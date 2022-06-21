U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,761.39
    +86.55 (+2.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,460.90
    +572.12 (+1.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,084.09
    +285.74 (+2.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.73
    +37.04 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.45
    +0.89 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.60
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2960
    +0.0570 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4010
    +1.3160 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,221.99
    +1,137.88 (+5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.80
    +13.73 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the latest Fed decision and more.

Federal Realty Named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRT
    Watchlist
  • FRT-PC

Best-in-class REIT ranks among best employers in the Washington, D.C. area.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has been named to The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces list for its leadership in employee satisfaction and engagement. The prestigious list identifies the D.C. area's highest-rated workplaces based solely on employee feedback.

Federal Realty Headquarters at Pike &amp; Rose in North Bethesda, MD.
Federal Realty Headquarters at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, MD.

"It's gratifying to know that the culture we've worked hard to create at Federal resonates with our team." - Don Wood

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the views of our employees," said Don Wood, CEO of Federal Realty. "It's gratifying to know that the culture we've worked hard to create at Federal resonates with our team."

The Washington Post partnered with research firm Energage to select the winning companies based on survey responses from over 65,000 employees in the region. Respondents rated their organizations on issues such as culture, communication, ethics, diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, change management and career growth and development..

Federal Realty has long been recognized for excellence in the workplace. In 2021, the company was named one of commercial real estate's Best Places to Work by GlobeSt.com. Prior to that, it was a recipient of the Workplace Seal of Approval and Health & Wellness Seal of Approval for 13 consecutive years and the EcoLeadership Award for 10 consecutive years by the Alliance for Workplace Excellence.

To learn more about career opportunities at Federal Realty, visit www.federalrealty.com/careers.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Brenda Pomar

Vice President, Investor Relations

Director, Corporate Communications

301.998.8265

301.998.8316

lbrady@federalrealty.com

bpomar@federalrealty.com

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. (PRNewsfoto/Federal Realty Investment Trust)
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. (PRNewsfoto/Federal Realty Investment Trust)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-named-a-top-workplace-by-the-washington-post-301572318.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • Is Boeing Stock a Buy?

    While many stocks in the sector have outperformed the market in 2022, and a few (Raytheon Technologies, AAR Corp, and Hexcel) are actually in positive territory, Boeing stock is down a whopping 36% in 2022, and 48% over the last year. There's little doubt that the problems at Boeing are a combination of the general market plus its own execution problems. If it isn't multi-billion dollar cost overruns and charges with Boeing's defense business, it's significant operational and regulatory issues across all its major commercial aircraft.

  • 10 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Kellogg to split into 3 independent companies

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Kellogg’s decision to split into three independent companies.

  • Recession risk: Consumer has ‘deteriorated faster than we’ve ever seen,’ strategist says

    Calit Advisors Partner Lenore Elle Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, stock futures, consumer sentiment report data, May retail sales, retail inventories, inflation, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

    Shares of several high-growth fintech stocks rebounded Tuesday after a brutal sell-off last week that was triggered by the Federal Reserve's decision to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. Shares of the "buy now pay later" (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) had risen by roughly 12.6% as of 11:11 a.m. ET Tuesday. Artificial intelligence-powered lending tech specialist Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was nearly 12% higher, and shares of Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) were up by more than 13%.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in AMD in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have been brutally battered in 2022 as investors have shunned richly valued technology companies amid rising interest rates, surging inflation, and the semiconductor shortage that's hurting the growth of chipmakers. As the chart above shows, AMD stock has gained nearly 3,000% since the beginning of 2015, easily beating the S&P 500. Such massive gains in AMD stock have been driven by impressive growth in the company's revenue and margins over the years, which have fueled impressive bottom-line growth.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Tesla Stock Is Jumping. Thank Elon Musk. He Says Competition Doesn’t Matter.

    The CEO told a conference in Qatar that the electric-vehicle company can sell as many cars as it can produce and that the waiting list is long.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Is Pending Three ‘Unresolved’ Issues

    Elon Musk said three issues still need to be resolved before his planned $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, originally announced in April, can close. Musk, speaking via teleconference Tuesday at Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum, said that he still hasn’t gotten clarity about Twitter’s claim that the fake and spam accounts comprise less than 5% of […]

  • 10 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best railroad stocks to invest in. If you want to skip ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In. The railroad industry is one of the oldest industries in the world, […]

  • Kellogg Plans to Split Into 3 Companies. The Stock Is Spiking.

    The cereal giant plans to split into three companies: one focused on global snacking and food, another on North American cereal sales, and a pure play on plant-based snacking.

  • Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter unanimously approved by its board

    Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been unanimously approved by its board. Mr Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signalling considerable doubt that it will happen. At the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Mr Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal.

  • Himax Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HIMX) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 27% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX). But if...