Federal International (2000) (SGX:BDU) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Federal International (2000)'s (SGX:BDU) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Federal International (2000) is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = S$5.6m ÷ (S$118m - S$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Federal International (2000) has an ROCE of 7.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.1%, it's still a low return by itself.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Federal International (2000) has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Federal International (2000) Tell Us?

Federal International (2000) has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 43% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Federal International (2000) has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 56% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Federal International (2000) does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Federal International (2000) that you might be interested in.

