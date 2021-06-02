U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,208.12
    +6.08 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,600.38
    +25.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,756.33
    +19.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.83
    +3.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.78
    +1.06 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.60
    +6.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    28.31
    +0.21 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    -0.0240 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4170
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5600
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,748.15
    +1,549.26 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.16
    +39.07 (+4.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.00
    +27.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.14
    +131.80 (+0.46%)
     

Federal Reserve to begin winding down corporate bond holdings

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·3 min read

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would begin the process of unwinding the $13.8 billion corporate bond portfolio that it amassed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement marks the central bank’s exit from an unprecedented strategy to buoy the corporate bond market during the market volatility of spring 2020.

“Portfolio sales will be gradual and orderly, and will aim to minimize the potential for any adverse impact on market functioning by taking into account daily liquidity and trading conditions for exchange traded funds and corporate bonds,” said the Fed in a statement.

A Fed official says the central bank hopes to unload all of its corporate bond ETF and corporate bond holdings by the end of 2021. 

As of April 30 this year, corporate bond ETFs made up about $8.6 billion of the portfolio with the remaining $5.2 billion in individual corporate bonds.

The New York Fed, which will operationally handle the unwinding process, is expected to offer more details on the process on Thursday.

The Fed stopped purchasing assets under the facility on December 31, 2020.

The unwind is unrelated to the Fed’s quantitative easing program, in which the central bank is currently purchasing about $120 billion a month in agency mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasuries. Fed officials added that the announcement Wednesday is unrelated to monetary policy matters.

Undoing a backstop

The Fed’s corporate bond market intervention was one of many tools unleashed by the Fed as markets spiraled out of control in March 2020.

The concern: that a dramatic tightening of financial conditions would leave America’s largest companies with nowhere to turn if they needed to issue debt to survive the crisis.

When Fed announced in May it would stand up some facility to support the corporate bond market, taking the first step of offering confidence to corporate issuers and bond market investors.

The central bank in April 2020 stood up two facilities committing up to $750 billion of purchases covering ETFs and “broad exposure” to U.S. investment-grade and some high-yield corporate bonds.

[Read: A primer on the Fed’s corporate bond-buying program]

The facilities were backed by $10 billion in money allocated to the Fed from the U.S. Treasury, which was placed into a special purpose vehicle that was the legal entity holding the assets.

The low uptake of the facility (when compared to the $750 billion ceiling) did not stop criticism of the programs. Former Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chair Sheila Bair claimed the programs were helping large corporations “goose shareholder returns.”

The Fed, for its part, said the program was vital in preventing a financial collapse.

“The SMCCF proved vital in restoring market functioning last year, supporting the availability of credit for large employers, and bolstering employment through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Fed said in a statement on Wednesday.

Brian Cheung is a reporter covering the Fed, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Activist Seen Winning Third Board Seat in Preliminary Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. activist investor Engine No. 1 is expected to win a third seat on the oil giant’s board, according to people familiar with the matter.Preliminary tallies show the newest nominee from Engine No. 1’s slate elected to Exxon’s 12-member board is private equity investor Alexander Karsner, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the tally hasn’t been published. Exxon declined to comment.The results of the vote could be released as early as Wedne

  • Fed officials ponder taper talk as economy bounces back

    Some Fed officials are ready to start talking about pulling back the central bank’s aggressive policy support.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end flat ahead of jobs data; AMC shares skyrocket in ‘meme stock’ resurgence

    Stock futures edged up Wednesday morning on the heels of a mixed session a day earlier, with the three major indexes struggling for direction at the start of June.

  • AMC Shorts Hang Tight During Epic Rally in Break From January

    (Bloomberg) -- Facing another push from day traders targeting the most-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., hedge funds aren’t backing down this time.Professional speculators, who were forced to retreat in late January amid a similar assault, are instead boosting their bearish wagers. Their short positions against single shares climbed for a ninth straight week, reaching an almost one-year high relative to the overall equity holdings, according to prime-broker data compiled by

  • Hedge Funds Opt for Some Days of Remote Work—at Least for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Most hedge funds plan to let their employees work remotely at least one day a week starting in September -- a more flexible approach than Wall Street banks that are already summoning staff back to the office.What many senior managers aren’t saying openly is that such accommodations may not last.A May survey from the Managed Funds Association, whose members include mostly hedge funds with at least $1 billion of assets, found that 80% of firms would offer some sort of hybrid model s

