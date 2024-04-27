The Federal Reserve isn’t going to save Bidenomics

Joe Biden has encouraged public spending to fight inflation – possibly at the expense of the country's financial stability - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

Struggling European governments look on at the United States’s seemingly booming economy, green with envy.

While Britain was falling into a technical recession in the second half of last year, America was boasting 3.4pc annualised growth in its final quarter.

So what, exactly, are Americans complaining about? Why do they insist to pollsters the economy isn’t doing as well as it is? Why does it rank at the top of their list of concerns?

Now we know: the American people were on to something.

This week we learnt that the pace of growth in the States has slowed significantly, to an annualised rate of 1.6pc in the first three months of the year. That was well below the consensus of 2.4pc, which would have been disappointing compared to last year’s figures – but much less of a blow.

It’s the slowest growth the US has experienced in nearly two years, adding to the mounting pile of evidence that much of what’s been fueling the American GDP swing was a spending sugar-high ushered in by Joe Biden – one that has been helping to artificially prop up industry and the economy.

Americans have been questioning the stability of Bidenomics – an economic castle built on sand – for quite some time. In January, 45pc of respondents told Gallup that they ranked the economy “poor” while 63pc said they thought the economy was “getting worse”. It turns out that the majority were correct.

As I reported in these pages earlier this year, voters understood the difference between a short-term bounce and long-term financial security.

Their fears, in part, have stemmed from the efforts of the Biden administration to engineer the former, possibly at the expense of the latter.

Of course these numbers are still impressive compared to America’s counterparts.

The International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook report, published earlier this month, still forecasts America to have the best growth among major advanced economies this year – by some margin. The runner-up is expected to be Canada, growing by 1.2pc compared to America’s 2.7pc.

This is the stuff of dreams for the eurozone – which is looking at less than 1pc growth – and the UK, which is predicted to get 0.5pc growth (even the Office for Budget Responsibility’s slightly more optimistic scenario is for a measly 0.8pc).

But now that growth is slowing, many Americans will think their fears have been realised.

The accusations that it was all in their head – or a “vibe-cession” in which economic prosperity is measured not in numbers, but by feelings – was all wrong.

There were reasons to be concerned – and economic growth isn’t the only factor.

Story continues

We have also learned that inflation in America accelerated to 3.4pc in the first quarter of 2024, up from 1.8pc in the last quarter of 2023. This moves the Federal Reserve further away from its 2pc target, which it has not yet reached.

Indeed, the Biden administration’s language on inflation has contributed to American sceptisim around the economy. The President’s insistence that prices are coming down – “you know from turkey to air travel to a tank of gas,” he boasted last year, “costs went down and went down” – has not aligned with many Americans’ experience of the crisis. Prices, of course, have continued to rise, albeit at a slower rate.

But it’s the Fed’s nerves that need to be most closely monitored. The Dow Jones closed 1pc down on Thursday, as markets reacted to the inflation rise, triggering more scepticism over when – and how quickly – interest rates will now be cut.

The assumption has been that the Federal Reserve would start its rate-cutting process this year – paving the way for the Bank of England and other central banks to follow suit.

But a rise in inflation could bolster the hawkish instincts of already-cautious policymakers: having called the inflation crisis badly wrong, they are now determined to correct for past mistakes.

This has weighed down the UK’s economy, as beating price increases with higher rates has been prioritised over kickstarting the economy (it’s difficult to do both at the same time, as the higher rates needed to tackle inflation are designed to cool the economy). It seems, now, that similar pressures are weighing on America.

Markets are not as convinced about rate cuts as they were at the start of the year: something is expected in both the US and the UK, but it’s not likely to be as aggressive as once predicted. This is bad news for incumbent governments, and good news for their opponents.

In Britain, Labour may well inherit an economy that has the potential to take off when rates start to come down. In the States, where the economy decides the presidential election, this is all very good news for Donald Trump (who needs it, as all eyes are on his first criminal court case, currently underway).

Trump reportedly wants to have the power to set interest rates if he wins the US election - Curtis Means/Shutterstock

It may also give Team Trump some pause for thought, in relation to revelations this week in the Wall Street Journal that those close to the former president are working on plans that could remove some of the Fed’s independence and transfer more rate-cutting power to the Oval Office, were Trump to win in November.

It remains unclear if Trump is directly involved in the plans, but they are based on the idea that the former president “loves low interest rates”, as the Journal notes. There have also been grumblings in Republican circles that they fear the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the lead-up to an election, in a bid to help Biden.

They should pay more attention to what’s happening now: Fed chair Jerome Powell has signalled that rate cuts are to be delayed, making it increasingly obvious that the central bank’s timeline is linked to inflation, not elections.

Indeed, Team Trump’s reasoning provides an excellent example of why independence remains crucial for monetary policy decision-making.

Of course bank chairs and governors have huge power, but not in the way certain former prime ministers insist they do (they are not the cause of 49-day premierships). It’s clear that Powell isn’t out to save Biden, just as the Bank’s governor Andrew Bailey is not looking out for the electoral prospects of Rishi Sunak.

This is an important separation, that ought to stop the Trump camp from pursuing avenues that blunt central bank independence, were they to find themselves back in power.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.