FedEx files new $220 million permit for World Hub expansion. What's the latest?

FedEx seems set to continue expanding the company’s World Hub operations, according to a permit recently filed with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development.

FedEx filed a $220 million permit earlier this month for a new package sorting facility at Memphis International Airport.

Here’s what to know about the Memphis-based company’s latest plan at the World Hub and where it ties into the ongoing expansion plans.

Where will FedEx’s new facility be located?

FedEx plans to construct the new 1.3 million-square-foot facility at 2776 Sprankel Ave. as part of the company’s plans to modernize and expand the FedEx World Hub.

What will FedEx’s new facility include?

The new facility will include both office space and “state-of-the-art package sortation infrastructure.”

Memphis-based ANF Architects is designing the sorting facility. Construction on the facility is expected to begin in early 2024.

How does this tie into FedEx’s World Hub expansion?

In 2019, FedEx field a $212 million building permit for a package sorting facility at 2777 Sprankel Ave. totaling 1.3 million square feet.

That’s right next to FedEx’s proposed sorting facility at 2776 Sprankel Ave. and has the same square footage.

FedEx is investing more than $1.5 billion in the hub to make it a more automated and tech-forward operation as customer demand grows, especially in online shopping.

FedEx hopes to complete the modernization and expansion by 2025.

