U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,351.87
    -91.24 (-2.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.55
    -560.82 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,563.55
    -406.42 (-2.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.36
    -37.64 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.83
    -0.62 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.40
    -12.60 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    -0.18 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0380 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0168 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3540
    +0.3760 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,435.88
    -1,666.91 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.86
    -31.29 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Federated Genomic data startup Lifebit raises $60M round led by Tiger Global

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Genomic data is considered to be the key to unlocking so-called "precision medicine". Some estimates suggest that by 2025, 500 million human genomes will have been sequenced, but only a fraction of it is being utilized for drug discovery and precision medicine.

One of the key startups to emerge in the space is Lifebit, which allows wider access to global biomedical data for drug discovery. It’s now raised a $60 million funding round led by Tiger Global Management. Existing investors Eurazeo, Pentech Ventures and Beacon Capital also participated.

Lifebit says it has a patented technology for federating the data around genomic data, allowing researchers to get more insights while keeping the data secure. Privacy issues are regularly raised around genomic data. Let's face it, it doesn’t get more personal than your genome.

In an increasingly hot biotech market, protecting IP is key

The company says that rare disease patients are likely to receive an accurate diagnosis up to five times more often when human genetic data is involved in the diagnosis. That’s why these "Clinico-genomic" databases can be so transformative.

Lifebit has acquired clients across the public and private sectors, including the Hong Kong Genome Project, and an AI-partnership with German pharma giant Boehringer Ingelheim. It also won the U.K. government contract to power Genomics England.

Dr. Maria Chatzou Dunford, Lifebit CEO and former bioinformatics researcher said: “We believe all biomedical data that can be used to save lives, should be used. People are dying because of how this data is being handled, and making distributed highly sensitive biomedical data usable while keeping it secure in-place and combining it with other data has never been possible, until now.”

Partner at Tiger Global, John Curtius, added: “We are confident that Lifebit's innovative and industry-leading software solutions, paired with their customer-first approach, will drive rapid global adoption and accelerate breakthroughs in precision medicine.”

Lifebit competes with DNAnexus, Seven Bridges and Iqvia.

Recommended Stories

  • Heartcore Capital bets on Europe with a $200M fund for consumer tech startups

    Heartcore Capital, one of the few VCs to focus on consumer technology, has raised a $200 million early-stage fund for those kinds of startups across Europe. Heartcore IV, the firm’s flagship investment vehicle, will be supported by Heartcore Progression Beta, a $50 million ‘opportunity fund’ for follow on rounds in consumer tech. Investors in the funds include Hermann Haraldsson (Boozt), Andrew Stalbow (Seriously), Phillip Chambers and Kasper Hulthin (Peakon), Paul Crusius and Marco Vietor (Audibene), Morten Strunge (Podimo, Mofibo), and Max-Josef Meier (Finn).

  • Highnote emerges from stealth with $54M and a plan to take on Marqeta in the world of card issuing as a service

    Fintech startups have thrown a curve ball into the world of financial services, by building more flexible, cheaper and user-friendly tools to businesses and consumers, who in turn are walking away from older incumbents and taking their custom to newer providers. In the latest development, a startup called Highnote is launching with ambitions to make waves in the world of card issuing, by making it easy for any company of any size to provide virtual payment cards to their customers. Founded by PayPal alums, the company is exiting stealth mode today and also announcing $54 million in funding to take its first steps.

  • NASA Launches Earth-Observing Satellite to Track 'Health of Our Planet'

    NASA successfully launched Landsat 9, a satellite designed to track changes on our planet to inform on key areas such as climate change, on Monday, September 27.In a tweet, NASA said the satellite will “continue a nearly 50-year legacy of monitoring the health of our planet,” and will “help people manage Earth’s natural resources with science-based decisions.”The launch was a joint mission with the US Geological Survey (USGS).This footage, livestreamed from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, shows the liftoff. Credit: NASA via Storyful

  • Netflix's latest mobile games have nothing to do with its shows

    The library of five games is only available in Poland, Spain and Italy for now.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) were down by 7.8% through 11:57 a.m. EDT Tuesday. "Captain Kirk" is going to space, and he's going there with the help of Virgin Galactic rival Blue Origin. As People magazine (and ABC News) reported Monday, Star Trek star William Shatner "is in talks to head into space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket."

  • Column: New evidence emerges against COVID lab-leak theory — but the press keeps pushing it

    Why do news outlets keep pushing the lab-leak theory of COVID's origin?

  • China plans to unveil drones, moon rocket at air show

    A military drone whose manufacturer says it can cruise for 20 hours at 15,000 meters (50,000 feet) was among Chinese warplanes, missiles and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time Tuesday at the opening of the country’s biggest air show. The Chinese space program planned to unveil a rocket for crewed space flight capable of carrying a 25-ton payload to lunar orbit at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, an official newspaper said. Powered by two turbofan engines, the CH-6 drone can carry early warning radar, air-to-ground missiles and other weapons, according to its manufacturer, the China Academy of Aerospace Science, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

  • 53 cases of new R.1 COVID variant detected in CA

    The R1 variant is the new strain of COVID-19 researchers are keeping a close eye on. The CDC identified "multiple spike protein mutations" in this variant with its capability to evade antibodies produced by the vaccine.

  • Seegene Unveils Fully Automated Molecular Testing System at the 2021 AACC

    Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a leading biotechnology firm specializing in molecular diagnostics, is unveiling a fully automated PCR testing (MDx) system at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo to be held on September 26-30, 2021, in Atlanta, GA, USA.

  • COVID-19 pandemic cut life expectancy by most since World War Two –study

    Life expectancy fell by more than six months compared with 2019 in 22 of the 29 countries analysed in the study, which spanned Europe, the United States and Chile. There were reductions in life expectancy in 27 of the 29 countries overall. The university said most life expectancy reductions across different countries could be linked to official COVID-19 deaths.

  • Seven For All Mankind Debuts Fully Traceable Capsule Collection

    The denim brand’s latest collection incorporates FibreTrace technology into its threads.

  • NASA scientist explains latest Landsat mission

    NASA scientist Jeff Masek joined 13 Action News to share more on the upcoming Landsat mission.

  • SpaceX’s Starlink satellites could be a stronger, more secure alternative to GPS, new research suggests

    Starlink is not as accurate as GPS currently, but it is more difficult to breach and could have even stronger signal strength in future

  • Landsat9 launches successfully

    An Atlas 5 rocket carrying the Landsat 9 satellite launched successfully today from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

  • New Research Provides Insight into In-Season Value of Plant Response Biologicals in Row Crop & Specialty Markets

    Plant Response, Inc announces new data demonstrating corn growers can realize economic returns prior to harvest and specialty growers can protect plants from abiotic stress.

  • Booster shot appointments filling up fast in Chicago area

    Illinois public health officials reported 2,029 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 related deaths Monday.

  • Largest satellite manufacturing site coming to Space Coast, DeSantis announces

    Largest satellite manufacturing site coming to Space Coast, DeSantis announces

  • Earth’s Longest Rivers Are Bigger than Entire Continents

    YouTuber RealLifeLore takes a look at the world's longest rivers in his latest video and the true sizes of the bodies of water are astounding. The post Earth’s Longest Rivers Are Bigger than Entire Continents appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Rolex’s New Watch Features Slivers of ﻿a Meteorite

    You can wear a little piece of the heavens on your wrist, thanks to the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona.

  • Landsat-9: 'Satellite of record' launches to picture Earth

    The Landsat-9 imaging mission lifts off to maintain the longest space-based record of Planet Earth.