Federal International Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIHB) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Federal International Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FIHB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Federal International Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM19m ÷ (RM193m - RM44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Federal International Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

View our latest analysis for Federal International Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Federal International Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Federal International Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Federal International Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Federal International Holdings Berhad is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 41% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Federal International Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

One more thing to note, Federal International Holdings Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 23% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

What We Can Learn From Federal International Holdings Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Federal International Holdings Berhad has. And with a respectable 84% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you want to continue researching Federal International Holdings Berhad, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.