Federal International Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIHB) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Federal International Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIHB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Federal International Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = RM3.0m ÷ (RM211m - RM64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Federal International Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Federal International Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Federal International Holdings Berhad.

So How Is Federal International Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Federal International Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.5%, but since then they've fallen to 2.1%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Federal International Holdings Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Federal International Holdings Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

