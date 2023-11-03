Fed's Bostic says he's leaning against additional rate hikes

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that the economy's current path appears to indicate that further interest rate increases will not be required.

"My outlook is that we are going to stay on that slow and steady [growth path] and if we continue to do that, then I think where we are now will be sufficiently restrictive to get us to the 2% level for inflation," Bostic said in an interview on Bloomberg's television channel.

Even so, he said, "There's still a lot that’s going to happen between now and even the next meeting. We're going to get a couple of jobs numbers, we're going to get a couple of readings for inflation, and that'll tell us and give us more signals as to what's going on in the economy."

