economy ‘can withstand’ being cut off from the rest of the world, strategist says

    DailyFX.com&nbsp;Senior Strategist&nbsp;Christopher Vecchio and American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Elizabeth Braw join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss markets after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine.

  • Changes made to Bedford Fire Department procedures for emergency runs outside city limits

    The change reflecting what Mayor Sam Craig described as "a common sense" approach was approved Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin Crashes 9% as Missiles Strike Kyiv, Airport Captured

    The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading about $35,360 at time of writing after passing $39,000 on Tuesday.

  • Biden Deflects Democrats’ Pleas to Boot Russia From Swift

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said booting Russia from the critical Swift global financial messaging system is off the table for now even as leaders in his own party urge him to take a step that would carry significant consequences for European nations, many of which oppose the move.Most Read from BloombergMacron Says He Had Frank, Quick Talk with Putin: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateSt

  • Defense Stocks In Focus As U.S. Military Takes 'Defensive Moves' Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion

    Defense stocks Lockheed and Northrop closed up Thursday as the U.S. shuffled key assets in Europe amid Russia's Ukraine invasion.

  • Why Russian Stocks Keep Crashing

    As Ukraine declared a state of emergency in response to Russia's deployment of troops, Russian stocks declined for a second straight day on Wednesday. Russian tech giant Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) are down 9.2%. Telecom titan Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) are down 9.5%.

  • Asian markets rise after Wall Street rebound amid sanctions against Russia

    Asian shares rose Friday after U.S. stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as the world, including President Joe Biden, slapped sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Exclusive: 'All hell broke loose' - Ukrainian soldiers on front line reveal how Russian invasion started

    Russia activated sleeper cells or commando units to carry out attacks on Ukrainian positions deep behind the front lines in the early hours of the morning, soldiers told The Telegraph.

  • Chinese news outlet accidentally posts censorship instructions on Russia-Ukraine coverage

    A Chinese news outlet appears to have accidentally leaked its own censorship instructions in its coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. According to a now-deleted Weibo post, Horizon News, which operates under China’s state-owned outlet Beijing News, said that comments and reports deemed unfavorable to Russia or favorable to the West cannot be published. *Shimian account belongs to 新京报 (Beijing News).

  • China blames U.S. for war in Ukraine, even as it appears increasingly uncomfortable with standing by Russia

    China blames U.S. for war in Ukraine, even as it appears increasingly uncomfortable with standing by Russia

  • Lessons from the last war that rocked global markets

    During the Persian Gulf oil crisis in 1990 and 1991, the Federal Reserve aggressively cut interest rates. It can't do that now.

  • Russian President Putin announces further invasion of Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to conduct a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Captions: Circumstances require firm and immediate actions from us. Donbas's People's Republics asked for help from Russia. In this regard, according to the article 51 part 7 of the United Nations charter, with the consent of the Russian Federation Council and in accordance with the ratified agreement on 22 February of this year on friendship and mutual aid with Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, I decided to conduct a special military operation. Its goal is the protection of people who, during eight years, suffer from abuse and genocide from the Kyiv regime. We urge you to lay down arms immediately and go home. I will explain: all servicemen of the Ukrainian army who comply with this requirement, can freely leave the area of military actions and return to their families. Whoever would try to stop us and further create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and lead you to such consequences that you have never faced in your history. We are ready for any outcome. I am confident that loyal soldiers and officers of Russia's Armed Forces fulfill their duty professionally and courageously.