  • Australia Central Bank Maintains Policy as Bond Target Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Australia’s central bank maintained its policy settings as it prepares to decide on extending its yield target and quantitative easing programs, with a Covid-19 lockdown complicating the outlook.The Reserve Bank of Australia kept the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.10% in Sydney on Tuesday, as expected. It will make a decision in July on whether to extend the yield target and undertake further quantitative easing. A weeklong shutdown in the nation’s second-largest city adds a layer of uncertainty to the outlook.“Despite the strong recovery in the economy and jobs, inflation and wage pressures are subdued,” Governor Philip Lowe said. “The board is committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions to support a return to full employment in Australia and inflation consistent with the target.”The Australian dollar edged lower, trading at 77.41 U.S. cents at 2:53 p.m. in Sydney from 77.62 cents just before the release.The case for Lowe to maintain the April 2024 bond as the target maturity had been strengthening amid strong hiring, sentiment and investment plans. This was reinforced by the government keeping open the fiscal spigot in the May budget as it joins the RBA in seeking to drive down unemployment to revive wages growth and inflation.“Progress in reducing unemployment has been faster than expected,” Lowe said in his statement. “There are reports of labor shortages in some parts of the economy.”Risks AheadYet the RBA may be encouraged to err on the side of caution if Melbourne’s outbreak worsens and extend both of its bond programs to keep maximum support for the economy.“An important ongoing source of uncertainty is the possibility of significant outbreaks of the virus, although this should diminish as more of the population is vaccinated,” Lowe said. “The board continues to place a high priority on a return to full employment.”Globally, central banks are beginning to edge away from emergency monetary settings. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets last week in presenting projections of its official cash rate rising in the second half of next year.Back in Australia, economists predicted ahead of data Wednesday that gross domestic product rose 1.5% in the first three months of the year from the prior quarter, and advanced 0.6% from a year earlier.Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy, in testimony to a parliamentary panel earlier today, said partial data showed around 56,000 workers had lost their jobs in the four weeks following the end of the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy that expired March 28.He said strong employment data and forward indicators “continue to give us confidence that the labor market has the underlying strength to absorb workers transitioning off the JobKeeper payment.”End of Australia’s $68 Billion Job-Saving Stimulus Tests EconomyLowe estimates Australia’s jobless rate will need to fall to close to 4% before driving economy-wide pay increases. It stood at 5.5% in April.The governor expects wages growth will need to increase at a pace faster than 3% -- more than double the current rate -- for inflation to return sustainably to the central bank’s 2-3% target.Lowe reiterated that “this is unlikely to be until 2024 at the earliest.”(Updates with further comments from governor throughout text.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Europeans Are in for a Costly Summer as Prices Test Central Bankers’ Resolve

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Europeans are in for a costly summer that will test central bankers’ resolve on stimulus as the region’s delayed economic recovery unleashes surging demand.The question officials face from Frankfurt to Warsaw is whether accelerating inflation will last long enough to alter the longer-term expectations of companies and households. If it does, that could create a self-reinforcing cycle in

  • Why Carnival Stock Moved To Yearly Highs

    The stock is trying to settle above $30.63.

  • Saudi Aramco lines up banks for bond sale -sources

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabian oil group Aramco has lined up banks to help it arrange a sale of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, three sources said, seeking to raise money ahead of large commitments for its major shareholder, the Saudi government. Aramco was widely expected to become a regular bond issuer after its debut $12 billion bond deal in 2019 was followed by an $8 billion, five-part transaction in November last year. A large group of banks has been hired for the deal, including First Abu Dhabi Bank , HSBC , NCB Capital and Standard Chartered , said one of the sources.

  • Disruption in Tether’s Value Could Be Crypto Equivalent of ‘Breaking the Buck’: Former CFTC Chairman

    Timothy Massad compared the hypothetical occurrence to the collapse in NAV of the Reserve Primary Fund in September 2008.

  • What’s the smart way to play AMC’s stock? Try these two options strategies

    AMC shares are super-volatile amid a short squeeze. Options can be a way to capitalize on the moves, with a measure of prudence.

  • Who are the Major Forex Players Behind the Liquidity?

    To be a successful trader, it is important to manage the risk and the volatility. Getting a grasp of these two factors starts with understanding liquidity.

  • Elon Musk tweeted and this stock jumped, after report that regulators told Tesla his Twitter account broke court order

    On Wednesday, shares in Samsung Publishing moved higher following new tweets from the chief executive of the electric-vehicle company, while crypto asset dogecoin soared after Musk posted a related meme.

  • AMC Skyrockets in Reality-Defying Rally That’s Feeding on Itself

    (Bloomberg) -- The meme-stock frenzy is back -- and bigger than ever.On Wednesday, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. skyrocketed to an all-time high in a wild trading session as the Reddit retail-trading army came back in force, leaving many Wall Street pros wondering, yet again, what on Earth has become of the U.S. stock market.The money-losing movie-theater rose 95% and closed at a record high at $62.55. At one point the stock rose as much as 127%, pushing its total gains for the year

  • Mudrick Sells Entire AMC Stake, Calling Shares Overvalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Mudrick Capital sold all its stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as of Tuesday, the same day the movie theater chain disclosed that the investment firm had bought $230.5 million of fresh shares to bolster its finances, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Mudrick no longer holds any AMC shares and sold at a profit, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The firm disposed of its stake after concluding that AMC’s stock is overval

  • Dogecoin surges more than 30% and the crypto army cheers as Coinbase Pro network opens to transfers

    Dogecoin soars Wednesday after crypto platform Coinbase lays the groundwork for the meme asset to soon trade on the U.S.'s largest digital-asset site.

  • AMC offers new perks for retail investors: free large popcorn

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. kept soaring on massive volume Wednesday, as the movie theater operator is looking to engage directly with its "sizable retail shareholder base" with a new communication initiative, offering free popcorn for new members.

  • AMC’s new free popcorn for retail investors plan is just latest move by increasingly flirty meme stock execs

    Meme stock players have been positively Muskian in their careful pursuit of retail traders attention in 2021, but AMC CEO Adam Aron's new "AMC Investor Connect" plan might forge a new middle ground.

  • Dogecoin Is Soaring as Coinbase Climbs Aboard the Crypto-Meme Train

    Coinbase plans to allow its "pro" customers to trade Dogecoin starting Thursday, a big step to legitimizing the once-jokey cryptocurrency.

  • Jim Cramer said his 'Mad COVID-19 Index’ would beat the market — did it?

    Cramer picked 100 companies he believed would outperform the S&P during the pandemic.