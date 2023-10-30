Federal International (2000) (SGX:BDU) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Federal International (2000) (SGX:BDU) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Federal International (2000), this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = S$4.2m ÷ (S$94m - S$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Federal International (2000) has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Federal International (2000), check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Federal International (2000) has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 5.8% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Federal International (2000) has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 57% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Federal International (2000) (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

