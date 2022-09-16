U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,862.25
    -39.75 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,691.00
    -283.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,789.75
    -145.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.50
    -16.80 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.97
    -0.13 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.40
    -9.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.41 (-2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9976
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.57
    +1.41 (+5.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1384
    -0.0083 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2450
    -0.2120 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,779.09
    -394.92 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.76
    -15.63 (-3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,290.99
    +8.92 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read

FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

"It makes sense to see Amazon to trade off with this but there could also be a competitive element going on here too," JPMorgan's Jack Atherton wrote in a note to clients. "Coincidentally, Amazon’s Seller conference has been ongoing for the last 2 days which focused heavily on new features for Buy with Prime as it further tries to break down Shopify’s moat. Amazon also launched free shipping software for sellers, and discounted shipping rates. Amazon has piled money into its logistics capability over the past few years, to the point it has excess capacity for its own needs and is hungry for more share which is being targeted through FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon) and could be weighing on FedEx. I’d be buying Amazon on weakness here."

FedEx served up a brutal earnings pre-announcement after the close of trading on Thursday, sending shares crashing after-hours. The logistics giant's ticker page was the most visited on the Yahoo Finance platform in the wake of the warning, underscoring the severity of the disappointment.

Rival UPS shares also fell around 7% in sympathy as investors read-through the company may issue a lackluster quarter (or pre-announcement) in October.

Here's a rundown of the egg FedEx served up to investors — which runs very counter to the optimism pitched by the company's executives at a closely watched investor day in June.

FedEx's first fiscal quarter fell quite flat.

  • Non-GAAP earnings: $3.44

  • Wall Street estimates: $5.14

The current quarter looks to have started weak, too.

  • Non-GAAP earnings guidance: $2.75

  • Wall Street estimates: $5.48

It's also worth noting...

  • The company withdrew its full fiscal year outlook.

Key aspects of the FedEx profit whiff:

  • Significant weakness in Asia and Europe.

  • Costs are too high given slowing economic growth globally.

  • Execs were just too optimistic.

A FedEx delivery truck is seen on August 07, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the day that FedEx announced that it would stop delivering ground shipments for the Amazon company. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A FedEx delivery truck is seen on August 07, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the day that FedEx announced that it would stop delivering ground shipments for the Amazon company. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Here's what new FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam had to say:

“Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S. We are swiftly addressing these headwinds, but given the speed at which conditions shifted, first quarter results are below our expectations. While this performance is disappointing, we are aggressively accelerating cost reduction efforts and evaluating additional measures to enhance productivity, reduce variable costs, and implement structural cost-reduction initiatives. These efforts are aligned with the strategy we outlined in June, and I remain confident in achieving our fiscal year 2025 financial targets.”

What FedEx says it's doing to stabilize its giant ship:

  • "Reduction in flight frequencies and temporarily parking aircraft;

  • Volume-related reductions in labor hours and other linehaul expenses;

  • Consolidation of certain sort operations to drive productivity;

  • Reduction of Sunday operations at a number of FedEx Ground locations;

  • Cancellation of certain planned network capacity and other projects;

  • Deferral of staff hiring;

  • Closure of over 90 FedEx Office locations; and

  • Identification of five corporate office facilities to be closed, with additional real estate rationalization planning under way."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Chair Gensler on Securities Definition, Working With the CFTC

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler explains why different regulatory entities need to have an overarching definition of a security and collaboration with the CFTC if bitcoin is considered to be a commodity.

  • Tech giants have bigger problems than rising interest rates: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, September 16, 2022.

  • How working past 65 can affect your Medicare, Social Security, HSA and taxes

    More Americans are working into their golden years. Here's how Medicare, Social Security, taxes and other factors come into play.

  • Act now and save nearly 50% on this portable vacuum—but only until midnight

    Whether you’re cleaning up the car or the office, this little vacuum can do it all for less, thanks to this limited-time deal.

  • Amazon's No.1 bestselling back massager is just $16, today only — save 55%!

    Nearly 23,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this handy tool for targeting hard-to-reach spots.

  • GE Stock Falls as Supply-Chain Issues Weighing on Third Quarter

    GE's chief financial officer, Carolina Dybeck Happe, says supply-chain issues, particularly in aerospace and healthcare, are still impacting deliveries.

