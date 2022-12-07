U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,933.92
    -7.34 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.92
    +1.58 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,958.55
    -56.34 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.90
    -5.67 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.39
    -1.86 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +16.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.57 (+2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    +0.0069 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5800
    -0.3800 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,841.26
    -158.85 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.86
    -7.18 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Federal judge denies Tesla's retrial request in case involving worker's claims of racism at factory in Fremont, California

Grace Kay
·2 min read
tesla fremont factory
Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

  • A federal judge denied Tesla's request for a retrial over the verdict of a case involving a former worker's claims of racism.

  • Last year, a jury determined that Tesla owed Owen Diaz $137 million over allegations of racism at its Fremont factory.

  • The new trial date has been set to redetermine how much Tesla will be required to pay Diaz.

A judge denied Tesla's request for a retrial on Wednesday in a lawsuit brought against the electric-car maker, alleging racial discrimination at its factory in Fremont, California.

US District Judge William H. Orrick halted Tesla's efforts to potentially overturn the racism verdict during a 20-minute motion hearing on Wednesday. Bloomberg was the first to report the judge's decision.

Last year, a jury awarded former Tesla elevator operator Owen Diaz $137 million in his lawsuit against Tesla. Judge Orrick cut the award down to $15 million earlier this year, calling the award "unconstitutionally large."

Diaz refused the lower amount and a new trial has been set to determine how much Tesla will have to pay Diaz in damages. The new trial date is set for March 27, 2023, court filings show. Tesla had originally argued that the amount should be lowered to $600,000.

Diaz's lawyer and a Tesla spokesperson did not respond to Insider's request for comment ahead of publication.

Last year, Diaz's award was believed to be the largest for a racial discrimination lawsuit in history after the jury agreed that Tesla had created a hostile working environment for Diaz, who worked at the carmaker's Fremont factory between 2015 and 2016.

Diaz alleged that Tesla ignored instances of racism at the factory, including claims his coworkers and direct supervisor verbally abused him and that racist graffiti was written on the bathroom walls.

Diaz was among the first of many Tesla workers at the Fremont factory to file a lawsuit against the company. Since, dozens of workers have alleged racial discrimination and sexual harassment at Tesla. Helen Rella, a New York labor lawyer, previously told Insider that a landmark case like Diaz's could "open the floodgates" to a slew of lawsuits for Tesla.

A California civil rights regulator also sued Tesla last year, alleging it had received "hundreds of complaints from workers" following a three-year investigation.

At the time, Tesla called the lawsuit an attack against "the last remaining automobile manufacturer in California," and said that it "always disciplined and terminated employees who engage in misconduct, including those who use racial slurs or harass others in different ways." The carmaker countersued the agency in September.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Family seeks $100 million in civil suit over police killing of Patrick Lyoya

    (Reuters) -The family of an African refugee who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has filed a civil lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages against the city and the former police officer charged with murdering him. The suit was filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Western Michigan, according to the complaint, on behalf of the family of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old father and immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lyoya was fatally shot in the back of the head in April by former officer Christopher Schurr, 31, during an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and later released to the public.

  • Deep US figure skating team eyes medals at Grand Prix Final

    There is a unique flavor to the return of the Grand Prix Final, arguably the most prestigious event in figure skating after the Olympics and world championships, following two years of pandemic-related cancellations. Whether it's high-flying axel king Ilia Malinin in the men's competition, the balletic stylings of 15-year-old Isabeau Levito in the women's event, world champs Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in pairs or Olympic ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the U.S. is sending perhaps its strongest team in years to Italy for the finale of the Grand Prix season. “I look at our roster for the U.S. and it's very exciting,” said Frazier, who along with Knierim won both of their Grand Prix assignments at Skate America and the MK John Wilson Trophy.

