FedEx Business Spotlight: Dog & Whistle

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- FedEx Corporation

Dog & Whistle makes quality food accessible to dog lovers in the community by helping food industry businesses redistribute high-quality excess food and covert it into human-grade dog food.

“The FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab experience was very eye opening. I was able to learn about the customer experience and what works best for my customers logistically. Over- all, this program helped me to more realistically prepare to become a better business.”

Eric Adams, Founder and CEO of Dog & Whistle in Las Vegas, NV

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fedex-business-spotlight-dog-and-whistle-502112729

