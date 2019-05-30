FedEx to Begin Delivering Seven Days a Week

(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp., under pressure to handle surging volume from online commerce, plans to deliver seven days a week in the U.S. year-round and boost its ability to handle larger packages.

The Ground unit will move to seven-day deliveries by January 2020, following a September announcement beginning six-day service. The courier already had delivered on seven days during the holiday season, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said in a statement Thursday.

Key Insights

Earnings have been pressured as e-commerce boosts residential delivery, which is less cost-effective than dropping off multiple packages at businesses. Operating profit margin in FedEx’s Ground unit was 11% for the quarter ending Feb. 28, down from as high as 16.5% four years earlier.Increased efficiency will enable the Ground operation to handle more SmartPost packages that had been handed to the U.S. Postal Service for final delivery to homes, FedEx said Thursday.The courier’s attempts to stanch profit bleeding from e-commerce include a partnership with Walgreen Co. that lets consumers pick up packages at the drug-store chain. The courier also has deployed robots to deliver packages within three miles of retailers including Walmart Inc., Lowe’s Cos. and AutoZone Inc.

Market Reaction

The shares rose less than 1% to $160.98 at 9:40 a.m. in New York. FedEx declined 1.1% this year through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 advanced 11%.

Get More

