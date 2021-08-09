U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.85
    -106.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,860.18
    +24.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    -12.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    -1.43 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.40
    -31.70 (-1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.89 (-3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3490
    +0.1160 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,386.02
    +2,350.33 (+5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.59
    +75.26 (+7.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

FedNat Holding Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FedNat Holding Company
·18 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNHC) today reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Q2 2021 highlights (as measured against the same three-month period last year, except where noted):

  • Net loss of $50.4 million or $(2.89) per diluted share, including $17.0 million primarily for a non-cash charge for a valuation allowance against our net deferred tax asset. Excluding the non-cash charge, net loss of $33.4 million compares to net loss of $21.5 million or $(1.57) per diluted share.

  • Adjusted operating loss of $50.5 million or $(2.90) per diluted share, including $17.0 million primarily for a non-cash charge for a valuation allowance against our net deferred tax asset. Excluding the non-cash charge, adjusted operating loss of $33.5 million compares to $28.1 million or $(2.05) per diluted share.

  • $23.5 million of claims, net of reinsurance recoveries and fee income, from previously disclosed catastrophe losses driven by 15 separate events, primarily convective storm and hail events impacting Texas, Florida and Louisiana.

  • $17.3 million of incremental ceded premiums related to additional excess-of-loss reinsurance purchases and reinstatement premiums from 2020/2021 treaty year retention events.

  • $196.3 million of gross written premiums, compared to $205.4 million.

  • Gross loss ratio for current quarter attritional losses of 35.4% and gross expense ratio of 24.2%, as compared to 39.8% and 21.2%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Florida homeowners in-force policies decreased 21.7% to approximately 180,000, while Florida gross premiums written decreased 4.0%, reflecting continued execution of our strategy to increase revenue per policy and limit the size of our book of business until rates more accurately reflect increased costs of claims and reinsurance.

  • On April 20, 2021, the Company closed on an offering of $21.0 million in convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 bearing interest at a fixed rate of 5.0% per year, semi-annually.

  • Non-insurance company liquidity of approximately $80 million at June 30, 2021, which then decreased to $40 million as a result of surplus infusions into our insurance carriers related to second quarter results.

  • Book value per share of $5.64 as of June 30, 2021.

“FedNat’s results this quarter were significantly impacted by high catastrophe losses along with large expenses from additional reinsurance purchases and reinstatement premiums, as the Company worked to minimize the impact of weather losses on the statutory capital of our insurance companies. Through these actions and with the downstreaming of capital, we continued to maintain appropriate capital positions at our insurance companies” said Michael H. Braun, FedNat’s Chief Executive Officer. “FedNat’s second quarter earnings also include the impact of a non-cash charge for a valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets. We expect the net deferred tax assets to be realized in the future; however, the timing of this recognition will depend on the timing of pre-tax income we earn in future quarters.”

Mr. Braun continued, "FedNat has made progress on our initiatives to improve profitability through ongoing multiple rate increases in our Florida and non-Florida markets and by reducing our books of business until rates more adequately reflect our cost of doing business. These initiatives also helped us to reduce the expected overall cost of our 2021-2022 reinsurance program, as a percentage of premium, which went into effect on July 1.”

Mr. Braun added, “FedNat’s Board and management team continue to explore all options to strengthen the Company and improve shareholder value. The work of the Board’s Strategic Review Committee, which was formed in November 2020, is ongoing and the committee continues to work with Piper Sandler as its financial advisor.”

Revenues

  • Total revenue decreased $75.0 million or 55.9%, to $59.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $134.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was driven by increases in ceded premiums earned from incremental quota-share agreements and higher catastrophe reinsurance costs as well as lower net investment income, slightly offset by higher other income, all of which are discussed in further detail below.

  • Gross premiums written decreased $9.1 million, or 4.4%, to $196.3 million in the quarter compared with $205.4 million for the same three-month period last year, which was driven by a reduction in our policies-in-force and exposure across all states, as a result of our exposure management in response to the challenging litigation environment partially offset by rate actions that we have taken across our insurance subsidiaries.

