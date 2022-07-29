U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

FedEx Announces Its 2021 FedEx Cares Report

·1 min read
Northampton, MA --News Direct-- FedEx Corporation

At FedEx Cares, we are invested in connecting people and possibilities. Our FedEx Cares report features the impacts of our community engagement program during the calendar year 2021. We are excited to share our progress within our FedEx Cares focus areas: Delivering for Good, Global Entrepreneurship, and Sustainable Logistics. As well as our portfolio-wide initiatives in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Team Member Volunteerism.

We are continually inspired by the work of our FedEx Cares team members and nonprofit organizations to deliver critical services to those most in need in communities around the world.

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fedex-announces-its-2021-fedex-cares-report-421007998

