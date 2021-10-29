U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,597.51
    +1.09 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,787.30
    +56.82 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,432.16
    -15.96 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.61
    -1.37 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.89
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.90
    -23.70 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0138 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    -0.0115 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0830
    +0.5110 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,753.33
    +1,482.78 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,529.28
    +28.31 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Federal report finds foreseeable, disproportionate COVID-19 fatalities, heavy toll for people with disabilities

National Council on Disability
·4 min read

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the National Council on Disability (NCD) released a comprehensive report on COVID-19’s impact on people with disabilities, finding over 181,000 people with disabilities in long-term care facilities died from it by March 2021.

The deaths—roughly one-third of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths—were at facilities that house, in addition to seniors with disabilities, people with disabilities age 31 to 64, who comprised up to 14 percent of residents.

2021 Progress Report: The Impact of COVID-19 on People with Disabilities found that due to years of underinvestment in home- and community-based services, 850,000 people with disabilities nationwide are waiting for services to transition out of congregate care settings where disproportionate numbers of people have died during the pandemic.

The report takes a comprehensive look at COVID-19’s disproportionate negative impact on people with disabilities in the United States, examining a year in a public health emergency as it occurred in real time. The report examines the pandemic’s impact across seven areas: healthcare, the direct care workforce, congregate care facilities (CCFs), education, employment, effective communication, and mental health and suicide prevention policy, providing findings and recommendations for policymakers.

In addition to the disproportionate fatalities, key findings of the report include:

  • People with disabilities faced a high risk of being triaged out of COVID-19 treatment when hospital beds, supplies, and personnel were scarce; were denied the use of their personal ventilator devices after admission to a hospital; and at times, were denied the assistance of critical support persons during hospital stays. Informal and formal Crisis Standards of Care (CSC), pronouncements that guided the provision of scare healthcare resources in surge situations, targeted people with certain disabilities for denial of care.

  • Students with disabilities were denied necessary educational services and supports during the pandemic and have experienced disruption and regression in their behavioral and educational goals;

  • The growing shortage of direct care workers in existence prior to the pandemic became worse during the pandemic. Many such workers, who are women of color earning less than a living wage and lacking health benefits, left their positions for fear of contracting and spreading the virus, leaving people with disabilities and their caregivers without aid and some at risk of losing their independence or being institutionalized.

  • Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Deaf-Blind, and Blind persons faced a profound communication gulf as masks became commonplace, making lipreading impossible and sign language harder.

The report also highlighted the tragic impact that a lack of adequate data has had throughout the pandemic. For decades, federal and state healthcare data collection practices failed to capture baseline information about the functional disability status of patients and the public, leaving people with disabilities uncounted during and after public health emergencies. Throughout this study, NCD found that this absence of data created barriers in collecting real-time accurate information about the impact of COVID-19 on people with disabilities or the healthcare disparities they experienced during the pandemic.

NCD found that the coronavirus exacted a steep toll on certain populations of people with disabilities, and the events that unfolded during the pandemic, including measures to mitigate the spread, posed unique problems and barriers to people with disabilities.

"The Coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately impacted people with disabilities, not because the virus targets disability, but because long-standing shortcomings in numerous systems predictably left us vulnerable," said NCD Chairman Andrés Gallegos. "The report explains how the pandemic has unmasked profound inequities in nearly every aspect of life; the imperative to be consciously inclusive of disability; and the need for urgent reforms."

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS: To ensure the United States is prepared for a future pandemic or similar national health crisis, some of NCD’s key recommendations to policymakers include:

  • Calling for a Patient’s Bill of Rights for People with Disabilities that would encompass effective communication, policy modifications, treatment without discrimination, access to personal support persons, use of personal medical equipment, advance directives, Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST), or Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders without undue influence, information on and assistance for returning to the community from hospital or institutional care, and treatment decisions free of bias about one’s quality of life and capacity to benefit from treatment due to the presence of a disability;

  • Calling for a cross-agency strategy to mitigate the risks of infectious disease transmission in CCFs and address the civil rights concerns that impact the lives of people with disabilities in CCFs.

  • Calling on the CDC to emphasize CCF census reduction as an infection control strategy by expanding its guidance beyond long-term care facilities (LTCFs) to include all CCFs and emphasize that reducing the census of CCFs through accelerating discharges and diversions is a critical strategy.

  • Calling for Congress to provide funds dedicated to compensatory education for students with disabilities who could not receive necessary services and supports during the pandemic and who have experienced disruption and regression in their behavioral and educational goals.

  • Calling for joint guidance from the Departments of Education and Justice outlining the elements of accessible remote education for students with disabilities

NCD is an independent federal agency providing recommendations to the President, Congress and federal agencies on disability policy. Read this and all of NCD’s reports at NCD.gov.

