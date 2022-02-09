U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,555.75
    +43.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,596.00
    +254.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,923.75
    +189.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.10
    +19.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.34
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    -0.0180 (-0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    20.64
    -2.22 (-9.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3890
    -0.1590 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,959.81
    +340.47 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.26
    -6.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.07
    +55.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Fed's Bostic says U.S. may be at 'cusp' of turn in inflation - CNBC

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO - President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Raphael W. Bostic speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday, though he added he is still leaning towards a slightly faster pace of rate increases this year.

"I am very hopeful we are going to start to see that decline ... There is some evidence we are on the cusp of that," Bostic said in an interview on CNBC.

While Bostic said he still expects just three quarter-point rate increases will be appropriate this year, "I am leaning a little towards four. We are going to have to see how the economy responds as we take our first steps," with an initial rate increase expected in March.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

