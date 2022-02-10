U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share


Record Date:

Feb. 23, 2022

Ex-Dividend
Date:

Feb. 22, 2022


Payable Date:

March 1, 2022


Amount

Change From
Previous Month

$0.054

$ --

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. At Federated Hermes, responsibility is central to our client relationships, our long-term perspective and our fiduciary mindset. It's part of our heritage and the foundation of our future. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-301479877.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

