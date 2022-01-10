U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,635.75
    -32.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,023.00
    -84.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,376.50
    -204.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.70
    -11.20 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.65
    -0.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0072 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7980
    +0.0270 (+1.52%)
     

  • Vix

    21.02
    +1.41 (+7.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4370
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,545.96
    -1,125.55 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.79
    -86.09 (-8.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.59
    -9.69 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share



Record Date:

Jan. 21, 2022

Ex-Dividend
Date:

Jan. 20, 2022

Payable Date:

Feb. 1, 2022

Amount

Change From
Previous Month

$0.054

$ --

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a leading global investment manager with $634.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-301457184.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of mobile gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 51.8% to $9.12, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 7.43% to $152.37. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Tilray results beat analyst target, shares rise

    Tilray Inc. on Monday posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $201,000 or zero cents a share, compared to a loss of $99.9 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $155.15 million from $129.46 million. Analysts expected Tilray to lose 9 cents a share on revenue of $170.5 million, according to a survey by FactSet. The cannabis company is also changing its name to Tilray Brands Inc. Shares of Tilray rose 4.2% in premarket trades.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Nasdaq Futures Off Sharply With Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • Here's the next terrifying hurdle for the stock market: Morning Brief

    To get inflation under control, a much faster pace of interest rate increases may be needed from the Federal Reserve, pros speculate. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 10, 2021.

  • This Robot Trader Is Betting on Big Gains for Tesla and Nvidia Stock. It’s Been Right Before.

    This artificial intelligence-powered ETF ditched Netflix, Merck, and three other familiar stocks this month. Here's what it bought.

  • Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is looking ahead to earnings season. Here's what he says Wall Street needs to get back to bullishness on tech.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, tech shares renew declines

    Stock futures pointed to a mixed open Monday morning, with technology stocks under renewed pressure as investors anticipated higher interest rates this year and looked ahead to several economic data and earnings reports later this week.

  • A Month After the Crash, It's Time to Reevaluate DocuSign

    If DocuSign can evolve and adapt to changing e-signature market conditions, wary investors can sign on the dotted line.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • Is The Trade Desk Too Expensive for 2022?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) empowers buyers of digital advertising worldwide. The melt-up in the stock price may have some investors concerned if it's too late to invest in The Trade Desk and if the stock may be too expensive to buy in 2022. In the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, The Trade Desk's revenue increased to $800.8 million, up 55% from the $516 million it reported at the same time last year.

  • Why Did C3.ai Stock Fall 15% in December?

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) shares fell 15.4% in December following a disappointing earnings announcement. The company reported quarterly results on Dec. 1 and beat Wall Street's estimates for both sales and net losses. The sell-off in high-valuation growth stocks thwarted C3.ai's recovery later in the month.

  • 10 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best global stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are optimistic that global markets will continue to rise in 2022, as they did the previous year. According to Refinitiv data published […]

  • Why Altria Was Smoking the Market With a 10% Gain in December

    After losing nearly one-fifth of its value between March and the end of November last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) began marching higher beginning Dec. 1 and hasn't looked back since. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the tobacco giant enjoyed a one-month gain of 11.1% in December and is up another 5% so far in 2022. There was no specific company news to account for the run up in Altria's shares, but the tobacco company was trading at a relative discount and it had reported a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings result.

  • Binance CEO Zhao Is Worth $96B Excluding Crypto Holdings: Report

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is worth an estimated $96 billion, a figure that rivals tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.

  • Here's Why Upstart Holdings Stock Was Up 271% Last Year

    One of the market's biggest winners was also one of the biggest losers, depending on how you frame the argument.

  • Take-Two to purchase Zynga in $12.7 billion cash-and-stock deal

    Take-Two Interactive Inc. plans to acquire Zynga Inc. in a $12.7 billion deal that will give the videogame publisher greater exposure to the mobile-gaming business.

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del