  • Gross premiums earned decreased $1.4 million, or 0.8%, to $178.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $179.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

  • Ceded premiums increased $74.6 million, or 109.0%, to $143.0 million in the quarter, compared to $68.4 million the same three-month period last year. The increase was driven by approximately $30 million higher excess of loss reinsurance spend, driven by higher rate-on-line prices in this year's program as well as additional purchases of supplemental coverage to backfill layers and gaps in coverage stemming from the non-cascading portion of our reinsurance tower, following the six retention catastrophe events that have occurred since July 1, 2020. Additionally, there was approximately $44 million of higher quota-share ceded premium: $24 million related to the 80% quota-share treaty for FNIC's non-Florida book of business and $20 million related to new and incremental treaties for FNIC's Florida book of business. This increase to ceded premium earned associated with the aforementioned quota-share treaties is largely offset by corresponding reductions in loss and LAE, and commission and other underwriting expenses when comparing the periods.

  • Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) decreased $0.8 million, to $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $10.4 million in the prior year period. The current quarter includes a $10.7 million gain from an embedded derivative relating to a catastrophe weather event during the second quarter of 2021. Refer to notes 2 and 3 from our June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q for further information.

  • Other income increased $3.8 million, or 72.4%, to $9.0 million in the quarter, compared with $5.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in other income was primarily driven by higher brokerage revenue. The brokerage revenue increase is the result of higher excess of loss reinsurance spend from the reinsurance programs in place, including the additional purchases, during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Expenses

  • Losses and loss adjustment expenses (“LAE”) decreased $52.5 million, or 40.4%, to $77.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $129.9 million for the same three-month period last year driven by higher ceded losses under quota-share reinsurance treaties. The net loss ratio increased 101.7 percentage points, to 218.2% in the current quarter, as compared to 116.5% in the second quarter of 2020. The higher loss ratio was primarily the result of higher ceded premiums, as discussed earlier, which reduces net earned premiums, the denominator on the net loss ratio calculation. In the current quarter, net losses were driven by approximately $34.2 million of current quarter net catastrophe losses (net of claims handling fee income) and approximately $10.4 million of prior period reserve strengthening primarily relating to Winter Storm Uri due to increased gaps in excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage and loss limits in quota-share treaties, as we increased the gross reserves on the retention storms that occurred in the second half of 2020. The $34.2 million and $10.4 million, noted above; were partially offset by $10.7 million of income recognized within realized and unrealized gains (losses) in our consolidated statement of operations (as noted above) and $5.0 million from lower reinstatement premiums, presented within net premiums earned in our consolidated statement of operations, stemming from the same changes to estimated losses from 2020 retention events that drove the prior period strengthening mentioned above. Second quarter 2020 net losses were driven by net catastrophe losses of $59.2 million and prior period reserve strengthening of $7.5 million.

  • Our gross expense ratio was 24.2% during the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 21.2% during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The net expense ratio increased 33.9% percentage points to 65.3% in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to 31.4% in the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to higher ceded reinsurance premiums in 2021, as discussed earlier.

  • Commissions and other underwriting expenses decreased $11.9 million, or 40.7%, to $17.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $29.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a higher ceding commission driven by the new quota-share treaties in FNIC's Florida and non-Florida books of business. Additionally, when comparing these periods, the decrease was partially offset by higher non-Florida acquisition related costs, which includes gross commissions, fees and other underwriting expenses as a result of premium growth.

  • Income taxes (benefits) increased $17.9 million, to $6.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $(11.3) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was driven by the Company recording $17.0 million primarily related to a non-cash charge for our valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets for net operating loss carryforwards. We currently expect that these net deferred tax assets will be realizable; however, recognition of these amounts may not occur until the Company reports taxable income.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Non United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures do not replace the most directly comparable GAAP measures and we have included detailed reconciliations thereof on page 10.

