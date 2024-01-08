Fed's Bostic: Inflation, employment goals net yet in conflict

ATLANTA, Georgia (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's dual goals of lowering inflation and maintaining low unemployment are not yet in conflict, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

"The risk of that possibility has definitely gone up" with inflation slowing and some signs hiring has also begun to ebb in many parts of the economy, Bostic said in comments to reporters after a community event in Atlanta.

But in terms of a direct conflict between the two, "I don't think that's where we are today," a view that undercuts the base for the near-term rate cuts many investors expect.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chris Reese)