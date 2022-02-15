U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

Federal Resources, a Noble Company, Hosts Equipment Showcase and Training Event for Military and First Responders

·2 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExperienceFR 2022, the 10th Annual Exposition and Training Conference for today's warfighter and first responder, is coming to the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on March 1-2, 2022. This event, organized by Federal Resources, a Noble company, is an exhibition of technologically innovative solutions, focused training, and live product demonstrations for members of the Armed Forces, Federal Law Enforcement, and First Responders.

ExperienceFR 2022, the 10th Annual Exposition and Training Conference for today's warfighter and first responder, is coming to the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on March 1-2, 2022. Retired Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) Scott Sweetow, a 30-year veteran of federal law enforcement, is the featured speaker at this year's event. He will give a presentation on emerging threats.
ExperienceFR 2022, the 10th Annual Exposition and Training Conference for today's warfighter and first responder, is coming to the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on March 1-2, 2022. Retired Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) Scott Sweetow, a 30-year veteran of federal law enforcement, is the featured speaker at this year's event. He will give a presentation on emerging threats.

Over 100 exhibitors will offer a hands-on experience with their latest products and technology. Manufacturer representatives will answer questions and demonstrate the latest equipment features designed for C5ISR, CBRNe, EOD, Medical/Fitness, and additional requirements for force protection, safety, and expeditionary applications. The main sponsor for this year's event is RAESystems by Honeywell.

  • 100+ Manufacturer Exhibits

  • Product Demonstrations

  • Industry-Led Seminars

  • Response & Equipment Training

The program includes BioTech-IQ, Homemade Explosives-IQ, and Drug-IQ training, Overdose Reduction, Investigation and Co-response overview, COVID/BioThreat response, and several stage presentations by manufacturers Fenix Truck, Ghost Robotics, Teledyne, AED, and Recon Robotics.

The event will take place on March 1-2, 2022, at the MGM Grand National Harbor, 101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Oxon Hill is a suburb of Washington, located southeast of the downtown district and east of Alexandria, Virginia.

FEATURED SPEAKER: Scott Sweetow: Emerging Threats

Retired Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) Scott Sweetow is a 30-year veteran of federal law enforcement, having served the entirety as an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Registration for ExperienceFR 2022 is free and is limited to attendees who protect and serve in the Armed Forces, Federal Law Enforcement, or as First Responders. To view the list of exhibitors and register to attend this event visit: http://www.experiencefr.com

ABOUT NOBLE SUPPLY & LOGISTICS

Noble Supply & Logistics and its subsidiaries, TSSi and Federal Resources, are global providers of supply chain management, logistics, mission support, and technology/e-commerce solutions for the U.S. military, federal, state, and local governments. The company's corporate footprint includes operation centers, distribution centers, and consolidation points positioned to expedite delivery and enhance product availability.

In addition to distributing 13,000 manufacturer brands, Noble offers specialized technical equipment and training services for customers with Aerospace, C5ISR, CBRNe, EOD, Expeditionary, MRO, and Tactical requirements. Noble reduces the cost of readiness while maintaining the ability to rapidly respond to today's challenges.

For more information, please contact Cela Libeskind at clibeskind@noble.com.

Noble&#39;s mission is to deliver technology-based solutions to the world&#x002019;s most difficult logistical challenges &#x002013; no matter how tough the challenge, how long the mission, or how far from home. Noble is a private global supply chain management and technology company. Our primary business is to provide materials, advanced logistics solutions and e-commerce platform services to the U.S. military and other federal, state, and local government customers. (PRNewsfoto/Noble Supply &amp; Logistics)
Noble's mission is to deliver technology-based solutions to the world's most difficult logistical challenges – no matter how tough the challenge, how long the mission, or how far from home. Noble is a private global supply chain management and technology company. Our primary business is to provide materials, advanced logistics solutions and e-commerce platform services to the U.S. military and other federal, state, and local government customers. (PRNewsfoto/Noble Supply & Logistics)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-resources-a-noble-company-hosts-equipment-showcase-and-training-event-for-military-and-first-responders-301483013.html

SOURCE Noble Supply & Logistics

