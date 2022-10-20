U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

Fed's Bowman says critical to address pandemic-related learning loss

·1 min read
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman gives her first public remarks as a Fed policymaker at an American Bankers Association conference in San Diego

(Reuters) - Pandemic disruptions to learning and education could have detrimental effects on the U.S. workforce and economy going forward, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday.

"Education is the greatest and most effective input into the future of our labor market," Bowman said in remarks prepared for delivery to a U.S. central bank seminar. "In order to have the strongest possible labor force in the future, it is critical to understand and act immediately to address the educational losses experienced during the pandemic."

Her prepared remarks did not include any comments on monetary policy or the economic outlook.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)