  • Global cargo market sags as softer economy points to gloomy Christmas

    SYDNEY/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Global trade bellwethers like FedEx and Cathay Pacific Airways have cast a pall over the year-end holiday shopping season - the business slowdown they're seeing points to weaker-than-expected consumer demand, not a Christmas bonanza. FedEx, which on Thursday withdrew a forecast it issued just three months ago, said a global demand slowdown accelerated at the end of August and was on pace to worsen in the November quarter. "The lack of a 'freight wave' from China's re-opening was a negative sign for freight demand," said J.P Morgan analysts, who downgraded FedEx stock to "neutral" from "overweight" on the outlook warning.

  • Treasury urges SEC, CFTC crack down on crypto industry in wide-ranging new reports

    The U.S. Treasury warning in three new reports that cryptocurrencies pose meaningful risks for consumers, investors, and businesses if not properly regulated. The government also recommended moving forward with work on central bank digital currency in the chance the U.S. decides to adopt it, but stopped short of recommending one.

  • Figma’s Record-Breaking Sale to Adobe Delivers Billions to Top VCs

    (Bloomberg) -- Danny Rimer first invested in Figma in 2012, shortly after the company was established and began developing software tools for designers. Rimer, a partner at the venture capital firm Index Ventures, invited Figma’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Dylan Field, to dinner and ordered a bottle of wine to celebrate the deal. It was then that the young entrepreneur hesitated. “Danny, I’m 19,” Field said. Rimer went ahead, he recalled, and ordered the Pinot anyway.Most Read from

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 blue chip dividend stocks to buy after the market selloff. You can skip our detailed analysis of a recent selloff and its future implications, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff. The decline of the US stock market this year […]

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

    If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life. Certainly, investors should do their homework to ascertain the safety and reliability of a company’s dividends before buying on the basis of yield alone. Here are three real estate investment trusts

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • Stocks Slide, Consumer Sentiment Data, FedEx, General Electric and Uber In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slump on recession worries; Consumer sentiment data in focus amid sticky inflation; FedEx shares plunge after pulling profit forecast; General Electric slumps on supply chain, cash flow caution and Uber skids after confirming cybersecurity breach.

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • Visa and Mastercard Get Nearly All Credit Card Swipe Fees. A New Bill Wants to Break Their Hold.

    Visa and Mastercard control a majority, more than 80%, of the U.S. credit card market, according to the Merchants Payment Coalition.

  • Singapore's KNN3 wants to enable social discovery for decentralized apps

    Nansen has the support from a16z to provide on-chain data analysis for crypto investors. KNN3 wants to do the same in web3 by building graph databases that analyze users' relationships, status, memberships, and other on-chain actions. The blockchain data space is already quite crowded, co-founder Thomas Yu admitted, but there's still room for more specialized services.

  • Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry, secure supplies and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options

  • Industry says EU plan to tackle energy crisis falls short

    Industry groups have warned that the European Union's package of emergency measures to bring down energy costs does not go far enough, and they urge Brussels to do more to tame gas prices. The European Commission on Wednesday proposed cuts in electricity use and applying windfall-profit levies on energy firms, which it said would raise 140 billion euros for governments to rechannel into helping businesses and citizens with soaring energy bills. "These measures are not enough and will not save the energy-intensive aluminium industry from further production cuts, job losses, and possibly a complete breakdown," industry group European Aluminium said in a statement.

  • CFTC Chair to US Senators: Already Preparing to Be Major Regulator in Crypto

    Rostin Behnam, the head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said he has already directed his agency to begin preparing to be the major, fully-funded regulator for much of the crypto market, as anticipated in Senate legislation. "The Hash" panel discusses what this means for future crypto regulation and the turf war between the CFTC and SEC.

  • 3 REITs For Reliable Passive Income

    You’re an investor who’s looking at retirement in just a few short years. You want to transition from growth investments to income-producing instruments. You want solid investments you can hang on to for several years, but you’re looking for a higher yield than what’s available with bank certificates of deposit or U.S. Treasuries. There are certainly good stocks trading on the exchanges that pay decent dividends, but you’re looking for the stability of real estate. If this sounds like you, here