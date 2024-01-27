Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 26, 2024

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Federated Hermes, Inc. Q4 2023 Analyst Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Ray Hanley, President of Federated Investors Management Company. You may begin.

Raymond Hanley: Good morning, and welcome. Leading today’s call will be Chris Donahue, Federated Hermes President and CEO; and Tom Donahue, Chief Financial Officer. After some brief remarks we’ll open up for Q&A and participating in the Q&A will be Saker Nusseibeh, who is the CEO of the Federated Hermes Limited and Debbie Cunningham, the Chief Investment Officer for the money markets. During the call, we may make forward-looking statements, and we want to note that our actual results may materially different from the results implied by such statements. Please review our risk disclosures in our SEC filings. No assurance can be given as to future results, and Federated Hermes assumes no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. Chris?

Christopher Donahue: Thank you, Ray, and good morning all. I will review Federated Hermes business performance and Tom will comment on the financial results. We had solid asset growth in Q4, ending with record assets under management of $758 billion, driven by record money market assets of $560 billion. Now looking first at equities, assets were up about $2 billion from Q3 to $79.3 billion, due to combined market gains and FX impact of $6.7 billion, but partially offset by net redemptions of $4.7 billion. We did see Q4 positive net sales in 11 equity strategies, including MDT Large Cap Growth, MDT Mid-Cap Growth, and international small-mid funds. Looking at our equity fund performance compared to peers and using Morningstar data for the trailing three years at the end of the year, 48% of our equity funds were beating peers, and 24% were in the top quartile in their category.

For the first three weeks of Q1, combined equity funds and SMAs had net redemptions of $319 million. Now turning to fixed income, assets increased by about $5.1 billion in Q4 to $94.9 billion, with fixed income separate accounts reaching a record high of $51 billion. Fixed income institutional separate accounts had net sales of $1.4 billion, led by corporates, multi-sector, and multi-sector. Fixed income SMAs had Q4 gross sales and net sales of $896 million and $584 million, respectively. Fixed income funds had net redemptions of about $988 million in Q4 and have had slightly positive net sales for the first three weeks of January. We had 12 fixed income funds with positive net sales in the fourth quarter, including the High Yield Bond Collective Investment Trust and the Sterling Cash Plus Fund.

We launched an actively managed ETF in the fourth quarter that uses a process similar to the core strategy of our Total Return Bond Fund. Regarding performance at the end of 2023 and using Morningstar data for the trailing three years, 31% of our fixed income funds were beating peers and 11% were in the top quartile of their category. For the first three weeks of Q1, combined, fixed income funds and SMAs had net sales of $105 million. In the alternative and private markets category, assets increased by $214 million in Q4 from the prior quarter to $20.6 billion due mainly to positive FX impact partially offset by market decreases. We are in the market with Horizon 3, the third vintage of our Horizon series of Global Private Equity Funds. As previously announced, Horizon 3 has closed on commitments of $100.05 billion through year end.

Hermes Innovation Fund II is also in the market. This is the second vintage of our pan-European growth private equity innovation fund. We had our first close in 2003 in August for approximately €100 million. And we're also in the market with the first vintage of our U.K. Nature Impact Fund. We began 2024 with about $3.1 billion in net institutional mandates yet to fund into both funds and separate accounts. These wins are diversified across fixed income, equity and private markets. About $1.9 billion of net total wins is expected to come into private market strategies, including private equity, direct lending and unconstrained credit. Fixed income expected net additions total about $850 million with wins in the ultra-short, short duration, high yield and sustainable investment credit.

About $340 million of the net total wins is expected to come into equity strategies, including bio equity, global equity, GEMS which is the emerging markets ideas, and MDT Small Cap Core. Moving to money markets. We recently marked 50 years of innovation and successful management of money market funds as we launched the first fund to ever use the term money market on January 16th of 1974. At year-end 2023, we reached record highs for money market fund assets of $406 billion. Money market separate account assets of $154 billion and total money market assets of $560 billion. Total money market assets increased by $83 billion or 17% during 2003 and by $35 billion or 7% in the fourth quarter. Money market strategies continue to benefit from favorable market conditions for cash as an asset class, elevated liquidity levels in the financial system and attractive yields compared to cash management alternatives such as bank deposits and more recently direct investments in money market instruments such as T-bills and commercial paper.

In the expected upcoming period of declining short term rates, we believe that market conditions for money market strategies will continue to be favorable compared to direct market rates and bank deposit rates. Our estimate of money market mutual fund market share which includes sub-advised funds was about 7.4% at the end of 2023 up from about 7.3% at the end of the third quarter last year. Now, looking at recent asset totals as of a few days ago, managed assets were approximately $764 billion, including $568 billion in money markets, $78 billion in equities, $95 billion in fixed income, $20 billion in alternative private markets, and $3 billion in multi-asset. Money market mutual fund assets were at $406 billion. Tom?

Thomas Donahue: Thanks, Chris. Total revenue for Q4 decreased $11.2 million from the prior quarter, due mainly to lower average equity assets and lower total carried interest and performance fees. This is partially offset by higher average money market assets. Total Q4 carried interest and performance fees were $9.7 million, compared to $14.9 million in Q3. Q4 operating expenses decreased by $12.3 million from the prior quarter, due mainly to lower compensation expense related to carried interest in consolidated vehicles and lower incentive compensation expense. Advertising expense increased in Q4, due to the launch of our new campaign. The other operating expense line item decreased mainly due to the impact of FX. Looking ahead to Q1, certain seasonal factors will impact results.

The impact of fewer days is expected to result in about $4 million in lower operating income, all else being equal. In addition, based on our early assessment, compensation and related expense is expected to be higher than Q4, primarily to about $8 million of seasonally higher expense for stock compensation, payroll taxes, and base pay increases. We also expect to have higher incentive compensation expense. Of course, all these items will vary based on multiple factors. Holly, we would like to now open the call up for questions.

