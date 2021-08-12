Federated Hermes Strategic Value U.S. Equity Dividend Fund to Be Wound Up

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Hermes Strategic Value U.S. Equity Dividend Fund (the “Fund”) announced today that Federated Investors Canada ULC (the “Manager”), the manager of the Fund, has decided to terminate the Fund on November 12, 2021 or as soon as practicable after such date. Effective today, the Fund will no longer accept additional investments.



In accordance with applicable law, the Manager may, in its discretion, on 60 days’ notice to unitholders, terminate the Fund. Upon termination, following the conversion of the assets of the Fund to cash, and the satisfaction of, or provision for, all liabilities of the Fund, the units of the Fund will be redeemed and the net assets distributed to unitholders in payment of the redemption price based on the number and series of units held whereupon the Fund will terminate.

For additional information, please contact Stephen Van Meter, Chief Compliance Officer, at 412-288-1046.



