U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,795.73
    +35.84 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,677.36
    +194.23 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,232.19
    +179.11 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.67
    +21.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    -0.24 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.00
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0043 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    -0.0880 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9410
    -1.1990 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,696.24
    +698.67 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.92
    +15.70 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Federal-Provincial-territorial Meeting of the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie (MCCF)

·3 min read

MINISTERS WORK TOGETHER TO STRENGTHEN INTERGOVERNMENTAL COOPERATION FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CANADIAN FRANCOPHONIE.

REGINA, SK, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie concluded two days of work during which important issues to Francophone and Acadian communities were discussed. Motivated by the desire to develop more government services in French and to promote the Canadian Francophonie, the ministers made concrete commitments to promote the vitality of the communities.

Having noted that online services have experienced significant growth, the ministers committed to support the development of online government services available in French.

Economic recovery was also discussed. Ministers agreed to seize opportunities to promote the Canadian Francophonie as a dynamic component of Canadian and international economies. The influence of the Canadian Francophonie also led to discussions during which the ministers adopted a plan to support the promotion of the French language.

The ability to deal with the labour shortages affecting Francophone communities is an ongoing concern for the ministers, so they also advanced their work aimed at obtaining a pan-Canadian, outside of Quebec, portrait of unmet needs, thanks to the partnership with Employment and Social Development Canada, Statistics Canada and the Labour Market Information Council.

The MCCF uses intersectoral collaboration mechanisms to promote the specific needs of the Canadian Francophonie. This has been the case with Francophone immigration for more than 15 years, and the ministers reaffirmed the relevance of supporting their colleagues responsible for immigration in taking into account the importance of welcoming newcomers who are proficient in French, a minority language in the country.

The MCCF recognizes that access to mental health services, as well as the growing needs of Francophone seniors, are crucial projects that it will have to focus on over the next year in order to identify possible avenues of collaboration.

"Discussions over the last two days once again highlighted the importance of intergovernmental cooperation on issues that impact the Canadian Francophonie. We continue to work towards positive outcomes for communities, to promote the Canadian Francophonie and its culture, and further develop French-language services," said the Honourable Laura Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport and Minister responsible for the Status of Women for the Government of Saskatchewan and co-chair of the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie (MCCF).

The upcoming 2023-2028 Action Plan for Official Languages was discussed.  "We are currently in a period of cross-Canada consultations to meet with official-language minority communities and learn more about their realities and the challenges they face regarding official languages. These discussions will no doubt contribute to my thoughts about the development of the next Action Plan 2023–2028," said the Co-President of the MCCF, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. "Intergovernmental cooperation is essential to allowing the Canadian Francophonie to flourish all across the country."

It was under the theme Spreading Our Roots and Standing Tall that the Government of Saskatchewan welcomed the government delegations for this event during which the richness of the Fransaskois heritage was shared with the ministers, specifically during a cultural evening featuring local artists.

The Government of British Columbia will co-chair the annual meeting of the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie in 2023.

*Due to the imminent swearing in of a new Cabinet, Ontario participated in this meeting as an observer and is not party to this communiqué.

The Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie (MCCF), created in 1994, is an intergovernmental forum that is made up of the ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie. The MCCF works for an inclusive and dynamic Francophonie that contributes to and fully participates in the development of Canadian society. Visit the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie website at www.cmfc-mccf.ca.

SOURCE CMFC-MCCF

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c6625.html

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Warns US Lawmakers Factory Plans Hinge on Stalled Chip Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said US politicians are reaching the last moment to pass a bill aimed at revitalizing the country’s chip industry, putting the company’s domestic expansion plans in doubt.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Get Closer With Senate Vote

    Measure advanced by a Senate committee includes new savings incentives for workers and looser rules for emergency withdrawals.

