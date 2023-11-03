Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,358.34
    +40.56 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.32
    +222.24 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,478.28
    +184.09 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.66
    +48.45 (+2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.93
    -1.53 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.10
    +5.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.43 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    +0.0103 (+0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5580
    -0.1110 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2376
    +0.0172 (+1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.4530
    -1.0040 (-0.67%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,533.27
    -493.83 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    709.65
    +0.03 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,417.73
    -28.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,949.89
    +348.24 (+1.10%)
     

Fed's Bostic says he's leaning against additional rate hikes

Michael S. Derby
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Raphael W. Bostic speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that the economy's current path appears to indicate that further interest rate increases will not be required.

"My outlook is that we are going to stay on that slow and steady [growth path] and if we continue to do that, then I think where we are now will be sufficiently restrictive to get us to the 2% level for inflation," Bostic said in an interview on Bloomberg's television channel.

Even so, he said, "There's still a lot that’s going to happen between now and even the next meeting. We're going to get a couple of jobs numbers, we're going to get a couple of readings for inflation, and that'll tell us and give us more signals as to what's going on in the economy."

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby)

Advertisement