We exclude the after-tax (using our statutory income tax rate) effects of the following items from GAAP net income (loss) to arrive at adjusted operating income (loss):

  • Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses);

  • Gains (losses) associated with early extinguishment of debt;

  • Merger and acquisition, integration and other strategic costs and the amortization of specifically identifiable intangibles (other than value of business acquired);

  • Impairment of intangibles;

  • Income (loss) from initial adoption of new regulations and accounting guidance; and

  • Income (loss) from discontinued operations.

We also exclude the pre-tax effect of the first bullet above from GAAP revenues to arrive at adjusted operating revenues.

Management believes these non-GAAP performance measures allow for a better understanding of the underlying trend in our business, as the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of our operating fundamentals or performance.

Similarly, we exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") from book value per share to arrive at book value per share, excluding AOCI.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold an investor conference call at 9:00 AM (ET) Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Company’s CEO, Michael Braun and its CFO, Ronald Jordan will discuss the financial results and review the outlook for the Company. Messrs. Braun and Jordan invite interested parties to participate in the conference call.

Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session may access the conference call as follows:

Toll-Free Dial-in: (877) 303-6913

Conference ID: 8919418

A live webcast of the call will be available online via the “Conference Calls” section of the Company’s website at FedNat.com or interested parties can click on the following link:

http://www.fednat.com/investors/conference-calls/

Please call at least five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company’s website.

About the Company

FedNat Holding Company is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi. More information is available at https://www.fednat.com/investor-relations/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “budget,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “indicate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possibly,” “potential,” “predict,” “probably,” “pro-forma,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” or “will” or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements might also include, but are not limited to, one or more of the following:

  • Projections of revenues, income, earnings per share, dividends, capital structure or other financial items or measures;

  • Descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, insurance products or services;

  • Forecasts of future insurable events, economic performance, liquidity, need for funding and income; and

  • Descriptions of assumptions or estimates underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the nature of the Company’s business; the adequacy of its reserves for losses and loss adjustment expense; claims experience; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail) and other catastrophic losses; reinsurance costs and the ability of reinsurers to indemnify the Company; raising additional capital and our compliance with minimum capital and surplus requirements; potential assessments that support property and casualty insurance pools and associations; the effectiveness of internal financial controls; the effectiveness of our underwriting, pricing and related loss limitation methods; changes in loss trends, including as a result of insureds’ assignment of benefits; court decisions and trends in litigation; our potential failure to pay claims consistent with our contractual obligations; ability to obtain regulatory approval applications for requested rate increases, or to underwrite in additional jurisdictions, and the timing thereof; the impact that the results of our subsidiaries’ operations may have on our results of operations; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets); pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against the Company, and any settlement thereof; dependence on investment income and the composition of the Company’s investment portfolio; insurance agents; ratings by industry services; the reliability and security of our information technology systems; reliance on key personnel; acts of war and terrorist activities; and other matters described from time to time by the Company in releases and publications, and in periodic reports and other documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, investors should be aware that generally accepted accounting principles prescribe when a company may reserve for particular risks, including claims and litigation exposures. Accordingly, results for a given reporting period could be significantly affected if and when a reserve is established for a contingency. Reported results may therefore appear to be volatile in certain accounting periods.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.


FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

As of or For the

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders

Net income (loss)

$

(50,369

)

$

(21,479

)

134.5

%

$

(69,750

)

$

(19,346

)

260.5

%

Adjusted operating income (loss)

(50,494

)

(28,122

)

79.6

%

(69,909

)

(23,802

)

193.7

%

Per Common Share

Net income (loss) - diluted

$

(2.89

)

$

(1.57

)

84.7

%

$

(4.39

)

$

(1.38

)

217.0

%

Adjusted operating income (loss) - diluted

(2.90

)

(2.05

)

41.4

%

(4.40

)

(1.70

)

