FedEx has laid off more than 900 workers at facilities across the country since June. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FedEx Corp., the nationwide parcel delivery giant, said it is eliminating jobs at a facility in Fort Worth, Texas, after losing a customer, according to a recent notice sent to state officials.

The facility is located at 13550 Independence Parkway in Fort Worth, where FedEx employs 806 people, of which approximately 280 will be affected.

“This action is necessitated by one of our customers’ decisions to transition a portion of its business to a new location that will be managed by a new third-party logistics provider,” according to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.

FedEx said the layoffs will be finalized by Sept. 23.

It’s the latest in a string of recent layoffs at FedEx, which has announced more 900 jobs will be eliminated at facilities around the country. The layoffs include 58 workers in Temple, Texas; 59 in Macon, Georgia; 73 in Richland, Mississippi; 220 in York, Pennsylvania; 170 in Indianapolis; and 50 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis-based FedEx is a transportation, e-commerce and business services provider.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Canadian truckers fight to claim millions in unpaid wages

BNSF Railway rethinks plan to build Texas logistics center after community opposition

Hub Group’s Q2 earnings tumble in ‘challenging’ freight economy

The post FedEx plans to lay off 280 workers in Texas appeared first on FreightWaves.