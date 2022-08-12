U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,238.31
    +31.04 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,469.18
    +132.51 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,914.45
    +134.53 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.65
    +14.39 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.03
    -2.31 (-2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.46
    +0.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0255
    -0.0070 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8640
    -0.0240 (-0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2127
    -0.0075 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5970
    +0.5980 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,826.38
    -651.36 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.41
    -4.88 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.35
    +27.44 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Fed's Barkin: interest rates need to get 'restrictive'

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin poses during a break at a Dallas Fed conference on technology in Dallas

(Reuters) -Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin on Friday said he wants to raise interest rates further to bring inflation under control, and will watch U.S. economic data to decide how big a rate hike to support at the Fed's next meeting in September.

"I'd like to see a period of sustained inflation under control, and until we do that I think we are just going to have to move rates into restrictive territory," Barkin told CNBC.

While data this week showing inflation did not accelerate in July was "welcome," Barkin said, he would want to see inflation running at the Fed's 2% target for "some time" before stopping rate hikes.

"There's still more to come to get into restrictive territory," he said.

The Fed has increased its policy rate sharply in recent months, including with two back-to-back 75-basis-point rate hikes in June and July that brought the Fed's target rate range to 2.25%-2.5%. Investors currently expect the Fed to downshift to a half-point hike at its meeting next month, although bets in rate-futures markets reflect about a 45% chance of a third straight 75-basis point move.

Noting there will be further data on inflation and employment before then, Barkin said he will "make up my mind when we get closer" and wants to see "real" borrowing costs -- that is, the cost of money after subtracting out measures of inflation and inflation expectations -- move above zero.

A University of Michigan survey released Friday showed one-year-ahead inflation expectations fell this month to a six-month low of 5.0% from 5.2%, while the survey's five-year inflation outlook edged up to 3.0% from 2.9%.

"I think we're on the brink of moving real rates into positive territory across the curve, we need to sustain it there," Barkin said. "And we need to follow through on some of the expectations that are out there in terms of rate path in order to keep it there."

So far the economy is weathering the Fed's rate hikes well and is fundamentally sound, he said, adding the unemployment rate will likely rise as monetary policy tightens.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Mark Porter and Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • India July Inflation Cools, Easing Pressure for Steep Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s retail inflation softened for a third straight month in July, taking some pressure off the central bank from pursuing sharp monetary tightening to return price gains back to its target band.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warr

  • Samsung Heir Wins Presidential Pardon, May Rejoin Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee won a presidential pardon from graft charges, allowing him to formally take the helm of an electronics conglomerate roiled by global demand and supply shocks.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal T

  • Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Are Straining an Already Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Seven oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchShell Plc on Thursday shut i

  • Let's Update 3 Recent Trades on Meta, Gold and Bumble

    Even though it's August, it's time for some spring cleaning. Based on recent price action, we've changed our stance from bearish to bullish. The technical reasons for this change can be found here. It's time to update a few of our trades: Breaking Up With Bumble On July 7, we bought Bumble (point A).

  • Consumer sentiment is improving in August as inflation eases: UMich

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down the preliminary August consumer sentiment data from UMich.

  • US Inflation Forecasts Marked Higher for 2023, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists boosted their inflation estimates for each quarter in 2023, a potentially worrying sign for Federal Reserve policy makers trying to keep price expectations anchored.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved

  • U.S. consumer sentiment up more than expected in August, survey shows

    The University of Michigan's preliminary August reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 55.1, up from 51.5 in the prior month. "All components of the expectations index improved this month, particularly among low- and middle-income consumers for whom inflation is particularly salient," survey director Joanne Hsu said in a statement. Indeed, the survey's one-year inflation expectation fell to a six-month low of 5.0% from 5.2%, while its five-year inflation outlook edged up to 3.0% from 2.9%, holding within a range that has prevailed for the past year.

  • Apple Expects to Sustain iPhone Sales in 2022 as Market Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has asked suppliers to build at least as many of its next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, counting on an affluent clientele and dwindling competition to weather a global electronics downturn.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unse

  • 11 Best Falling Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we talk about 11 best falling stocks to buy now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Falling Stocks To Buy Now. After a brutal 2022 which saw the S&P500 shed more than 21% in the first half of the year, Q2 […]

  • Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.55 on the...

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

    How far off is SIGA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIGA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Three Chinese corporate giants are leaving the New York Stock Exchange

    Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Putin’s War Hurls His Economy Back Four Years in One Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine set Russia’s economy back four years in the first full quarter after the attack, putting it on track for one of the longest downturns on record even if less sharply than initially feared.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor Corn

  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARA ) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking...

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Is Trending Stock VALE S.A. (VALE) a Buy Now?

    VALE S.A. (VALE) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Un