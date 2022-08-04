FedEx Business Spotlight: Dog & Whistle

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- FedEx Corporation

Dog & Whistle makes quality food accessible to dog lovers in the community by helping food industry businesses redistribute high-quality excess food and covert it into human-grade dog food.

“The FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab experience was very eye opening. I was able to learn about the customer experience and what works best for my customers logistically. Over- all, this program helped me to more realistically prepare to become a better business.”

Eric Adams, Founder and CEO of Dog & Whistle in Las Vegas, NV