CONTACT: Nicholas Sabula National Council on Disability 202-272-2076 nsabula@ncd.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double From Here

    Two months ago, Morgan Stanley had posed a question: 'Will the September market swoon take longer than average to recover?' According to the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson, we can “Fast forward to today, and the answer to that question is a definitive no. Instead, our data show retail investors remain steadfast in their commitment to buying equities...” Wilson sees retail investors giving a large boost to the market’s current upward impetus, and paradoxically, he believes that the

  • Down 76%: Is Cortexyme Stock a Bargain?

    The biotech's stock took a big hit after its lead product candidate flunked a key clinical trial.

  • ‘The threat of COVID is not done’: doctor on possible winter wave

    Despite an encouraging downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases nationwide, health officials are urging Americans to stay vigilant as colder weather arrives, cautioning "the threat of COVID is not done."

  • Pfizer CEO blasts America's drug pricing system: 'We have a problem here'

    Prescription drug prices have become a key target of criticism by those calling for reforms to the U.S. health care system.

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A 65-year-old couple who retired in 2020 can expect to spend $295,000 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. Despite saving and preparing for retirement their entire working lives, many retirees aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of medical expenses in retirement.

  • Cortexyme's Alzheimer's Drug Fails -- 2 Lessons for Investors

    Another new drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease failed miserably in a clinical trial.

  • Pandemic Cigarette-Smoking Boom Appears to Be Over

    After an uptick in sales in the first year of the pandemic, U.S. cigarette purchases are on the decline again as smokers spend more time away from their homes.

  • NovoCure (NVCR) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review NovoCure's third-quarter 2021 performance. Other members of the executive leadership team are also on the call and available for Q&A. The slides presented today can be view on our website, www.novocure.com, by clicking on the link for the third-quarter 2021 financial results located in the Event section of our Investor Relations page.

  • An Ivermectin-Pushing Doc Was Quietly Appointed to This Health Board. Then Things Got Weird.

    WikicommonsThe stalled health board appointment of a Montana doctor who’s pushed unproven treatments for COVID-19 has triggered outrage among her local supporters, with one city council candidate making the wild suggestion that there’s a conspiracy afoot involving Black Lives Matter activists.Dr. Dianna Carvey, who appears on a list of doctors who promote the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as treatment for the virus, had nearly secured a seat on the Lincoln County Health Board when cou

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The FDA Considers Its Covid Shot In Children?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after FDA advisors said the benefits outweigh the risks of Covid shots in children age 5-11? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Study: A common antidepressant guards against COVID hospitalization

    The readily available antidepressant fluvoxamine significantly reduced COVID-related hospitalizations, according to a large study published Wednesday.Why it matters: The clinical trial suggests that a cheap, readily available drug could dramatically reduce serious illness and death when prescribed early. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Researchers from Canada, the U.S. and Brazil honed in on the drug for its anti-inflammatory properties for the study, p

  • Here's Why Cortexyme Is Imploding on Wednesday

    An Alzheimer's disease trial failure was much worse than the company's relatively upbeat look forward suggests.

  • Merck sees up to $7 billion in sales of COVID-19 drug through end of 2022

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc on Thursday said its experimental COVID-19 drug could bring in between $5 billion and $7 billion in sales through the end of next year, assuming it gains U.S. authorization in December. Merck's shares rose more than 4% to $84.88 in early trading. The antiviral drug, molnupiravir, has been closely watched since Merck earlier this month reported data https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 that showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 when given early in the illness.

  • Here's how this Bay Area startup is trying to become the 'Door Dash of blood draws'

    Menlo Park-based Sprinter Health offers a mobile medical lab service that it aims to make as easy to use as food delivery services.

  • West Virginia: First to worst in COVID-19 vaccine efforts

    When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Ric Griffith’s family-owned drugstore was among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies that helped West Virginia get off to the fastest start of any state in vaccinating its residents. Republican Gov. Jim Justice went on national news shows to declare West Virginia — a place that regularly ranks near the bottom in many health indicators — “the diamond in the rough.” Demand for the vaccine has almost dried up, the question of whether to get a shot has become a political hot button, and West Virginia’s vaccination rate has plummeted to the lowest among the states.

  • News Analysis: It's harder to justify COVID vaccine for children if pandemic's end is near

    The closer we get to the end of the pandemic, the harder it is to justify the risk of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for young children.

  • Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Blueprint Medicines' 3Q 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Kristin Hodous of Blueprint Medicines, you may begin your conference. Today on our call, Jeff Albers, our Chief Executive Officer, will discuss Blueprint Medicines' Third Quarter 2021 business highlights.

  • Analyst Report: Gilead Sciences, Inc.

    Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni, and the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.

  • Meal kits and Green Giant brand onions among the latest salmonella outbreak recalls

    Recall alert: Read before you eat.

  • An Antidepressant Is the Surprising New Anti-COVID Drug

    Mario Tama / Getty ImagesSince the pandemic began, scientists have crawled through a back catalog of dozens of medications in a quest to find one that might have some effect against COVID-19 infections. These investigations have largely ended in frustration. The only drug that’s approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 patients so far is remdesivir. Most others have shown limited or no efficacy and have drifted back into pharmaceutical obscurity. Others, like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, have