158.2

%

Dividends declared

0.09

(100.0

)%

0.18

(100.0

)%

Book value

5.64

16.18

(65.1

)%

5.64

16.18

(65.1

)%

Book value, excluding AOCI

5.35

15.13

(64.6

)%

5.35

15.13

(64.6

)%

Return to Shareholders

Repurchases of common stock

$

$

3,250

NCM

$

$

10,000

NCM

Dividends declared

1,258

(100.0

)%

2,560

(100.0

)%

$

$

4,508

(100.0

)%

$

$

12,560

(100.0

)%

Revenue

Total revenues

$

59,038

$

134,019

(55.9

)%

$

111,786

$

249,718

(55.2

)%

Adjusted operating revenues

58,879

123,636

(52.4

)%

111,535

242,160

(53.9

)%

Gross premiums written

196,285

205,378

(4.4

)%

370,492

378,340

(2.1

)%

Gross premiums earned

178,478

179,896

(0.8

)%

357,480

355,470

0.6

%

Net premiums earned

35,481

111,478

(68.2

)%

75,226

217,388

(65.4

)%

Ratios to Net Premiums Earned

Net loss ratio

218.2

%

116.5

%

166.8

%

91.5

%

Net expense ratio

65.3

%

31.4

%

66.8

%

35.6

%

Combined ratio

283.5

%

147.9

%

233.6

%

127.1

%

In-Force Homeowners Policies

Florida

180,000

230,000

(21.7

)%

180,000

230,000

(21.7

)%

Non-Florida

144,000

149,000

(3.4

)%

144,000

149,000

(3.4

)%

324,000

379,000

(14.5

)%

324,000

379,000

(14.5

)%

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Net premiums earned

$

35,481

$

111,478

$

75,226

$

217,388

Net investment income

1,733

3,341

3,407

7,233

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

9,584

10,383

9,676

7,558

Direct written policy fees

3,236

3,593

6,551

7,059

Other income

9,004

5,224

16,926

10,480

Total revenues

59,038

134,019

111,786

249,718

Costs and expenses:

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

77,430

129,916

125,446

198,846

Commissions and other underwriting expenses

17,355

29,270

38,386

65,625

General and administrative expenses

5,814

5,663

11,880

11,908

Interest expense

2,229

1,915

4,155

3,830

Total costs and expenses

102,828

166,764

179,867

280,209

Income (loss) before income taxes

(43,790

)

(32,745

)

(68,081

)

(30,491

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

6,579

(11,266

)

1,669

(11,145

)

Net income (loss)

$

(50,369

)

$

(21,479

)

$

(69,750

)

$

(19,346

)

Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share

Basic

$

(2.89

)

$

(1.57

)

$

(4.39

)

$

(1.38

)

Diluted

(2.89

)

(1.57

)

(4.39

)

(1.38

)

Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

Basic

17,411

13,714

15,901

13,981

Diluted

17,411

13,714

15,901

13,981

Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$

$

0.09

$

$

0.18

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Operating Metrics
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands)

Gross premiums written:

Homeowners Florida

$

117,274

$

122,151

$

229,243

$

233,698

Homeowners non-Florida

72,579

77,508

130,488

135,450

Federal flood

6,492

5,647

10,881

9,307

Non-core

(60

)

72

(120

)

(115

)

Total gross premiums written

$

196,285

$

205,378

$

370,492

$

378,340


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands)

Gross premiums earned:

Homeowners Florida

$

109,337

$

115,791

$

218,763

$

231,891

Homeowners non-Florida

64,220

59,787

129,143

115,312

Federal flood

4,981

4,246

9,694

8,382

Non-core

(60

)

72

(120

)

(115

)

Total gross premiums earned

$

178,478

$

179,896

$

357,480

$

355,470


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands)

Net premiums earned:

Homeowners Florida

$

22,468

$

68,247

$

45,559

$

136,301

Homeowners non-Florida

13,073

43,159

29,787

81,202

Non-core

(60

)

72

(120

)

(115

)

Total net premiums earned

$

35,481

$

111,478

$

75,226

$

217,388

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Operating Metrics (continued)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands)

