FedEx set to lay off 220 employees in Charlotte, Lee and Collier with facility closures

Derek Gilliam, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
A FedEx truck travels through Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The company has filed a notice with the state of Florida on plans to eliminate 220 jobs in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.
A FedEx truck travels through Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The company has filed a notice with the state of Florida on plans to eliminate 220 jobs in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.

Four FedEx facilities in Southwest Florida will close resulting in the elimination of 220 jobs in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties, according to notices filed with state officials this week.

The four facilities that will be closed are in Naples, Fort Myers and Punta Gorda. The layoffs will begin on July 29, according to notices filed with the state of Florida.

The Naples facilities are at 1485 Railhead Blvd. and 3885 Mercantile Ave., where 80 positions will be eliminated. The Fort Myers location was at 12501 Metro Parkway with 64 jobs affected.

The Punta Gorda FedEx location at 7569 Golf Course Blvd. will close resulting in 76 employees losing their jobs.

"Employees whose positions are eliminated will be provided options to consider, including relocation, severance, or a leave of absence during which they may pursue other positions with the company," according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the Florida Department of Commerce.

A FedEx company officials said in a statement that the closures were part of an adjustment "to align with the evolving needs of the business."

"Each market is unique and operational decisions such as this are based on a number of factors, including volume fluctuations, customer demand, facility footprints, and more," the company media relations officials said. "Decisions of this nature are never made lightly, and are the result of much thought and consideration for the needs of our business."

The company said that affected employees "are notified several months before any changes take place, and are receiving assistance with finding other employment opportunities within the company, including additional support options like relocation assistance or severance where applicable."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: FedEx closing four facilities in Naples, Fort Myers and Punta Gorda

