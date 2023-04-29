Federated Hermes First Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$382.2m (up 18% from 1Q 2022).

Net income: US$66.1m (up 24% from 1Q 2022).

Profit margin: 17% (in line with 1Q 2022).

EPS: US$0.78 (up from US$0.60 in 1Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Federated Hermes EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 6.5%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Capital Markets industry in the US are expected to grow by 7.1%.

Performance of the American Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are down 3.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Federated Hermes, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

