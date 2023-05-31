FedEx reaches tentative deal with pilot union

(Reuters) -FedEx Corp has reached a tentative agreement with pilots of its air delivery unit who had voted in favor of a strike earlier this month seeking higher pay, the package delivery company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) had voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of a strike if needed, when it had entered the final stages of a contract negotiation with the company.

FedEx did not provide any further details on the agreement. ALPA did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.

The development comes at a time when aviators enjoy higher negotiating power with strong demand and a tight labor market in the sector, motivating them to push for better contracts with airlines and parcel firms.

The agreement prevents a possible strike after 99% of about 6,000 FedEx Express pilots that ALPA represents voted in favor of one, as they asked the company to meet recently improved industry standards for pilot pay.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)