Federal suit alleges AI system injured Union Pacific employee

Brinley Hineman
2 min read
0
In this article:
A Wyoming locomotive engineer is suing Union Pacific in federal court, alleging he was injured when an AI computer software system caused two locomotives on the train on which he was working to move at conflicting speeds. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
A Wyoming locomotive engineer is suing Union Pacific in federal court, alleging he was injured when an AI computer software system caused two locomotives on the train on which he was working to move at conflicting speeds. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A Wyoming locomotive engineer is suing Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) in federal court, alleging he was injured when an AI computer software system caused two locomotives on the train on which he was working to move at conflicting speeds.

Andrew Kirol was injured in May 2021 when the AI software gave “incorrect, inconsistent, contradictory and dangerous instructions” to the locomotives powering the train, according to a lawsuit filed April 18 in the District of Wyoming.

Kirol was required to use the software, known as the Leader system. The system’s purpose was to learn how to control locomotives on trains “without input from the Locomotive Engineer,” says the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

The train was hauling freight near Green River, Wyoming, through an area of hills and valleys. Kirol was in the lead locomotive. A middle locomotive was typically controlled remotely by the engineer, but all locomotives were controlled by AI on the day of the incident, according to the suit.

As the train climbed a hill, the AI system slowed the lead locomotive while at the same time causing the middle locomotive to speed up. This “resulted in the middle locomotive violently pushing the cars between it and the lead locomotive towards the head of the train and into the locomotive where the Plaintiff was situated,” the suit states. “This caused a ‘rear ending’ of the Plaintiff’s locomotive with significant speed and force” by compressing the slack spaces between cars.

The conflicting speeds between the locomotives were “a circumstance which no competent Locomotive Engineer would have allowed to arise under the circumstances,” the suit alleges. Kirol was “violently” tossed around the cab, injuring his lower back.

The lawsuit alleges that Union Pacific didn’t warn Kirol of the possible hazards, didn’t train him adequately on operating the Leader system and failed to inspect the locomotives.

Kirol, who was “a strong and able-bodied man” prior to his injuries, expects to have physical impairments in the future and physical pain “probably permanently,” the lawsuit says.

Union Pacific didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from FreightWaves about the lawsuit and the Leader system.

The post Federal suit alleges AI system injured Union Pacific employee appeared first on FreightWaves.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Thames Water Debt Insurer Taps Advisers as Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- A US insurance firm with at least $2 billion in exposure to Thames Water Utilities Finance Plc is working with bondholders and advisers to protect their interests ahead of potential debt talks, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg

  • US Pending Home Sales Jump in March to Hit Highest in Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Pending sales of existing US homes in March reached their highest levels in a year in spite of persistently high borrowing costs and a low supply.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $1.5 Tr

  • Will Live Nation (LYV) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know

    Live Nation (LYV) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • US dairy maker Daisy Brand to build new plant

    The Texas-based company already has three manufacturing facilities.

  • TikTok vows to take US ban bill to the courts. It faces an uphill climb.

    TikTok has vowed to challenge in court a new law that could result in a ban of the video app in the US, but it could find that it is on less-than-solid legal ground.

  • FDIC Officials Seek More Sway Over Passive Bank Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is weighing new hurdles for investment companies that want to take major stakes in banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $1.5 Trillion ManThe regula

  • Should you buy a home with a homeowners' association?

    Everything you need to know when choosing whether or not to buy a home with a homeowners’ association.

  • Former Reagan Advisor Thinks U.S. Economy Is On A Dangerous Path, But Still Likes These 3 Investments

    In a recent interview on the Sachs Realty YouTube show, Steve Hankey, a former senior economist on President Reagan’s Council of Economic Advisers, shared his thoughts on the current state of the U.S. economy and the investments he recommends in light of the potential challenges ahead. Hankey, who has taught economics at Johns Hopkins University and served as a senior adviser to the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress, believes that the Federal Reserve’s actions have played a significa

  • Peacock losses narrow as Comcast hints at future price hikes

    Losses at Peacock narrowed to $639 million compared to a loss of $704 million in the prior-year period

  • FTC sends $5.6 million in refunds to Ring customers as part of video privacy settlement

    The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $5.6 million in refunds to consumers as part of a settlement with Amazon-owned Ring, which was charged with failing to protect private video footage from outside access. In a 2023 complaint, the FTC accused the doorbell camera and home security provider of allowing its employees and contractors to access customers' private videos. Ring allegedly used such footage to train algorithms without consent, among other purposes.