Fed's Bowman: More rate increases 'will likely be needed' to lower inflation

24
Jennifer Schonberger
·Senior Reporter
·2 min read

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday morning that she expects to raise interest rates higher despite cooler reports on jobs and inflation recently.

“I supported raising the federal funds rate at our July meeting, and I expect that additional increases will likely be needed to lower inflation to the FOMC’s goal,” Bowman said at a Fed Listens event at the Atlanta Fed.

SINTRA, PORTUGAL - JUNE 28: Michelle Bowman, member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System,arrives to attend the afternoon session on the last day of the 2023 European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking on June 28, 2023, in Sintra, Portugal. The Forum's last day is devoted to discuss monetary policy normalization, the optimal mix of fiscal and monetary policy in the context of high inflation, and lessons from recent experiences in macroeconomic forecasting. The European Central Bank hosts its annual Forum on Central Banking from June 26-28, 2023. This year the Forum addressed the macroeconomic stabilization in a volatile inflation environment. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Michelle Bowman, a Federal Reserve governor. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Last month, Fed officials raised interest rates for the eleventh time since March 2022 in what may be the first of two rate hikes that officials have penciled in for the remainder of the year.

Wall Street is betting that July's rate hike will mark the Fed’s last before holding rates at the current level into the first half of next year.

Going forward, Bowman says she will be looking for evidence that inflation is on a consistent and meaningful downward path as she considers whether to raise rates further and how long rates will need to remain at a sufficiently restrictive level.

While Bowman says she’s encouraged by the recent inflation readings from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, she says that inflation still remains well above the Fed’s 2% target.

When it comes to the job market, Bowman said July’s cooler jobs report showed signs that supply and demand for workers is coming into better balance. But the demand for workers continues to exceed the supply of available job seekers, she said, adding upward pressure on prices

Elsewhere, New York Fed President John Williams also told the New York Times in an interview that supply and demand in the job market are coming back into better balance and that the Fed is pretty close to the peak on rates.

"To me, the debate is really about: Do we need to do another rate increase? Or not? Now, that could change, depending on the data," Williams said.

John Williams, left, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, left, and Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, right, walk together after Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Friday that he expects the Fed to continue gradually raising interest rates if the U.S. economic expansion remains strong. (AP Photo/Jonathan Crosby)
New York Fed President John Williams, left, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, right, in 2018. (AP Photo/Jonathan Crosby)

"I think we’re pretty close to what a peak rate would be, and the question will really be — once we have a good understanding of that, how long will we need to keep policy in a restrictive stance, and what does that mean."

