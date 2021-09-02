U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.73
    -0.26 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9470
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,547.96
    +919.58 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.03
    +4.52 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Federal Judge Greenlights REX/Zillow Suit

·7 min read

This important legal fight will continue to play out as Zillow and the National Association of Realtors must now defend their anticompetitive antics on multiple fronts.

SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Zilly gave consumers a major victory by denying the motions by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and Zillow to dismiss REX's antitrust and consumer protection law challenge to the NAR segregation rule. The Court held that REX sufficiently alleged that NAR and Zillow conspired to restrain trade and to harm consumers.

REX Real Estate (PRNewsfoto/REX Real Estate Exchange)
REX Real Estate (PRNewsfoto/REX Real Estate Exchange)

With today's ruling, REX, the independent technology company resetting traditional real estate on behalf of consumers, continues to successfully challenge Zillow's imposition of the NAR segregation rule on consumers, under which Zillow hides the listings of innovative brokers like REX who seek to reduce commissions paid by homebuyers.

Quote from REX CEO Jack Ryan:
"REX is the only real estate industry player willing to fight for consumers in courts of law and public opinion against the cartel that is driving up residential real estate fees, making home ownership so expensive, and making the home buying and selling process difficult and obscure. The broker bosses do not want consumers to choose homes or the price they pay for themselves. REX does. Today's order is an important first step toward reining in the anti-consumer policies that have come to define big real estate and big tech. The ruling points to the long overdue changes that only REX delivers to home shoppers nationwide."

Quote from REX General Counsel Michael Toth:
"We're still in the early innings of our legal and policy campaign against real estate cronyism. We are taking on the buzzsaws of some very powerful lobbies and industry players and we're winning. Today's ruling should not be downplayed, especially on the heels of the U.S. Department of Justice bold moves to crackdown on the blatantly anti-competitive agenda of legacy brokers in cahoots with the National Association of Realtors."

A link to the order is located here. Key quotes from the order:

  • Page 11: "Because the complaint also alleges that Zillow went a step further—e.g., by affirmatively redesigning its websites to enforce an allegedly misleading labeling system—Plaintiff has plausibly alleged that Zillow agreed to use the MLS rules to restrain trade."

  • Page 12: "In other words, brokerages, agents, and even customers allegedly have no choice but to comply with NAR's so-called optional rules."

  • Page 13: "The complaint plausibly alleges NAR's involvement in an anticompetitive agreement or conspiracy."

  • Pages 14-15: "[T]he Buyer Agent Commission Rule, which was allegedly implemented in Zillow's capacity as a real estate broker and MLS participant. … mandates a 'blanket offer of some compensation to the buyer-broker, . . . [and] by itself, raises antitrust concerns given that the offer is the same regardless of the buyer-broker's experience or the value of services provided by the buyer-broker.'"

  • Pages 14-15: "[T]he anticompetitive aspects of this NAR rule are exacerbated by the fact that 'many prospective homebuyers [now] use online websites like Zillow to find homes,' and that Zillow and other websites 'have agreed not to compete with the MLSs by becoming licensed brokerages or offering compensation or cooperation.'"

  • Page 15: "Although NAR members might make up more or less than 70 percent of the active licenses in a given state or local market, the complaint sufficiently alleges that NAR enjoys substantial market power within the market for real estate brokerage services in the states that Plaintiff operates."

  • Page 16: The Court found REX's "complaint is replete with allegations of harm to competition" and that "Plaintiff plausibly alleges that Defendants' actions have a substantial anticompetitive effect that harms consumers in the relevant market…(concluding the 'Buyer-Broker Commission Rules have caused an artificial inflation of commission rate')…"

  • Page 24: "Because the Court concludes that the fraud-based allegations in support of this claim also satisfy Rule 9(b)'s heightened pleading standards, Plaintiff has plausibly alleged a CPA claim against Zillow."

About REX's advocacy for consumers:
REX's lawsuit is successfully challenging Zillow's recent web display change, which the platform made to comply with the NAR's segregation rule. Zillow's web display once aggregated all homes for sale on a single web display This changed after Zillow announced it was becoming a real estate broker and joining NAR and other broker associations. Since locking arms with legacy brokers, Zillow redesigned its website and placed homes listed by innovators under a deceptively labeled "Other listings" tab, which actual consumers call the "hidden" tab.

Along with challenging NAR's segregation rule, REX is contesting state rebate bans, which prevents the company from reducing real estate fees by giving rebates to cash-strapped home buyers. In both cases, REX is standing up for homebuyers, who are facing a housing market characterized by soaring prices and record low inventories. If REX is successful in both cases, home shoppers will have more choice and face fewer protectionist restrictions that make real estate commissions in the United States two to three times higher than around the world.

