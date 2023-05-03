Fed expected to raise interest rates another 0.25%, debate pause

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by another 0.25% on Wednesday in a move that could mark the end of its most aggressive rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.

A 25 basis point increase in the fed funds rate would bring the target range for the Fed's benchmark interest rate to 5%-5.25%, the highest since September 2007.

The Fed will announce its policy decision at 2 p.m. ET followed by Fed Chair Jay Powell's press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The central bank is still battling inflation, which has come down from 40-year highs reached in June 2022 but that remains well above the Fed’s 2% target. Consumer prices as measured by the "core" Consumer Price Index (CPI) — which excludes the more volatile costs of food and energy — rose 5.6% in March.

Additionally, a series of bank failures since early March has caused some Fed officials in recent weeks to reconsider raising rates to levels previously considered necessary to bring down inflation.

A 0.25% interest rate hike on Wednesday would put rates in-line with Fed projections released in March, which suggested the majority of officials expect rates will end 2023 between 5%-5.25%. No new interest rate projections will be released Wednesday; the Fed will update these forecasts next month.

The key question for investors is whether Fed Chair will signal the central bank is likely to pause after Wednesday's decision or whether Powell deliberately keeps the door open to further hikes.

"I believe they will signal they expect to pause," Luke Tilley, chief economist for Wilmington Trust, told Yahoo Finance in an interview last week.

"The data that's come out in wake of the last [Summary of Economic Projections] fits with the median forecast — not to say everyone thinks the same thing — but a lot of statements from FOMC participants point to them wanting to take a pause here."

ARCHIVO - El presidente de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell, se retira del podio después de una conferencia de prensa en la sede de la Fed, el miércoles 22 de marzo de 2023, en Washington. (AP Foto/Alex Brandon, archivo)

