Fed's Bostic: Inflation's downward path 'will likely continue'

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said in an essay Wednesday that he has more confidence that inflation will continue to drop over the next year, implying the central bank could be done raising interest rates if his prediction holds.

His reason for this forecast is that there is still bite left from the Fed's aggressive rate-raising campaign that could slow the economy and push inflation lower.

"I’m sensing greater clarity about a few important currents. One is the direction of inflation. There’s no question the rate of inflation has slowed materially over the past year-plus," Bostic wrote in his essay published Wednesday.

Research done by the Atlanta Fed and input from business leaders "tell me the downward trajectory of inflation will likely continue."

The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee elected to keep interest rates unchanged in a range of 5.25%-5.50%, a 22-year high, at the conclusion of its last meeting. It meets for the last time this year on Dec. 12-13.

Investors do not expect the Fed to vote for additional hikes, but the majority of the rate-setting committee penciled in one more rate hike this year when it last published forecasts in September, leaving the last meeting in mid-December a possibility.

There is a division within the central bank about whether rates still need to go higher, based on recent comments.

On Tuesday, for example, two Fed governors in separate speeches Tuesday offered different approaches to getting inflation down.

Fed governor Michelle Bowman said she thinks the Fed will have to raise rates further to bring inflation down to the Fed's 2% target "in a timely way."

But Fed governor Christopher Waller said he is becoming more confident rates are at the right levels even though he needs more data to be sure.

One of the reasons Bostic said he believes inflation will continue to drop is that he doesn’t think the hot economic data seen in the third quarter — third quarter GDP was revised up to 5.2% Wednesday — is sustainable given how high interest rates are.

“I simply don’t think that kind of blockbuster expansion is durable given the current restrictive stance of monetary policy in combination with tight financial conditions,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve seen the full effects of restrictive policy.”

Bostic said he and his staff are picking up clear signals that it’s no longer easy to raise prices without resistance from customers, diminishing companies’ pricing power.

On the consumer side, Bostic believes consumer spending will slow with lower wage growth and pandemic-era savings being spent down.

The Atlanta Fed forecasts inflation to decelerate to 2.5% by the end of 2024 and closer to 2% by the end of 2025.

Bostic said previously that he doesn’t believe interest rates need to be raised further but that the central bank should hold them at heightened levels since inflation is still too high.

"I feel policy is appropriately restrictive," Bostic said in August at a conference in Cape Town, South Africa. "I think we should be cautious and patient and let the restrictive policy continue to influence the economy, lest we risk tightening too much and inflicting unnecessary economic pain."

