Federos Named to the List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — the Inc. 5000

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine has ranked Federos® number 3327 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 list—the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Federos, a leading provider of cloud-enabled, AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation software, has achieved a rapid three-year revenue growth of 107%. The company’s success has been driven by its flagship solution, Assure1®, that monitors and manages the performance of critical networks and services for many of the world’s largest 5G service providers and enterprises.



The Inc. 5000 list provides a unique perspective on the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Intuit, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, Under Armour, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“We’re honored to be acknowledged by Inc. Magazine for what the Federos team has accomplished, particularly considering the challenges that our employees and customers around the world have faced with the pandemic,” said Keith Buckley, CEO of Federos. “We continue to define the next generation of service assurance software to ensure the reliability and performance of critical networks and services shown to be so critical over the past 18 months. We’re extremely proud of our employees for making us one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Federos

Federos is a leading provider of cloud-enabled, AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation software that monitors and manages the performance of critical networks and services.

Our solutions ensure the delivery of digital services that businesses rely on by observing, analyzing, and acting on incidents that can cause widespread outages, SLA violations, and customer churn.

Our customers are global Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other enterprises with complex and large-scale networks. We help them simplify, automate, and transform their operations to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer service.

For more information on Federos, visit https://www.federos.com

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The 2021 Inc. 5000 list can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000

