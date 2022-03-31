U.S. markets closed

Federated Hermes, Inc. to reopen Kaufmann Small Cap Fund

·2 min read
In this article:
  • FHI
    Watchlist

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, and related institutional strategies, will reopen to new investors on April 18, 2022.

Launched in December 2002, the fund seeks capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of promising small companies identified through management's rigorous proprietary fundamental research. The fund is managed by the same team that runs the Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and the Federated Hermes Kaufmann Large Cap Fund.

Federated Hermes now believes the fund and investment strategy are well-positioned to accept new investors and source investment opportunities consistent with its investment objectives. There will be no changes to the fund's current strategy.

The Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund was previously closed to new investors, effective March 1, 2021, with limited exceptions. Prior to and after April 18, 2022, the fund's B Shares will remain closed.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2021. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. At Federated Hermes, responsibility is central to our client relationships, our long-term perspective and our fiduciary mindset. It's part of our heritage and the foundation of our future. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

International investing involves special risks including currency risk, increased volatility, political risks, and differences in auditing and other financial standards.
Investing in IPOs involves special risks such as limited liquidity and increased volatility.
Small company stocks may be less liquid and subject to greater price volatility than large capitalization stocks.
Mutual funds are subject to risks and fluctuate in value.

Investors should carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus containing this and other information, contact us or view the prospectus provided on this website. Please carefully read the summary prospectus or prospectus before investing.
Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk.
Not FDIC Insured May Lose Value No Bank Guarantee

Federated Securities Corp., Distributor

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-inc-to-reopen-kaufmann-small-cap-fund-301515337.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