Commissions and other underwriting expenses:

Homeowners Florida

$

12,025

$

13,618

$

24,424

$

27,445

All others

11,519

12,834

23,210

24,452

Ceding commissions

(19,985

)

(3,161

)

(39,445

)

(6,060

)

Total commissions

3,559

23,291

8,189

45,837

Fees

1,233

1,222

2,568

2,336

Salaries and wages

3,063

3,119

6,635

6,717

Other underwriting expenses

9,500

1,638

20,994

10,735

Total commissions and other underwriting expenses

$

17,355

$

29,270

$

38,386

$

65,625


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss ratio

218.2

%

116.5

%

166.8

%

91.5

%

Net expense ratio

65.3

%

31.4

%

66.8

%

35.6

%

Combined ratio

283.5

%

147.9

%

233.6

%

127.1

%

Gross loss ratio

166.9

%

97.9

%

131.5

%

105.4

%

Gross expense ratio

24.2

%

21.2

%

25.1

%

23.5

%

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

(In thousands)

Investments:

Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value

$

418,301

$

488,210

Equity securities, at fair value

6,008

3,157

Total investments

424,309

491,367

Cash and cash equivalents

110,608

102,367

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

191,033

278,272

Premiums receivable, net of allowance

47,460

50,803

Reinsurance recoverable, net

489,539

413,026

Deferred acquisition costs, net

24,825

25,405

Current and deferred income taxes, net

29,786

35,035

Other assets

38,410

32,262

Total assets

$

1,355,970

$

1,428,537

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Liabilities

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$

583,414

$

540,367

Unearned premiums

379,800

366,789

Reinsurance payable and funds withheld liabilities

118,713

202,827

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs

118,688

98,683

Deferred revenue

6,852

7,187

Other liabilities

50,089

54,524

Total liabilities

1,257,556

1,270,377

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; 17,442,845 and 13,717,908 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

174

137

Additional paid-in capital

185,578

169,298

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

5,073

11,386

Retained earnings (deficit)

(92,411

)

(22,661

)

Total shareholders’ equity

98,414

158,160

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,355,970

$

1,428,537

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

As of or For the

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Total revenues

$

59,038

$

134,019

$

111,786

$

249,718

Less:

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

159

10,383

251

7,558

Adjusted operating revenues

$

58,879

$

123,636

$

111,535

$

242,160

Net Income (Loss)

Net income (loss)

$

(50,369

)

$

(21,479

)

$

(69,750

)

$

(19,346

)

Less:

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

178

6,659

251

4,527

Acquisition and strategic costs

(8

)

1

(17

)

(26

)

Amortization of identifiable intangibles

(45

)

(17

)

(75

)

(45

)

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

(50,494

)

$

(28,122

)

$

(69,909

)

$

(23,802

)

Income tax rate assumed for reconciling items above

(7.30

)%

35.74

%

%

40.10

%

Per Common Share

Book value

$

5.64

$

16.18

$

5.64

$

16.18

Less:

AOCI

0.29

1.05

0.29

1.05

Book value, excluding AOCI

$

5.35

$

15.13

$

5.35

$

15.13

CONTACT: Contacts Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322, Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363, Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409, or investorrelations@fednat.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • AMC earnings: What to expect

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are up ahead of the company's 2nd quarter results which will be announced after the closing bell today.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Soaring on Monday

    Shares of cryptocurrency mining stocks were soaring on Monday. Among them were BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK). First, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued rising over the weekend and currently sits around $45,900 per bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Lightspeed Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the size of its previously announced public offering of subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada has been increased to 7,700,000 subordinate voting shares at a price to the public of US$93 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$716,

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • 10 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 energy monthly dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. The years 2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging and transformational for the global […]

  • Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) Record Quarter is Paving the Way Towards a Profitable Future

    Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) ended the second quarter on a strong growth note. They acquired new customers and increased the services sold to their existing base. We will take a look at the long-term predictions for the company and put their earnings into perspective.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...