REX has long been the only industry player fighting real estate broker cartel policies which cost consumers thousands to tens of thousands of dollars on every transaction. Recently, the federal government has shown increased interest in the National Association of Realtors' anti-competitive antics, which REX has continued to challenge.

Recently, the Biden Administration has put anti-competitive real estate policies, such as the Segregation Rule in its crosshairs.

Recent Biden Administration-NAR legal and policy actions:

  • On July 1, the Department of Justice (DOJ) nixed a proposed Trump Administration settlement with NAR. The unprecedented action sided with REX's position in a February comment letter which called on the DOJ to back out of the settlement and take further action including a broader investigation into the association and its member companies' anticompetitive practices.

  • On July 9, President Biden's executive order directed the FTC to address real estate competition. This painted a bull's eye on the broken broker practices REX was born to replace.

  • On July 10, U.S. Department of Justice files brief in the REX/Zillow-NAR Segregation Rule case "to prevent the drawing of unwarranted inferences from a now-expired 2008 consent decree" and to stop the National Association of Realtors from using "the 2008 consent decree to shield conduct." A copy of the DOJ brief can be found here.

ABOUT REX
REX, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is the tech company resetting the traditional real estate market nationwide. The company is in the midst of a significant expansion plan to establish operations in 15 new markets in 2021. In addition, REX has attracted talented engineers, data scientists, and market experts with prior experience at Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, and Uber - and plans to grow the team by more than one-third in 2021.

REX is revolutionizing the way consumers buy, sell, and manage a home through a tech-enabled, full-service platform. The REX team exists to meet customer needs from brokerage to escrow to ongoing home services, all under one roof. Along with helping consumers buy and sell homes for thousands less with excellent service, REX also provides mortgage, insurance, title and escrow, and home preparation and ongoing home maintenance products to simplify the entire life cycle of homeownership.

When buying a REX home - or any home on the market in the U.S. purchased through REX - consumers have the peace of mind knowing they are finding and funding residential real estate for less and saving time thanks to a far more efficient process.

REX has emerged as the national leader in real estate reform since founding the company in 2016 with the goal of eliminating fees, growing the U.S. real estate market, and saving Americans billions of dollars each year. REX also works as a partner in the global fight against housing insecurity. For every 50 homes sold, REX builds a home for a family that would otherwise be unable to realize the dream of homeownership. In addition, Jack Ryan, REX's CEO and Co-Founder, has dedicated his shares in the company to a school for children who lost access to their parents.

Learn more about REX's online platform, integrated services, and business model at rexhomes.com. Also visit newsroom.rexhomes.com for the latest press releases, podcasts, market analysis, digital real estate data, and information about the company and leadership team.

CONTACT:
Colin Maynard
colin@colinmaynard.net
(916) 834-4274

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-judge-greenlights-rexzillow-suit-301368854.html

SOURCE REX

Recommended Stories

  • I’m buying a house with my boyfriend because my credit isn’t good enough. What happens if something goes wrong in our relationship?

    'I don't want to buy a home with the person I love without having protections in place in case things go south.'

  • Property: UK regions with most rental growth

    The average rent in the UK hit a record high of £1,053 per month in August.

  • Oxford Properties, CPPIB seek sale of Toronto building housing RBC headquarters

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Oxford Properties Group and co-investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have hired RBC Capital Markets to explore a potential sale of Toronto's Royal Bank Plaza, according to a spokesperson for Oxford. The downtown office complex is among Toronto's largest, totaling almost 1.5 million square feet across two towers, with RBC leasing 40% of the building. Famed for a series of windows with a 24-karat gold coating, the building was built in the 1970s and is a stand-out feature in Toronto.

  • 'Supply is the biggest factor': Vancouver home prices still stubbornly high despite sales dip in August

    Sales in Metro Vancouver slowed in August but prices are still up 13% when compared to a year ago.

  • ‘King of Porn’ Sells $26.3 Million Beverly Hills Mansion to Vitamin Guru

    He’s a self-made billionaire who was once ranked as the third-richest man in Hungary, and the founder of several companies — chief among them the LiveJasmin.com network that specializes in steamy camera action and other pornographic content. But one task that proved uncharacteristically difficult for Gyorgy Gattyan was unloading his lavish Beverly Hills home, which […]

  • China moves to cap the cost of renting a home in cities

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese government has said the cost of renting a home in cities should not rise by more than 5% a year - its first move to cap rental prices and part of efforts to provide more affordable housing. President Xi Jinping's pledges to narrow wealth disparities with the goal of achieving so called "common prosperity" has put the plight of low income households and individuals at the forefront of policymaking. Demand for rental housing has concentrated mainly in China's largest cities, which offer better-paying jobs and the most employment opportunities, especially to fresh college graduates.