  • Intel Delays Groundbreaking Ceremony for Ohio Plant Amid Uncertainty Over Chips Legislation

    The chip maker still plans to build the manufacturing facility, but expressed frustration with the lack of congressional action on support for the U.S. semiconductor industry

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Energy Secretary Urges Oil Companies to Address High Gasoline Prices

    The Biden administration is asking Exxon, Shell and others to shore up fuel supplies as gasoline hovers near $5 a gallon.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Jerome Powell is the worst Federal Reserve policy maker in my lifetime

    Powell is being bullied by the stock and bond markets into raising interest rates more quickly and will send the economy into recession.

  • Jerome Powell Pressed Over How Fed Would Respond to Economic Slowdown

    “We can’t fail on this. We really have to get inflation down,” the Fed chairman told lawmakers Thursday.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • The FDA Just Banned Juul. What It Means for Altria.

    The agency said the vape maker's applications had insufficient toxicology data on its so-called e-liquid pods, which contain the nicotine users consume.

  • U.S. meets with refiners on high pump prices; no plan yet -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm expressed interest in potentially lifting smog-fighting gasoline rules to fight high pump prices and backed off a plan to ban fuel exports during a wide-ranging meeting with refiners, two industry sources said on Thursday. With tensions high between U.S. President Joe Biden and Big Oil, the two sides entered the meeting with a promise to work together in good faith.

  • Fed's Harker: 'Starting to see some signs of demand softening'

    The U.S. economy is starting to show signs of softening demand, which if continued, could make the case for a slightly less aggressive interest rate hike in July, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Wednesday.

  • OPEC+ to stick to oil supply rise plan as Biden heads to Saudi - sources

    OPEC and allied producing countries including Russia will likely stick to a plan for accelerated oil output increases in August, sources said, hoping to ease surging oil prices and inflation pressure as U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. At its last meeting on June 2, the group known as OPEC+ agreed to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July - or 0.7% of global demand - and by the same amount in August, up from the initial plan to add 432,000 bpd a month over three months until September. OPEC+ holds its next meeting on June 30, when it will most likely focus on August output policies.

  • Sarepta stock plunges after FDA puts study on hold

    Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares plummeted as much as 20% in after-hours trading Thursday, after the company reported that a study had been put on hold by the Food and Drug Administration. Sarepta disclosed that a patient in a study of a proposed drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy suffered a "serious adverse event of hypomagnesemia," or seriously low levels of magnesium in blood. The FDA put the study on clinical hold and requested more information about cases of hypomagnesemia; Sarepta said t

  • Russia sent dollar-Eurobond coupon payouts to NSD in roubles - Fin Ministry

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian finance ministry on Thursday said it had fulfilled its obligations on two issues of dollar-denominated Eurobonds "in full" by sending 12.51 billion roubles ($234.5 million) in coupon payments to the National Settlement Depository (NSD). "Thus, obligations on servicing the state securities of the Russian Federation were fulfilled by the finance ministry in full," the ministry said in a statement. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement that Russia not making payments in the currency of issue did not amount to a default on its foreign debt.

  • Biden Proposed a Gas Tax Suspension. Here’s Why Oil Prices Are Falling.

    President Biden is calling on lawmakers to lift the federal tax on gasoline for three months and is asking states to take similar measures.

  • This legislation could help you save more for retirement, balance your student loans, find lost 401(k) plans — and more

    Retirement savers might find themselves with more incentives and benefits to bolster their nest egg soon, as the Senate continues to work on legislation to enhance retirement security. The Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved the Enhancing American Retirement Now Act, or EARN Act, during a hearing on Wednesday. The meeting came weeks after the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee released draft legislation and advanced the RISE & SHINE Act, another retirement-focused piece of legislation.

  • Nuclear Power Is Poised for a Comeback. The Problem Is Building the Reactors.

    Western countries are making big bets on nuclear energy to help tackle climate change and reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas, but are short on experience in building the plants after shunning them for years.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after day two of Powell testimony

    U.S. stocks closed higher in a choppy session Thursday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill.

  • Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'

    Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy. The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources. The step is a largely symbolic signal to companies and households but marks a major shift for Germany, which cultivated strong energy ties with Moscow stretching back to the Cold War.