  • Family sues over police killing of Black Michigan motorist

    A white Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed a Black motorist during a traffic stop last spring had no reason to pull him over, attorneys for the motorist's family said after filing a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday. Christopher Schurr, who was fired by the police department after he was charged with second-degree murder in the April 4 killing of Patrick Lyoya, only stopped Lyoya because of the color of his skin, according to Detroit-based lawyer Ven Johnson and civil rights attorney Ben Crump. “When you take driving while Black plus excessive force you end up with Patrick Lyoya being unjustly executed by this Grand Rapids police officer,” Crump said during a news conference to announce the lawsuit that names Schurr and Michigan's second-largest city as defendants.

  • When the power goes out, many turn to on their portable generator. But are you using it properly?

    Home generators may be an essential or a convenience, but either way, following these safety guidelines for use is vital!

  • How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • A healthcare brand for women begins to take shape

    Until last year, healthcare funding continued to shatter previous records. No one has yet created a broad, leading women's healthcare brand, and that spells opportunity. Dina Radenkovic is among those who see it, and at her company, Gameto, she specifically wants to build a massive healthcare business that redefines reproductive health.

  • Second state action against Coral Gables cosmetic surgery center doctor after BBL death

    The Florida Department of Health has filed an administrative complaint against Dr. John Sampson for the shortcomings an inspector found at Coral Gables’ Seduction Cosmetic Center after the death of a Brazilian butt lift patient under Sampson’s knife.

  • Taylor Swift, BTS & Lizzo Among Top Winners at 2022 People’s Choice Awards: Full List

    Selena Gomez & actress Elizabeth Olsen also won multiple awards.

  • Scotiabank increases prime lending rate

    Scotiabank announced today that it is increasing its Canadian dollar prime lending rate to 6.45 per cent from 5.95 per cent, effective December 8, 2022.

  • Patrick Queen and Ronnie Stanley practice, Lamar Jackson doesn’t

    The Ravens are not expected to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup against the Steelers this weekend and Wednesday’s practice didn’t do anything to change that outlook. Jackson did not participate in the team’s first session of the week because of the knee injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the [more]

  • Canada’s Largest Pension Fund No Longer Mulling Crypto Investment: Reuters

    CPP Investment has nearly $400 billion in assets under management.

  • Georgia reelects Democrat Raphael Warnock to U.S. Senate in runoff

    After a high-stakes runoff, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is heading back to Capitol Hill. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tia Mitchell break down how Warnock was able to come out on top againt Republican Herschel Walker.

  • Tesla offers additional discount to Chinese buyers on some models

    Tesla is offering a limited time discount of 6,000 yuan ($859.20) to Chinese buyers on some models from Wednesday through to the end of 2022, a company representative said on Wednesday. This comes in addition to a previously announced 4,000 yuan insurance subsidy, but is only applicable for customers buying a current car model and completing delivery by the end of December.

  • John Bolton Floats 2024 Presidential Run To Keep Trump From Winning GOP Nomination

    "This is serious business," he said about his former boss’ efforts to be reinstalled as president after losing the 2020 election.

  • Actress Kirstie Alley kept her Kansas connections, including owning a house in Wichita

    Even after becoming a star, Kirstie Alley continued to own a house in Wichita, her hometown. Here are 7 facts about Alley's ties to her home state.

  • Kirstie Alley Dressed as Shelley Long on Her First Day on Set of 'Cheers'

    Kirstie Alley, who died aged 71 on Monday, dressed up as Cheers predecessor Shelley Long "to break the ice and get off to a fresh start" she told PEOPLE

  • Peru president removed from office amid accusations of coup attempt

    Pedro Castillo apparently detained by police and new president Dina Boluarte sworn in on day of high drama

  • Former Trump campaign legal adviser announces challenge to Ronna McDaniel for RNC chair

    A former Trump campaign attorney announced on Monday that she would challenge Ronna McDaniel for head of the Republican National Committee (RNC), citing GOP losses requiring an overhaul of party leadership. Harmeet Dhillon, a California attorney who is also an RNC committee member, made her announcement official on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Republicans are…

  • Atlanta police announce arrests in 17th Street shooting

    Atlanta police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting on 17th Street that killed two young people and injured four others near&nbsp;Atlantic Station.

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at Twitter