  • Evergrande’s Grand Finale Won’t Be Pretty for Investors

    Even with recent asset sales, Evergrande’s financial hole remains very deep. Beijing has good reasons to ensure that apartment buyers don’t get stiffed. Investors might be less lucky.

  • Ellen DeGeneres Buys $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Mid Century Modern Ranch

    The talk show host and prolific home buyer’s new place was designed by Robert Skinner

  • ‘Spring Breakers’ Producer David Zander Drops $30.7 Million On ‘The Joker’ Filmmaker Todd Phillips’ Beverly Hills Estate

    After less than two months on the market with an asking price of $34.5 million, “The Hangover” filmmaker Todd Phillips has lickety-split sold his plush Beverly Hills compound for $30.7 million, and word on the Platinum Triangle real estate street is the obviously deep-pocketed new owner is architecture- and real estate-mad film, television, music video […]

  • House prices jumped by nearly £5,000 month-on-month in August

    The acceleration in house price growth was surprising given the tapering of a stamp duty holiday, Nationwide Building Society said.

  • UK house price rises accelerate, says Nationwide

    Property prices are 13% higher than at the start of the pandemic, the building society says.

  • How to win a home bidding war

    From escalation clauses to cash offers, home buyers are using a expansive toolset to win out in bidding wars.

  • Triceratops skeleton to go under the hammer

    LOCATION: Paris, FranceThis dinosaur skeleton is going under the hammerIt's expected to fetch up to $1.77 million'Big John' is the largest triceratops dinosaurever discovered by paleontologistsNAME: Alexandre Giquello, Drouot Auction House Auctioneer:"Prices are dictated by the market and by its pace. There are very few sales and very few buyers. I imagine that there are about 10 buyers worldwide for this kind of piece. On the contrary, for paintings, there are a lot of potential buyers. Here there are only a few buyers so the prices get more refined as sales go about, but it's still very hard to make estimations."'Big John' roamed the lands of South Dakotamore than 66 million years agoHe's named after the owner of the land where his remains were found

  • Housing Watch: Pocket listing in a competitive housing market

    The reasons for a pocket listing vary. Sometimes, homeowners may be selling to friends or family.

  • 3 Reasons Why Real Estate Investors Should Consider Getting a Real Estate License

    If you’re a real estate investor, chances are you’ve spent a good deal of time working with real estate professionals. You’ve probably also spent a good deal of your investment profits on commissions paid to real estate agents. If you are able to devote the time and energy, you may want to think about getting your real estate license as a way to increase both your investments and your income. Here are just some of the benefits of getting your real estate license as a real estate investor. #1: Re

  • Australia's housing boom defies Delta, boasts best year since 1989

    Australian home prices rose at the fastest annual pace since 1989 in August as coronavirus lockdowns weighed more on supply than demand, though months of blistering gains are increasingly putting housing beyond the reach of many. Data from property consultant CoreLogic out on Wednesday showed national home prices climbed 1.5% in August, even as the spread of the Delta variant shut Sydney and Melbourne. The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates the value of homes rose a record A$450 billion in the March quarter alone to reach A$8.3 trillion ($6.09 trillion).

  • White House to outline plans to improve housing affordability in the U.S.

    White House officials are outlining plans to build and restore more than 2 million homes, a response to the volcanic rise in housing prices over the past year.

  • Rental application fees causing issues for a family struggling to find housing

    The rental market in Colorado Springs is expensive and there are other financial barriers to finding new housing beyond just a deposit and first month's rent. One Colorado Springs family says they've spent thousands of dollars just on application fees.

  • Buyers: Results from the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report 2021

    The 2021 Consumer Housing Trends Report (CHTR) provides a snapshot of what housing consumers are thinking and doing in mid-2021. In this report, we take a deeper look at buyers (household decision makers that own their primary residence and moved to a home they purchased in the past year); In other reports, we examine homeowners, renters, and sellers more closely. The post Buyers: Results from the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report 2021 appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Biden announces new moves to boost 'affordable housing' for low-income people

    The Biden administration announced a series of actions Wednesday that officials say will immediately "stabilize families who are at risk of losing their homes."